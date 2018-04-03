LIVE, UCL quarterfinals: Juve v. Real Madrid; Sevilla v. Bayern Munich

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first legs kick off on Tuesday as Juventus host Real Madrid and Sevilla welcome Bayern Munich to Spain.

Both games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Juve against Real Madrid has all the makings of being a classic encounter with the first leg in Turin, with Juve not losing at home in Europe since 2013. Then again, Real Madrid are going for a third-straight UCL trophy as this repeat of the final in Cardiff last year should be hugely entertaining.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo get the better of Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Buffon?

Sevilla host Bayern as the big underdogs but Vincenzo Montella’s team almost beat Barcelona in the weekend in La Liga action and have already dumped Manchester United out of the competition.

Bayern Munich will be wary of the Spaniards but Thomas Muller, Arjen Robben and Co. will fancy their chances of taking a big lead back to Bavaria for the second leg to reach yet another semifinal.

