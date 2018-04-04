More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Leverkusen fends off interest in Germany midfielder Brandt

Associated PressApr 4, 2018, 8:36 AM EDT
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) Bayer Leverkusen has warded off interest in Julian Brandt by extending the 21-year-old Germany midfielder’s contract by two years to 2021.

“With this step we have managed to convince one of the most sought-after German players to continue on the same path as us,” Leverkusen managing director Michael Schade said Wednesday. “To have beaten off absolute top competition for Julian from home and abroad is a huge success for us.”

A quick player with outstanding technical ability, Brandt has long been linked with Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich.

“I feel really good here and I see that something really big is developing here,” Brandt. “That was shown by the recent contract extensions for Jonathan Tah and Lars Bender. They two of them are convinced like me that we can achieve something with this team.”

Brandt joined Leverkusen from Wolfsburg’s under-19 team in January 2014 and has since made 165 appearances, scoring 24 goals and setting up 25 more. He has six goals and four assists so far in the Bundesliga this season.

“Julian was already an outstanding player as a 17-year-old when he came to us,” Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voeller said. “However, he would probably not have reached his current level as quickly without the playing time that he got with us.”

Brandt, Germany’s youngest squad member for the recent friendlies against Spain and Brazil, has made 14 appearances for the national team and is a likely pick for Joachim Loew’s World Cup team.

Leverkusen is fifth in the Bundesliga and fighting for Champions League qualification with six games remaining.

Chelsea legend Wilkins passes away

By Daniel KarellApr 4, 2018, 9:41 AM EDT
Former Chelsea and England captain Ray Wilkins passed away on Wednesday at the age of 61.

Wilkins had been fighting for his life after suffering a cardiac arrest last week. Chelsea announced the news Wednesday morning.

Wilkins most recently served as an assistant coach at Aston Villa following a stint as the head coach of the Jordanian National Team.

He was an assistant on two occasions for Chelsea, serving as caretaker manager in 2009 for the club after the sacking of Luis Felipe Scolari.

As a player, Wilkins came up with Chelsea and made more than 175 appearances for the club before moving north to Manchester United. After four seasons at Old Trafford, Wilkins moved to AC Milan, and from there he bounced around Europe, featuring for Paris Saint-Germain, Queens Park Rangers, Glasgow Rangers, and a few other clubs in England and Scotland.

Clubs and players around the world have sent messages of sadness and support to Wilkins and his family following his early passing.

Robben nearly joined Man United

By Daniel KarellApr 4, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
Imagine a scenario with a young Cristiano Ronaldo and a young Arjen Robben bombing down the wings, floating in crosses or cutting inside to unleash powerful strikes on goal.

That scenario nearly came true.

According to an interview in FourFourTwo magazine, Robben nearly joined Manchester United in 2004 after a positive conversation over dinner with then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson and a tour of the club’s training grounds.

But for whatever reason, nothing came of it. Soon, Chelsea snapped up the Flying Dutchman and the rest is history.

“I had a very good conversation with [Ferguson] over dinner in Manchester and we spoke about football and life,” Robben said. “I also went and had a good look around the training ground and everything was good.

“I had a very good conversation with Ferguson over dinner and we spoke about football and life. Had Manchester United offered me a deal straight after I met them, I would have signed. But after I went back to PSV nothing happened. There was no real contact and the deal didn’t happen. PSV were also negotiating with Chelsea at that time, so maybe they offered PSV more money? I don’t really know.”

Robben helped lead Chelsea to back to back Premier League titles, a pair of League Cup titles and an FA Cup crown before leaving for Real Madrid in 2007.

Man United won the Premier League title in Robben’s final year at Chelsea but only won a League Cup title in that span, as Chelsea were the dominant team in English football.

It’s fun to think though about what could have been, had Robben wound up at Man United, with two of the most exciting wingers in the world playing for the same club.

Miguel Herrera claims Toronto police hit Club America players

Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2018, 10:35 PM EDT
3 Comments

Well this is something.

Fiery former Mexican national team manager Miguel Herrera is in charge of Liga MX super team Club America these days, and not much has changed with his personality.

In the run-up to America’s CONCACAF Champions League semifinal first leg at BMO Field in Toronto, Herrera made waves when he dismissed MLS teams as not a concern for Mexican teams; Their peers are European clubs, he said.

Toronto FC got the next laugh, riding Sebastian Giovinco and Marky Delgado to a 3-1 win at BMO.

Perhaps Herrera should’ve considered MLS teams as his competition, then maybe he’d at least have thought of some decent excuses for Club America’s performance.

Instead, Herrera provided some alarming comments (and some hilarious claims) in his post-match press conference.

Herrera claimed that referees made his club change from black underwear before the game, said TFC scored on its only three chances of the game, and that a halftime scrum between the teams in the BMO tunnel had police officers hitting his players.

Yes, really.

TSN’s Gareth Wheeler says he has seen video of the incident in question, which began with Jonathan Osorio and ended with a Club American goalkeeper getting in the face of a police officer. He said Herrera was in the vicinity the whole time.

Toronto FC, at least in terms of Osorio, disagrees.

The manager could benefit from casting blame onto the police, as getting into an incident with a police officer in a foreign country is not a good idea whether you’re an athlete or other.

Know your meme: Piojo gonna Piojo. Thanks to Athletic writer Joshua Kloke for the rundown. It was wildly entertaining, Joshua.

CCL: Toronto FC takes 3-1 lead over Club America

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2018, 9:58 PM EDT
The CONCACAF Champions League delivered on the day’s UEFA predecessors, with Toronto FC and Club America providing thrills and outstanding goals on Tuesday.

The semifinal first leg saw Toronto FC seize a two-goal advantage at a cold, sloppy BMO Field, boasting a 3-1 win ahead of the April 10 second leg at Estadio Azteca.

Sebastian Giovinco had a goal and an assist, Marky Delgado had two assists, while Jozy Altidore and Ashtone Morgan also scored for the hosts.

TFC went ahead early, with Sebastian Giovinco earning and converting a penalty kick in the ninth minute, but saw momentum halted by a mazy dribble from Andres Ibarguen. The diminutive Colombian winger took Michael Bradley twice before belting this shot past Alex Bono to make it 1-1 in the 21st minute.

Yet two of Toronto’s outstanding DPs teamed up to restore the Reds’ lead heading into halftime. Look at this ball from Giovinco to Altidore.

Being a Toronto playoff game, the event couldn’t be complete without tunnel drama. Plenty of arbiters were needed to separate several America and TFC players heading into the locker rooms a la Kljestan v. Altidore 2017.

The 58th minute saw TFC pick up what will feel like a comfort to many Canadians: a third goal. Ashtone Morgan burst into the 18 to reach a ball that was set to just miss Altidore.

Those who regularly criticize MLS will do well to witness this team goal.