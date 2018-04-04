Chelsea legend Wilkins passes away

Former Chelsea and England captain Ray Wilkins passed away on Wednesday at the age of 61.
Wilkins had been fighting for his life after suffering a cardiac arrest last week. Chelsea announced the news Wednesday morning.
Wilkins most recently served as an assistant coach at Aston Villa following a stint as the head coach of the Jordanian National Team.
He was an assistant on two occasions for Chelsea, serving as caretaker manager in 2009 for the club after the sacking of Luis Felipe Scolari.
As a player, Wilkins came up with Chelsea and made more than 175 appearances for the club before moving north to Manchester United. After four seasons at Old Trafford, Wilkins moved to AC Milan, and from there he bounced around Europe, featuring for Paris Saint-Germain, Queens Park Rangers, Glasgow Rangers, and a few other clubs in England and Scotland.
Clubs and players around the world have sent messages of sadness and support to Wilkins and his family following his early passing.