Klopp: Liverpool first half vs. City “how football should look”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp used his biggest platform in some time not just to revel in his team’s fine performance, but to throw some shade toward the Premier League.

Klopp said Saturday’s Merseyside Derby at Everton could look like Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg between his Reds and Manchester City, with two thrilling but very different halves combining to give Liverpool a 3-0 advantage, if only the league would give teams a break. From the BBC:

“If we want to see games like this them the Premier League have to think about the fixtures. (Saturday’s Merseyside Derby) should be something good and not cause problems. We have to find players now for what a lot of people say is the biggest game of the season. I do not feel good about this right now. If I don’t play my best XI against Everton then we know what happens.”

As for the win over Man City, Klopp said it was ideal in every way, but admitted he didn’t appreciate how much defending his side had to do in the second half after a buccaneering first 45 minutes saw the Reds score all three of their goals.

“First half was brilliant. It was how football should look. We knew about the quality of City but also about our quality as well. If we could control the game better against a team like Man City and not give the ball away we would be closer to them in the league.

“We defended the passes really good. But I wanted us to play more football. But I am not angry it is all good.”

The Reds are now heavy favorites to join fellow first leg stars Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Barcelona in the semifinals, though few are completely ruling out Pep Guardiola‘s City ahead of Tuesday’s second leg.

