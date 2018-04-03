Report: De Gea to sign huge new contract

David De Gea is set to sign a new $491,000 per week contract at Manchester United, according to a report from the Sun.

De Gea, 27, has once again been United’s star performer this season and the Spanish goalkeeper is set to win the Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets in the Premier League. He leads the way with 16 this season.

Per the report, De Gea will sign the five-year contract before he heads to the World Cup with Spain this summer and talks began between United and his representatives last month.

Given the fact he almost left for Real Madrid in the summer of 2015 (the now infamous fax machine scuppered that Deadline Day deal), links continue with a move to the reigning European champions for De Gea.

However, his form at United has been superb and Jose Mourinho has lauded his goalkeeper on multiple occasions this season with De Gea bailing out his team in plenty of big games. There is no doubt he is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League and alongside Manuel Neuer one of the best in the world.

De Gea’s current deal runs out next summer but United do have an option to extend it for a further year but it seems like that is academic as he will become the second-highest paid player at the club (after Alexis Sanchez) and commit his future to the Red Devils.

Mourinho’s rebuild will be based on having a solid defensive unit and DDG is the key to that being successful.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports