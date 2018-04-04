More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Barcelona handles Roma with own goal help

By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2018, 4:37 PM EDT
  • Roma concedes two own goals
  • Pique nabs Barca’s third
  • Dzeko nabs late away goal
  • Second leg April 10 at Stadio Olimpico

You’d be forgiven if you had “Daniele De Rossi own goal” as the way Barca would open the scoring just before halftime.

But that’s just one of two own goals Barcelona used to build a 4-1 lead on AS Roma with a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg win at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez scored Barca’s other goals, while Edin Dzeko nabbed an away goal late to give Roma hope ahead of Tuesday’s second leg.

It was a fellow UCL mainstay, Andres Iniesta, whose cross was diverted into the Roma goal by De Rossi.

Roma wanted a penalty kick when Samuel Umtiti chopped down Lorenzo Pellegrini on the edge of the 18, but only a free kick arrived for i Lupi.

Alessandro Florenzi almost cued Diego Perotti up for an equalizer in the first second half minute, but the latter’s header zipped wide of the goal.

Umtiti forced Kostas Manolas into an own goal before Pique gave Barca its first proper goal of the match five minutes later. It was 3-0 in the 59th minute.

Guardiola: Man City “bus destroyed” in prematch fan attack

By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2018, 5:43 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola will try to find a plan to beat back Liverpool in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg at the Etihad Stadium, but for now he’s staring at a 3-0 deficit on a day which has been anything but normal.

“Nobody believes we will go through,” Guardiola said. “We will convince ourselves tomorrow.”

It started with Man City’s bus bombarded on its ride into Anfield, an act condemned by Liverpool in a statement, and never found its footing.

Guardiola said the team bus “is destroyed” and that he expected better from Liverpool. It’ll taste like sour grapes to some, but the Man City manager pointed to an awful incident from last year’s competition to underscore his point.

“So I did not expect that from the Liverpool side, their people. One year ago something happened in Dortmund so we come here to play football and I don’t understand this kind of situation. The bus is destroyed but I did not expect a prestigious club like Liverpool doing this kind of thing. It is not Liverpool, it is the people, but hopefully it does not happen again.”

For those who still want to call it sour grapes, Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard used his stage on BT Sport to call the incidents: “nothing that the club want to be associated with” and “bang out of order.”

Unfortunately, there could have been a psychological advantage from the fans’ horrible decisions. Man City will have to double down on security for the reverse fixture to preserve safety.

As for the match, a deeply-wounded Man City has to find its way back somehow.

All four ties have tilted score lines, but City feels like it has the best odds to respond over the next 90-plus minutes.

“In the second half we tried everything but we couldn’t find a goal. The first two goals, we had control of the game but they scored. I don’t have too many regrets or complaints. Nobody believes but we have another game.

“They had two attacks and scored two goals. That was tough but for the rest of the game we were so, so good. We had to score a goal but they defended more.”

Henderson, Liverpool beat Man City via “the hard yards”

By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2018, 5:19 PM EDT
Time and time again, Manchester City made in-roads into the Liverpool back line.

The Reds, of course, boasted a 3-0 halftime lead in the first leg of the two sides’ UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, but an away goal would’ve changed the vibe from party to anxiety association.

And as City continually worked the ball to Leroy Sane on the left wing or Kevin De Bruyne just right of the center, the Reds closed down any avenues toward Loris Karius‘ goal.

When City had the ball in its own half, or missed a touch in the middle of the park, there was a swarm of red shirts. It got to a point that on the rare occasion City had the ball in a dangerous area, the blue shirts were jumpy and off their game. From the BBC:

“We knew the atmosphere would be brilliant and it was, and we made the most of that. Second half they came at us more, we dropped deep at times.

“Our game is about working together as a team and we did that brilliantly. We all chipped in with the hard yards. It’s only the first leg. I didn’t make many fouls in the game so it’s disappointing to miss out next week.”

Player ratings: Liverpool v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
Liverpool battered Manchester City 3-0 at Anfield on Wednesday in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men have one foot in the semifinals as Pep Guardiola got his tactics badly wrong and his team froze in the cauldron of Anfield.

Here’s a mark out of 10 for the players who took part in the all-Premier League battle.

Liverpool

Loris Karius – 6 – He really didn’t have much to do. No shots on target from City and a dodgy kick early on. All good apart from that.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7 – Solid display after a shaky one at Palace at the weekend. Dealt with the threat of Leroy Sane superbly.

Dejan Lovren – 7 – Did what he had to do well enough. Wasn’t tested by Gabriel Jesus who hardly had any service.

Virgil Van Dijk – 7 – See above. A few loose passes but had little to do apart from keeping his position and clearing a few crosses.

Andrew Robertson – 8 – Some fine surging runs from left back and dealt with Gundogan well. Another terrific display.

James Milner – 9 – Great pass to set up Salah on his way to scoring the first and an all-action display. A proper leader.

Jordan Henderson – 8 – Didn’t put a foot wrong and led Liverpool from the heart of their midfield. Captain’s display.

Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain – 9 – A wonderful goal for Liverpool’s second and a committed, tireless display. Terrific.

Sadio Mane – 8 – Headed home their third goal and caused so many problems with his pace. Well and truly back to his best.

Roberto Firmino – 7 – Did so well to set up Salah for his goal and his runs in-behind rattled Kompany and Otamendi.

Mohamed Salah – 8 – Came off injured in the second half with what looked like a slight groin strain. Calm finish to make it 1-0, then set up Mane with a peach of a cross for Liverpool’s third. Normal service resumes.

Subs
Georginio Wijnaldum on for Mohamed Salah (53′) – 6 – Solid enough and added extra legs to midfield as Liverpool tired.
Dominic Solanke on for Roberto Firmino (71′) – 6 – One good run behind the City defense and tried his best to hold up the ball.
Alberto Moreno on for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 6 – Late sub to help Liverpool keep a clean sheet.

Manchester City

Ederson – 6 – Didn’t have a lot to do apart from picking the ball out of his net three times.

Kyle Walker – 4 – Really poor first half display. Caught napping by Firmino for the first and let Mane go for the third goal. Maybe he should just play as a right-sided center back going forward?

Vincent Kompany – 4 – Not a great night for the City skipper. Struggled to deal with the movement of Firmino and couldn’t galvanize City’s shaky backline.

Nicolas Otamendi – 3 – A poor night for the Argentine center back. Came waltzing out of the back to give the ball away for Liverpool’s killer third goal.

Aymeric Laporte – 5 – Did okay out of position at left back after a slow start but dealing with the threat of Salah never easy. Caught out of position by Milner for Liverpool’s first goal.

Fernandinho – 4 – Failed to shield City’s backline and looked nervous in possession. Lost the battle to Milner and Henderson and couldn’t cope with the Ox’s running at him.

Ilkay Gundogan – 4 – Started on the right instead of Sterling and it didn’t work. Failed to protect Walker and didn’t add anything going forward.

David Silva – 6 – Did better in the second half as he tried to drag City back into the game and didn’t anticipate a loose ball falling his way in the box as he could have scored.

Kevin De Bruyne – 5 – A rare off night for KDB as he couldn’t get on the ball in the first half and then struggled out wide in the second half early on.

Leroy Sane – 6 – A rare bright spark for City in the first half and he was always a threat but couldn’t do it all on his own.

Gabriel Jesus – 4 – Hardly touched the ball all game long. An isolated figure and seemed to freeze on the big night.

Sub
Raheem Sterling on for Ilkay Gundogan (57′) – 4 – Didn’t impact the game at all and was booed by fans of his former club.

Three things Learned: Liverpool-Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2018, 4:42 PM EDT
Liverpool battered Manchester City 3-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at Anfield on Wednesday, as Jurgen Klopp‘s men have one foot in the last four of the European Cup.

An incredible first 30 minutes saw Liverpool score three times as Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane were on target against a stunned Man City side who didn’t muster a single shot on target.

Pep Guardiola‘s City never recovered from Liverpool’s fast start and didn’t muster a single shot on target in the first half as they missed Sergio Aguero and put in a shaky defensive display.

Here’s what we learned from another famous European night for Liverpool at Anfield.

ENGLISH TRIO STIFLE CITY’S MIDFIELD

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and James Milner stifled Manchester City’s star midfield duo of David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne on Wednesday as the English trio pressed high in the first half and didn’t stop running until the final whistle.

It was a bold move for Klopp to tell his players to press high from the start, but he stuck to his philosophy and it paid off handsomely with Milner, the Ox and Henderson setting the tone for a near-perfect display.

Sure, Liverpool sat back and City had plenty of the ball in the second half but the damage was done early on by the home side.

If Liverpool were going to have any chance of beating City, that had to play this way. Their second goal summed up their approach perfectly as James Milner snapped in with a challenge and the onrushing Oxlade-Chamberlain, just as he did in January, rifled home at the Kop.

In the 4-3 league win against City in January, Liverpool played this way but it didn’t work as well. Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum didn’t have the defensive discipline of Milner and Henderson and that allowed Oxlade-Chamberlain the chance to surge forward and create problems.

Man City didn’t get going in the first half and that was because Liverpool’s midfield didn’t let them.

Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Milner set the tone for a special win as Liverpool are dreaming of the UCL semifinals.

Kyle Walker, CITY FREEZE AS PEP HANDS INITIATIVE TO LIVERPOOL

You can’t complain about the way Guardiola has set up Man City this season. They’re 16 points clear atop the Premier League with just one defeat all season. But Pep got it badly wrong on Wednesday.

And his demeanor on the sidelines suggested that he knew he had got it wrong.

From the off Man City’s manager handed the psychological initiative to Liverpool as he decided to start Ilkay Gundogan on the right of midfield over Raheem Sterling. Not only did City lose Sterling’s pace and attacking intent but it also unsettled Kyle Walker behind him at right back and that had a huge impact on City’s entire defense.

On Liverpool’s first goal Walker tried to cheat as he didn’t get over close enough to get to Salah and then as the loose ball fell to him in the box from Firmino’s shot, he hesitated and allowed Firmino to knick in and tee up Salah to make it 1-0. Walker was also caught out and unable to challenge Mane for Liverpool’s third goal and his shaky display spread to the rest of the City backline as both Nicolas Otamendi and Vincent Kompany failed to cope with the movement and pressure from Liverpool’s entire attacking unit.

Pep admitted his mistake in the second half as Sterling came on after 57 minutes for Gundogan but the England winger, who has scored 21 goals this season, struggled to make an impact just days after he played a key part in City ripping Everton apart.

City have given themselves a mountain to climb for the second leg at the Etihad Stadium next Tuesday but given the fact they smacked 10-man Liverpool 5-0 earlier this season, Guardiola will know his team are capable of turning this around.

But his tactical gamble and City’s defense freezing has dug them a heck of a hole to get out of.

LIVERPOOL FEED OFF ANFIELD CAULDRON

It felt like Klopp’s entire project at Liverpool was building towards this night. When he was hired in October 2015, phrases such as “heavy metal football” and “full throttle” hung in the air.

For better and for worse it has been that way ever since and Wednesday felt like the night  Klopp’s philosophy and planning all come together perfectly.

This was a huge statement from Klopp.

Before the game Liverpool’s fans lined the cramped streets around Anfield to welcome their team bus in as it obviously inspired them to a rapid start. Unsavory scenes involving Man City’s team bus having debris thrown at it by Liverpool fans was strongly condemned by the club in a statement as City’s players appeared to be rattled.

Thanks to the fast start and early goals, the atmosphere at Anfield was consistent with so many special European nights on that hallowed turf in the past. It helped their players focus on keeping a clean sheet after their incredible start and not conceding an away goal was hugely important.

If Klopp’s project continues on this trajectory, there will be plenty of special European nights for his team to enjoy in the future.