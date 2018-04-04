Liverpool condemns fan attack on Man City bus

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Oh, those Anfield nights have put a charge into the hosts, as Liverpool opened up a 3-0 lead on Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Merseyside.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Sadio Mane have the goals, with “The Ox” providing an especially wonderful opener.

Salah looked to be just offside in the build-up to his opener, which came 10 seconds after the initial ball and with Man City somehow losing track of the Egyptian genius.

It was 2-0 eight minutes later, as the 20th minute saw Oxlade-Chamberlain belt a shot past a flying Ederson.

And barely another 10 minutes had come off the clock when Mane rose to head home from a Salah cross.

"The Ox! From outside the box!" Anfield is ROCKING after Oxlade-Chamberlain gives Liverpool a 2-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/65s06wse6X — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 4, 2018

Well. Who saw THIS coming?! Mane gives Liverpool a 3-0 lead vs the runaway EPL leaders. 😮 pic.twitter.com/z0i6jFKT6l — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 4, 2018

Barcelona 1-0 AS Roma

The other Wednesday first leg has Barcelona leading Roma at the Camp Nou, and you’d be forgiven if you had “Daniele De Rossi own goal” as the way Barca would open the scoring just before halftime.

It was a fellow UCL mainstay, Andres Iniesta, whose cross was diverted into the Roma goal.

Roma wanted a penalty kick when Samuel Umtiti chopped down Lorenzo Pellegrini on the edge of the 18, but only a free kick arrived for i Lupi.

Follow @NicholasMendola