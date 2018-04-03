WATCH: Ronaldo converts Isco pass 3 minutes into UCL quarter at Juve

Sometimes a player goes to his dominant foot because he lacks the confidence to go to his other peg.
Cristiano Ronaldo, though, does not lack any confidence, and his decision to toe-poke home the opener of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg was borne out of creativity.
Isco makes a fine move to send a ball into the mixer, and Ronaldo jabs his right foot at the ball to end any thoughts of a save for Gianluigi Buffon.
That gave Real an away goal after just three of a minimum 180 minutes against its Final rivals. Not bad.
It’s a big spot, and he’s among the biggest players of all-time. Why would we expect any less from the Portuguese megastar?
Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals including an scintillating bicycle kick as Real Madrid scored a trio of away goals in a 3-0 win at Juventus in the first leg of the clubs’ UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in Turin.
Marcelo scored Real’s other goal, but the focus is rightly on Ronaldo’s amazing finish.
Ronaldo put Real ahead after just three minutes of play with a borderline genius toe-poked finish of Isco’s just-off cross.
Toni Kroos put a charge into a 23-yard shot past the fingers of Gianluigi Buffon but off the cross bar in the 36th minute.
Despite those sentences, Juventus was probably the more dangerous team.
Ronaldo missed a chance to make it 2-0 from in-tight just five minutes into the second half.
Paulo Dybala grew more dangerous as the match wore on, and won a free kick for his team and a yellow card accumulation suspension for Sergio Ramos in the 55th.
Dybala’s left-footed free kick was deflected by the wall and just wide of the frame. Another kick cost him his game, a straight-red to the chest.
Then, one of the best goals you’ll ever see from one of the best to ever lace ’em up. Two seconds after Buffon made a flying two-handed save, Ronaldo went the bicycle kick route to make it 2-0.
His manager was impressed:
Franck Ribery played a part in two away goals as Bayern Munich took a 2-1 first leg lead from Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Pablo Sarabia scored the lone Sevilla goal, and the second leg is April 11 at the Allianz Arena.
Minutes after hitting an open chance off the bar, Sarabia took advantage of poor positioning from countryman Juan Bernat to belt a ball past Bayern backup keeper Sven Ulreich and Sevilla into the lead after the half hour mark.
The match was level by the break thanks to a bit of freak luck, as Ribery’s hopeful ball into the fray took a turn off Jesus Navas’ feet. Goalkeeper David Soria could not adjust despite a decent effort, and it was 1-1.
It stayed that way until the 68th minute, as Ribery lifted a cross for Thiago Alcantara. The ensuing diving header took a turn on its way past Soria.
Sandro Ramirez had a terrific upper 90 attempt stopped by Ulreich minutes from the end.
Wow.
We’ll write more about this in a moment, but for now just watch it. Even if you don’t know what’s coming and are a Juve fan, you’ll be impressed.
EDIT (where PST attempts to unpack what might be one of the greatest goals in history, given the stage and actors):
Gigi Buffon makes an outstanding recovery to deny Real a 2-0 lead in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal’s first leg, but Juventus’ relief is less than five seconds long.
That’s because Cristiano Ronaldo went and did the UCL equivalent of posterizing Juve.
The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first legs kick off on Tuesday as Juventus host Real Madrid and Sevilla welcome Bayern Munich to Spain.
Both games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET.
Juve against Real Madrid has all the makings of being a classic encounter with the first leg in Turin, with Juve not losing at home in Europe since 2013. Then again, Real Madrid are going for a third-straight UCL trophy as this repeat of the final in Cardiff last year should be hugely entertaining.
Can Cristiano Ronaldo get the better of Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Buffon?
Sevilla host Bayern as the big underdogs but Vincenzo Montella’s team almost beat Barcelona in the weekend in La Liga action and have already dumped Manchester United out of the competition.
Bayern Munich will be wary of the Spaniards but Thomas Muller, Arjen Robben and Co. will fancy their chances of taking a big lead back to Bavaria for the second leg to reach yet another semifinal.
Click on the link above to follow all the action live, while we will have action and analysis on both games right here on Pro Soccer Talk.