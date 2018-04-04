Chelsea legend Wilkins passes away

Former Chelsea and England captain Ray Wilkins passed away on Wednesday at the age of 61.

Wilkins had been fighting for his life after suffering a cardiac arrest last week. Chelsea announced the news Wednesday morning.

Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed. pic.twitter.com/cSDhloOPDZ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 4, 2018

We’re devastated to hear the news that Ray Wilkins has passed away at the age of 61. Wilkins made 84 appearances for the #ThreeLions, and was assistant manager of our Under-21s between 2004 and 2007. We will miss you, Ray. pic.twitter.com/kZJWipsvTq — England (@England) April 4, 2018

Wilkins most recently served as an assistant coach at Aston Villa following a stint as the head coach of the Jordanian National Team.

He was an assistant on two occasions for Chelsea, serving as caretaker manager in 2009 for the club after the sacking of Luis Felipe Scolari.

As a player, Wilkins came up with Chelsea and made more than 175 appearances for the club before moving north to Manchester United. After four seasons at Old Trafford, Wilkins moved to AC Milan, and from there he bounced around Europe, featuring for Paris Saint-Germain, Queens Park Rangers, Glasgow Rangers, and a few other clubs in England and Scotland.

Clubs and players around the world have sent messages of sadness and support to Wilkins and his family following his early passing.

The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Manchester United are with the family, friends and colleagues of our former midfielder Ray Wilkins, following his tragic passing. pic.twitter.com/38w2MW86eg — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 4, 2018

Sad and chocked to hear of the passing of Ray Wilkins. A true football person with a totally underestimated contribution to our sport. One of the best I’ve seen. My thought are with his family. Rest in peace #RayWilkins @ManUtd — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) April 4, 2018

So upset to hear the news of Ray Wilkins. RIP Ray. Even when Ray left villa, he was always ringing me offering advice and telling me what I could do to improve. A true gentleman and one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. 😢😢❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SO6FydGMlQ — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) April 4, 2018

I’m devastated to receive this sad news of my former team mate Ray Wilkins a great footballer and well respected by the players rip a very sad day for me only laughing together a few weeks ago https://t.co/I1vE8XpegC — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) April 4, 2018

Goodbye Ray, you will be missed: tonight we're gonna fight like you taught us!

Ciao Ray, ci mancherai: questa sera lotteremo su ogni pallone come avresti fatto tu!

RIP, Ray Wilkins 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YLokjuXkvD — AC Milan (@acmilan) April 4, 2018

So sad to hear the news about Ray Wilkins. He lived for and loved football. I was lucky enough to have worked with him and he was always a true gentleman. He will be sorely missed by so many. #RIPRay — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) April 4, 2018

Everybody associated with Aston Villa Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former assistant manager, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/fk2uzGgseR — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) April 4, 2018

So very saddened by the news of the death of former England player Ray Wilkins. Got to know him during his time with @RangersFC – more lately a colleague @SkySportsNews and @talkSPORT. Will miss him. Will miss him a lot. — Jim White (@JimWhite) April 4, 2018

RIP Ray Wilkins

Always so humble & softly spoken whenever I saw him.

Genuine lovely guy.

Watched him live at Loftus road many times for QPR. What a great passer & teacher of the game for any young kids who watched him pic.twitter.com/4wprZwXiuC — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 4, 2018