Getty Images

Tottenham reveal record revenues

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2018, 10:28 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur released their financial results up until June 30 2017 with record revenues of $430 million reported.

In a statement their chairman Daniel Levy called the revenues “historic” as the new TV deal and Spurs being in the UEFA Champions League were credited for the huge jump in revenue with an increase in over $136 million from 2016.

Delighted with Tottenham’s financial position, Levy also pointed towards the challenges which will come with the opening of Spurs’ new $1 billion stadium later this year, with their new 62,000 capacity home on the White Hart Lane stadium expected to be ready for the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

“Extraordinary levels of financial and human resource have seen significant progress on capital projects, with schemes underway at both the new stadium site and our Training Centre. As custodians of the Club we are ever-conscious of the need to ensure the future stability of the Club whilst managing its growth,” Levy added. “We are in an historic period for the Club and there is a growing sense of excitement. There will, however, be many challenges in the coming months as we near the latter stages of the construction of the new stadium and its opening.”

It will be intriguing to see how Tottenham’s revenues fare this financial year after their move to Wembley Stadium as a temporary home while their impressive new stadium was built.

With a deal with the NFL to host at least two games each season at the new White Hart Lane, plus residential buildings, shops, restaurants and more all part of the Northumberland Development Project to rejuvenate the area around their historic home, Spurs have spent plenty of cash on the project but all of that should help them generate even greater revenues in years to come.

Mauricio Pochettino has done a fine job of managing his squad of players on the pitch with limited resources and Tottenham’s latest financial results show they have just as good as a team handling matters off the pitch.

That said, as revenues continue to rise, players at the club may start to demand more in terms of salary as Tottenham are still way behind their close competitors when it comes to paying their star names top dollar.

Levy and Co. will be hoping the move to the new stadium and a continued presence in the top four and the UEFA Champions League will mean more money can be spent on not only bringing in better players but also keeping the ones they have.

How will Liverpool, Man City line up?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2018, 11:24 AM EDT
What an occasion this should be.

The two Premier League teams remaining in the UEFA Champions League meet at Anfield on Wednesday for the first leg of their quarterfinal.

Liverpool v. Manchester City promises so much with Liverpool’s dramatic 4-3 home win over City in January (City’s only PL defeat all season long) still fresh in our minds.

One thing that’s for sure going into these two huge games over the next week: Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will not waver from their philosophies.

All-out attack is expected and it could well be a classic European encounter between two teams built to entertain first, then worry about the rest later.

Here’s a look at the projected starting lineups for this clash at Anfield.

Liverpool

—– Karius —–

—– Alexander-Arnold —– Lovren —– Van Dijk —– Robertson —–

—– Can —– Henderson —– Oxlade-Chamberlain —–

—– Salah —– Firmino —– Mane —–

Analysis

The only way Liverpool could really be stronger than this is if Nathaniel Clyne (getting back to fitness) or Joe Gomez were available to start at right back. Joel Matip likely being out for the rest of the season is unfortunate and it’s now up to Dejan Lovren to step in and deliver solid displays. In midfield Klopp could go with the experience of James Milner but after Oxlade-Chamberlain’s fine goal and display against City a few months back, surely he will get the nod. The front three picks itself.

Manchester City

——- Ederson —–

—– Walker —– Kompany —– Otamendi —– Laporte —–

—– Fernandinho —–

—– Sterling —– Silva —– De Bruyne —– Sane —–

—– Aguero —–

Analysis

City’s only real concern going into this game is at left back but club-record signing Aymeric Laporte has been steady since he arrived in January and he could get the nod ahead of Fabian Delph and Danilo who are recovering from injury, even though the former Bilbao star is usually a center back. Gabriel Jesus will likely be back on the bench after Sergio Aguero was rested at the weekend, while John Stones will be City’s best defensive option on the bench as the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva hope to be involved at some point but could be saved for the Manchester Derby at the weekend.

Report: De Gea to sign huge new contract

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2018, 9:38 AM EDT
David De Gea is set to sign a new $491,000 per week contract at Manchester United, according to a report from the Sun.

De Gea, 27, has once again been United’s star performer this season and the Spanish goalkeeper is set to win the Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets in the Premier League. He leads the way with 16 this season.

Per the report, De Gea will sign the five-year contract before he heads to the World Cup with Spain this summer and talks began between United and his representatives last month.

Given the fact he almost left for Real Madrid in the summer of 2015 (the now infamous fax machine scuppered that Deadline Day deal), links continue with a move to the reigning European champions for De Gea.

However, his form at United has been superb and Jose Mourinho has lauded his goalkeeper on multiple occasions this season with De Gea bailing out his team in plenty of big games. There is no doubt he is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League and alongside Manuel Neuer one of the best in the world.

De Gea’s current deal runs out next summer but United do have an option to extend it for a further year but it seems like that is academic as he will become the second-highest paid player at the club (after Alexis Sanchez) and commit his future to the Red Devils.

Mourinho’s rebuild will be based on having a solid defensive unit and DDG is the key to that being successful.

De Bruyne: I deserve to be Player of the Year

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2018, 8:43 AM EDT
Kevin De Bruyne can make statements like this because he’s just been so damn good this season.

De Bruyne, 26, leads the Premier League in assists with 15 and has been the star performer for a Manchester City side who sit 16 points clear atop the table and can win the title in the Manchester Derby on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) against Manchester United.

So, naturally, he is a leading contender to win the Player of the Year honor in the Premier League.

Does KDB think he deserves to win the PFA award ahead of someone like Mohamed Salah?

“Well, if I get it, it would be nice I think for the team and for me. In one way I believe I deserve it, because I have been very consistent in my form. I am very happy with myself,” De Bruyne said. “I am very pleased with how I have played and I didn’t expect to be this good this season to be honest. There is almost no game where my standard has dropped, so I have been very constant. To maintain the level in the amount of games I have played, the amount of minutes, I am very pleased with that.”

Now, before you jump in and start brandishing De Bruyne as big time he also went on to lavish praise on Salah, his main contender for the accolade as Liverpool’s Egyptian forward has scored 29 goals in the Premier League this season to lead the scoring charts.

Can you compare Salah and De Bruyne? They are very different players, especially this season, as the two former Chelsea wingers have reinvented themselves in new roles.

Salah is now considered an inside forward, while De Bruyne more of a central playmaker and, at times, a box-to-box midfielder.

Whatever you think about De Bruyne’s forthright comments, it’s tough to argue that he doesn’t deserve this accolade. After all, it is very rare a player from the title-winning team doesn’t win this award and although David Silva, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero have been superb for City, De Bruyne has been their main man in this record-breaking season.

Joel Matip’s season likely over due to injury

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2018, 7:50 AM EDT
Joel Matip’s season looks likely to be over after he suffered a thigh injury in Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The center back, 26, played alongside Virgil Van Dijk in the win but ahead of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg with Manchester City at Anfield on Wednesday, the club have confirmed Matip’s injury is likely to require surgery.

In his second season with Liverpool after arriving from Schalke on a free transfer, Matip has been an important part of an improved Reds defense but since van Dijk arrived in January for a club record $100 million the Cameroon international has found himself splitting minutes with Dejan Lovren.

Here are more details from Liverpool’s website on Matip’s injury.

“Matip was able to complete the full 90 minutes of the fixture, but afterwards medical assessment on the thigh revealed surgery is expected to be required to correct the problem. The operation is likely to end the 26-year-old’s involvement in the remainder of the 2017-18 season.”

This is a blow for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, especially after losing Joe Gomez through injury over the international break, but now it is time for Lovren to step up and prove his doubters wrong.

There has been signs of promise about Lovren and VVD playing together and now we will find out just how good they are as a partnership as they will likely play all of Liverpool’s remaining eight games (and possibly more if they get past City in the Champions League) of the season together at center back.

VVD is the main man at Liverpool and now Lovren must find his best form as he has started ahead of Matip in big games in recent months but has struggled at times as he was at fault during Liverpool’s defeat at Manchester United last month.