WATCH: Ronaldo converts Isco pass 3 minutes into UCL quarter at Juve

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sometimes a player goes to his dominant foot because he lacks the confidence to go to his other peg.

Cristiano Ronaldo, though, does not lack any confidence, and his decision to toe-poke home the opener of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg was borne out of creativity.

[ MORE: Spurs reveal record revenue ]

Isco makes a fine move to send a ball into the mixer, and Ronaldo jabs his right foot at the ball to end any thoughts of a save for Gianluigi Buffon.

That gave Real an away goal after just three of a minimum 180 minutes against its Final rivals. Not bad.

It’s a big spot, and he’s among the biggest players of all-time. Why would we expect any less from the Portuguese megastar?

Who else could it be?? Cristiano Ronaldo puts Real Madrid ahead early in Turin! pic.twitter.com/sBKCDsRvM6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 3, 2018

Follow @NicholasMendola