Klopp: Liverpool first half vs. City “how football should look”

By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2018, 6:23 PM EDT
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp used his biggest platform in some time not just to revel in his team’s fine performance, but to throw some shade toward the Premier League.

Klopp said Saturday’s Merseyside Derby at Everton could look like Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg between his Reds and Manchester City, with two thrilling but very different halves combining to give Liverpool a 3-0 advantage, if only the league would give teams a break. From the BBC:

“If we want to see games like this them the Premier League have to think about the fixtures. (Saturday’s Merseyside Derby) should be something good and not cause problems. We have to find players now for what a lot of people say is the biggest game of the season. I do not feel good about this right now. If I don’t play my best XI against Everton then we know what happens.”

As for the win over Man City, Klopp said it was ideal in every way, but admitted he didn’t appreciate how much defending his side had to do in the second half after a buccaneering first 45 minutes saw the Reds score all three of their goals.

“First half was brilliant. It was how football should look. We knew about the quality of City but also about our quality as well. If we could control the game better against a team like Man City and not give the ball away we would be closer to them in the league.

“We defended the passes really good. But I wanted us to play more football. But I am not angry it is all good.”

The Reds are now heavy favorites to join fellow first leg stars Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Barcelona in the semifinals, though few are completely ruling out Pep Guardiola‘s City ahead of Tuesday’s second leg.

Which losing side has the best chance of flipping the UCL script?

By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
It’s tempting to label the UEFA Champions League semifinal berths awarded, given blowouts in three of four contests and a challenging score line in the fifth.

Real Madrid thumped Juventus, Barcelona put up four on Roma, and Liverpool picked up a three-goal win without a single away goal conceded to Manchester City.

The other first leg saw Bayern Munich score twice on the road in beating Sevilla 2-1 ahead of the return leg at the Allianz Arena.

But would you be surprised to learn that City is still considered the best odds by bookmakers to flip its first leg on its ear?

Underdogs to advance:

4) AS Roma — The most lenient bookmakers are giving Roma a 20:1 chance to overturn the 4-1 advantage Barcelona built at home, probably leaning hard on Edin Dzeko‘s away goal. The most skeptical will hand out 100:1 odds.

Barca hasn’t allowed four goals since Valentine’s Day 2016 in the first leg of the UCL Round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain. We know how that turned out for PSG.

3) Juventus — Last season’s finalists have to overcome a 3-0 home loss, and hanging that sort of result on Real at the Bernabeu is pretty unusual….thought Barcelona did it in December. That was a different time for Real, but it is a glimmer of hope.

2) Sevilla — Most sites are quoting La Liga’s mainstays as 16:1 long shots to post a two-goal win or 2-1 mirror at Bayern Munich. Sevilla is a well-tested tournament team, but the way Bayern has been navigating their slate under Jupp Heynckes, it’s hard to imagine anything but a Bayern win.

  1. Man City (approx. 8:1) — Going down 3-0 at Anfield is certainly a mountain to climb, but City’s been one of the best teams in the world this season at both ends of the pitch. In league play, City has put up a 3-0 or four-plus goal win on 10 occasions this season, including wins over Arsenal and 10-man Liverpool.

Europa League Preview: Arsenal, Atleti the favorites

By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2018, 7:27 PM EDT
Here we go!

Arsenal is bidding to win the UEFA Europa League to ensure a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League, and there’s precious little hope of it happening any other way.

Standing directly in its way is CSKA Moscow, and defeating the Russians would mean more trouble from an unusually strong field that features Atletico Madrid, Lyon, Sporting Lisbon, Marseille, RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, and Lazio.

Here are the pertinent details of the remaining teams in the tournament, and their quarterfinal ties.

Arsenal vs. CSKA Moscow

Arsene Wenger is keeping his lineup close to the vest, including goalkeepers Petr Cech and David Ospina. He says Alexandre Lacazette is fit to start but wouldn’t commit to selecting him.

Domestically speaking: Arsenal’s 51 points are five points behind fifth place Chelsea and five ahead of seventh place Burnley in the Premier League. CSKA is three points behind Spartak Moscow and five back of Lokomotiv Moscow in the race for the Russian Premier League.

Head-to-head: The two sides met in the 2005-06 UEFA Champions League, with CSKA winning 1-0 in Russia on top of a scoreless draw at the Emirates Stadium during its first season as Arsenal’s ground.

Atletico Madrid vs. Sporting Lisbon

Domestically speaking: Atleti is nine points behind leaders Barcelona and four ahead of city rivals Real Madrid with the Madrid Derby looming this weekend. Sporting is five points shy of Porto and six behind Benfica in the Primeira Liga.

Head-to-head: A pair of Europa League dates in 2010 saw Sporting Lisbon advance by scoring the only away goals in 2-2 and 0-0 draws.

RB Leipzig vs. Marseille

Domestically speaking: Marseille is third in Ligue 1, five points back of Monaco and two ahead of Lyon. RBL is fourth in the Bundesliga, two points behind Borussia Dortmund and one clear of Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Head-to-head: This is the first meeting between the German whiz kids and the French mainstays.

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Lazio

Domestically speaking: Salzburg has an 8-point lead on SK Sturm Graz in the race for the Austrian Bundesliga crown, while Lazio’s 57 points are two back of fourth place Inter Milan in Seriea.

Head-to-head: Salzburg beat Lazio 2-1 home and away in the group stage of the 2009-10 Europa League.

Guardiola: Man City “bus destroyed” in prematch fan attack

By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2018, 5:43 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola will try to find a plan to beat back Liverpool in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg at the Etihad Stadium, but for now he’s staring at a 3-0 deficit on a day which has been anything but normal.

“Nobody believes we will go through,” Guardiola said. “We will convince ourselves tomorrow.”

It started with Man City’s bus bombarded on its ride into Anfield, an act condemned by Liverpool in a statement, and never found its footing.

Guardiola said the team bus “is destroyed” and that he expected better from Liverpool. It’ll taste like sour grapes to some, but the Man City manager pointed to an awful incident from last year’s competition to underscore his point.

“So I did not expect that from the Liverpool side, their people. One year ago something happened in Dortmund so we come here to play football and I don’t understand this kind of situation. The bus is destroyed but I did not expect a prestigious club like Liverpool doing this kind of thing. It is not Liverpool, it is the people, but hopefully it does not happen again.”

For those who still want to call it sour grapes, Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard used his stage on BT Sport to call the incidents: “nothing that the club want to be associated with” and “bang out of order.”

Unfortunately, there could have been a psychological advantage from the fans’ horrible decisions. Man City will have to double down on security for the reverse fixture to preserve safety.

As for the match, a deeply-wounded Man City has to find its way back somehow.

All four ties have tilted score lines, but City feels like it has the best odds to respond over the next 90-plus minutes.

“In the second half we tried everything but we couldn’t find a goal. The first two goals, we had control of the game but they scored. I don’t have too many regrets or complaints. Nobody believes but we have another game.

“They had two attacks and scored two goals. That was tough but for the rest of the game we were so, so good. We had to score a goal but they defended more.”

Henderson, Liverpool beat Man City via “the hard yards”

By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2018, 5:19 PM EDT
Time and time again, Manchester City made in-roads into the Liverpool back line.

The Reds, of course, boasted a 3-0 halftime lead in the first leg of the two sides’ UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, but an away goal would’ve changed the vibe from party to anxiety association.

And as City continually worked the ball to Leroy Sane on the left wing or Kevin De Bruyne just right of the center, the Reds closed down any avenues toward Loris Karius‘ goal.

When City had the ball in its own half, or missed a touch in the middle of the park, there was a swarm of red shirts. It got to a point that on the rare occasion City had the ball in a dangerous area, the blue shirts were jumpy and off their game. From the BBC:

“We knew the atmosphere would be brilliant and it was, and we made the most of that. Second half they came at us more, we dropped deep at times.

“Our game is about working together as a team and we did that brilliantly. We all chipped in with the hard yards. It’s only the first leg. I didn’t make many fouls in the game so it’s disappointing to miss out next week.”