Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

UCL Weds: Just watch the fireworks

By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2018, 7:09 PM EDT
With apologies to Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing goal and a standout day for Franck Ribery and Bayern Munich, Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League fixtures feel a bit like the buildup to Wednesday’s ffering.

That’s because Premier League powers Manchester City and Liverpool begin their UCL quarterfinal at 2:45 p.m. ET, the same time Lionel Messi’s Barcelona tangles with Daniele De Rossi and AS Roma.

Liverpool vs. Man City

The first leg at Anfield will be memorably loud at the jump, as Liverpool supporters feel their status as the only club to trip up City in a meaningful match this season is just the tip of the iceberg.

The Reds fell 5-0 in the first meeting of the season, and did nearly give away the farm after building a 4-1 lead at Anfield on Jan. 14, but there are only a select few sides with the attacking firepower to put a scare into Man City, and Jurgen Klopp‘s trident of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane is one of them.

Another perceived advantage for the Reds is Man City’s surprising history at Anfield; Liverpool has only lost once to City in 37 years. Kevin De Bruyne is not worried.

“In the end, people talk about these things but I’ve only been here two and a half years,” De Bruyne said. “This is only the second time I’ll play here. It’s different, but at the end of the day, it’s just a game and now we play two games home and away and we have to try to manage tomorrow, get a lead if possible, if not we can finish it next week.”

Joel Matip is out for the rest of Liverpool’s season, but the Reds defense won’t have to contend with Sergio Aguero (at least not Wednesday).

Barcelona vs. AS Roma

There’s no questions visiting i Lupi is the supreme underdog of the round, and their chances of sneaking up on Barcelona are slim to none.

Ernesto Valverde has a chance to lead Barca to the UCL title in his first season in charge, and said Roma “are no surprise package. If you look at their matches in the group stages, they played really well.”

Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco is still playing with house money after winning a group with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. He may not have Radja Nainngolan at his disposal, but there’s plenty of steel around starting with De Rossi.

“We’re going up against a team that forces you onto the back foot. You can see it in the statistics and in their approach. Every footballer, though, has to have as part of their temperament the ability to handle the pressure of these situations, particularly if you play for an important club. You have to be prepared to take risks, to believe in better. The mentality that ‘what will be will be’ is dangerous though; our objective is to prepare as much as possible so that we can make it a competitive match.”

FIFA’s ‘white elephants’ warning after Morocco bid criticism

FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 3, 2018, 6:37 PM EDT
FIFA issued its second rebuke inside a week to Morocco’s World Cup bid for questioning the fairness of the process while warning it does not want unsuitable “white elephant” stadiums built for the 2026 tournament.

The process has been designed to end the “secret and subjective decisions” of the past, FIFA said after its president, Gianni Infantino, received a letter from Morocco complaining that the governing body had imposed burdensome demands for technical criteria that the bids will be scored on.

The protest is an indication of Morocco’s exasperation ahead of the June vote as it challenges a rival bid from North America, which already has the infrastructure to cope with the first World Cup to be held after the expansion from 32 to 48 finalists. Morocco, by contrast, has to build or renovate all 14 stadiums and up to 150 training grounds as part of a $15.8 billion project to host the nation’s biggest-ever sporting event.

Responding to Morocco’s concerns, FIFA told The Associated Press on Tuesday: “In order to avoid unsustainable bids … with the creation of `white elephants’ – something FIFA has been heavily criticized for in the past – the scoring system evaluates with objective criteria how meaningful and sustainable is the infrastructure presented in the bids.”

The role of FIFA’s bid inspectors has been strengthened in response to concerns in 2010 that FIFA’s executive committee voted for Russia and Qatar in the dual 2018 and 2022 hosting votes despite those countries being evaluated as the highest-risk contenders.

Voting this time will be expanded to the FIFA membership, with up to 207 federations eligible. The bidding nations cannot vote, including the North American trio of the United States, Mexico and Canada, who announced Tuesday that they had secured the support of Saudi Arabia.

The 2026 contest could see bids be declared ineligible before the FIFA Congress vote on June 13 if they are scored lowly by a task force. Morocco federation president Fouzi Lekjaa objected to Infantino that they only received details of the scoring system on March 14, two days before deadline to receive bid books. The rival bid, which would see the U.S. host 60 of the 80 games, said it received the details at the same time.

“As a matter of principle, the basis of the preparation of a bid should not be the scoring system for the technical evaluation but rather the requirements which FIFA has provided to the bidders in 2017 through the bidding and hosting requirements,” FIFA said, dismissing Morocco’s objections.

The technical evaluation will assess if bids meet minimum requirements over infrastructure, costs and revenue projections.

“Contrary to what the FRMF (the Moroccan federation federation) implies, the hosting requirements, which were clearly set in the bidding registration and other bidding/hosting documents provided in 2017, have not changed,” FIFA said. “The scoring system merely provides a methodology for evaluating and documenting the extent to which the bids submitted fulfil those requirements in certain key areas.”

Morocco said it will spend around $3 billion on stadiums and training grounds. The North American bid said it needs to spend $30 million-$40 million to install grass at stadiums, which don’t require any significant modification for the World Cup.

In correspondence with FIFA seen by the AP, Morocco expressed unhappiness that the population of host cities has be at least 25,000, airports must have the capacity for 60 million passengers a year and that the travel time from the airport to the city must be a maximum 90 minutes. A low score on those specific criteria would not see a bidder excluded, FIFA assured Morocco on Tuesday.

“A host city could still meet the minimum requirements for transport without meeting such an individual requirement on the location of the airport, in particular if other criteria are satisfied,” FIFA said.

In a scoring system of 0 to 5 – where 0 means is “no requirements met/very weak” and 5 is “requirements exceeded/excellent” – a bid must average a total of 2, or “minimum requirements met/sufficient,” to be approved ahead of the vote.

Bids must score at least a 2 for the individual aspects of stadiums, teams and referee facilities, plus accommodation and transport links. Failure to score 2 from the task force means a bid “has been evaluated as `high risk’ and represents a material failure” that could see the bid disqualified by FIFA.

Morocco anticipates raising $785 million from 3.5 million tickets sold, while North America forecasts generating $2.1 billion from 5.8 million tickets. FIFA would also earn $300 million more from the North American broadcasters if the 2026 World Cup is played in the region under the terms of contracts already negotiated.

 

“As explained many times, the bidding process for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been designed to evaluate the bids against objective criteria and so avoid a return to the secret and subjective decisions of the past,” FIFA said Tuesday.

The best reactions to *that* Ronaldo goal, headlined by Gigi Buffon

AP Photo/Luca Bruno
By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2018, 5:35 PM EDT
Gianluigi “Gigi” Buffon is one of, if not the best goalkeepers to ever play the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players to strike a ball.

On Tuesday, the latter outdid the former.

With Real Madrid leading Juventus 1-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, the Turin crowd got an amazing save from Buffon to preserve it.

That good feeling lasted a whopping five seconds, as Ronaldo scored one of the best goals of his outstanding career with a bicycle kick across goal that left the Italian legend caked in cement.

Here’s what Buffon had to say after the match, from Football Italia.

“We saw what Ronaldo is and always has been, a player of an extraordinary level that along with Leo Messi is achieving the biggest heights,” Buffon told Mediaset Premium.

“This means their value is to be compared to Maradona and Pele for the way they ultimately are able to decide the matches and trophies won by their teams. … I feel great regret and disappointment, because we probably won’t be able to go forward in the tournament and that is a regret, a big regret, but it’s also true that when you meet certain opponents, you must have a clear enough head to recognize they are objectively stronger.”

The goal was on the tip of everyone’s tongues and keyboards, and here’s a sampling of Twitter’s reaction to Ronaldo’s scintillating finish.

Juve 0-3 Real: Ronald-Oh. My. Goodness.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2018, 4:39 PM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals including an scintillating bicycle kick as Real Madrid scored a trio of away goals in a 3-0 win at Juventus in the first leg of the clubs’ UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in Turin.

Marcelo scored Real’s other goal, but the focus is rightly on Ronaldo’s amazing finish.

Ronaldo put Real ahead after just three minutes of play with a borderline genius toe-poked finish of Isco’s just-off cross.

Toni Kroos put a charge into a 23-yard shot past the fingers of Gianluigi Buffon but off the cross bar in the 36th minute.

Despite those sentences, Juventus was probably the more dangerous team.

Ronaldo missed a chance to make it 2-0 from in-tight just five minutes into the second half.

Paulo Dybala grew more dangerous as the match wore on, and won a free kick for his team and a yellow card accumulation suspension for Sergio Ramos in the 55th.

Dybala’s left-footed free kick was deflected by the wall and just wide of the frame. Another kick cost him his game, a straight-red to the chest.

Then, one of the best goals you’ll ever see from one of the best to ever lace ’em up. Two seconds after Buffon made a flying two-handed save, Ronaldo went the bicycle kick route to make it 2-0.

His manager was impressed:

Sevilla 1-2 Bayern: Ribery inspires win

AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti
By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
Franck Ribery played a part in two away goals as Bayern Munich took a 2-1 first leg lead from Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Pablo Sarabia scored the lone Sevilla goal, and the second leg is April 11 at the Allianz Arena.

Minutes after hitting an open chance off the bar, Sarabia took advantage of poor positioning from countryman Juan Bernat to belt a ball past Bayern backup keeper Sven Ulreich and Sevilla into the lead after the half hour mark.

The match was level by the break thanks to a bit of freak luck, as Ribery’s hopeful ball into the fray took a turn off Jesus Navas’ feet. Goalkeeper David Soria could not adjust despite a decent effort, and it was 1-1.

It stayed that way until the 68th minute, as Ribery lifted a cross for Thiago Alcantara. The ensuing diving header took a turn on its way past Soria.

Sandro Ramirez had a terrific upper 90 attempt stopped by Ulreich minutes from the end.

 

