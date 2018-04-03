Sevilla 1-2 Bayern Munich: Ribery inspires away win

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Franck Ribery played a part in two away goals as Bayern Munich took a 2-1 first leg lead from Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Pablo Sarabia scored the lone Sevilla goal, and the second leg is April 11 at the Allianz Arena.

Minutes after hitting an open chance off the bar, Sarabia took advantage of poor positioning from countryman Juan Bernat to belt a ball past Bayern backup keeper Sven Ulreich and Sevilla into the lead after the half hour mark.

The match was level by the break thanks to a bit of freak luck, as Ribery’s hopeful ball into the fray took a turn off Jesus Navas’ feet. Goalkeeper David Soria could not adjust despite a decent effort, and it was 1-1.

It stayed that way until the 68th minute, as Ribery lifted a cross for Thiago Alcantara. The ensuing diving header took a turn on its way past Soria.

Sandro Ramirez had a terrific upper 90 attempt stopped by Ulreich minutes from the end.

13 – Bayern have conceded a goal in each of their last 13 away Champions League games – their joint-longest such run in the competition (also a 13-game run ending in Dec 2000). Guest. #SEVBAY — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) April 3, 2018

