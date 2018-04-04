Men in Blazers podcast: Zlatan’s debut, Spurs win at Chelsea, and more

It’s the latest Men in Blazers podcast! Rog and Davo relive MLS’s Zlatan debut, Tottenham’s first win at Stamford Bridge in more than a quarter century and City moving within a win of the title.
All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:
[ Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]
[ Click here for the RSS feed ]
Call it keeping his team grounded or suppressing expectations, but Arsene Wenger is refusing to consider Arsenal favorites heading into its UEFA Europa League quarterfinal matchup against CSKA Moscow.
As the last Premier League club left in the competition, Arsenal are currently the favorites in England to take the title, but Wenger didn’t want his players to get ahead of themselves.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
“We don’t live in dreamland, we are in a quarter-final and we have to be very realistic and go step by step and give everything to go through in the quarter-final,” Wenger said
. “Then we’ll see.”
To say it’s been a tough season for Arsenal and its fans is an understatement.
The club are set to finish outside the top-four in the Premier League for the second consecutive season and the club has won just four Premier League games this calendar year (out of ten). Fans are staying away from the Emirates Stadium in droves to protest the current state of the club, which seems to be on the brink of crisis after every defeat.
Considering the context, perhaps this wasn’t the best time for Wenger to lower expectations on what has already been a disappointing season by Arsenal’s old standards. You can forgive fans for dreaming of silverware in Europe, something that has eluded Arsenal during its years in the European Cup and Europa League.
Arsenal faces CSKA Moscow on Thursday’s first leg at the Emirates Stadium, and we’ll see if Arsenal can get off to a great start like it did against AC Milan in the Round of 16.
Former Chelsea and England captain Ray Wilkins passed away on Wednesday at the age of 61.
Wilkins had been fighting for his life after suffering a cardiac arrest last week. Chelsea announced the news Wednesday morning.
Wilkins most recently served as an assistant coach at Aston Villa following a stint as the head coach of the Jordanian National Team.
He was an assistant on two occasions for Chelsea, serving as caretaker manager in 2009 for the club after the sacking of Luis Felipe Scolari.
As a player, Wilkins came up with Chelsea and made more than 175 appearances for the club before moving north to Manchester United. After four seasons at Old Trafford, Wilkins moved to AC Milan, and from there he bounced around Europe, featuring for Paris Saint-Germain, Queens Park Rangers, Glasgow Rangers, and a few other clubs in England and Scotland.
Clubs and players around the world have sent messages of sadness and support to Wilkins and his family following his early passing.
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) Bayer Leverkusen has warded off interest in Julian Brandt by extending the 21-year-old Germany midfielder’s contract by two years to 2021.
[READ: TFC takes commanding lead over Club America in CCL]
“With this step we have managed to convince one of the most sought-after German players to continue on the same path as us,” Leverkusen managing director Michael Schade said Wednesday. “To have beaten off absolute top competition for Julian from home and abroad is a huge success for us.”
A quick player with outstanding technical ability, Brandt has long been linked with Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich.
“I feel really good here and I see that something really big is developing here,” Brandt. “That was shown by the recent contract extensions for Jonathan Tah and Lars Bender. They two of them are convinced like me that we can achieve something with this team.”
Brandt joined Leverkusen from Wolfsburg’s under-19 team in January 2014 and has since made 165 appearances, scoring 24 goals and setting up 25 more. He has six goals and four assists so far in the Bundesliga this season.
“Julian was already an outstanding player as a 17-year-old when he came to us,” Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voeller said. “However, he would probably not have reached his current level as quickly without the playing time that he got with us.”
Brandt, Germany’s youngest squad member for the recent friendlies against Spain and Brazil, has made 14 appearances for the national team and is a likely pick for Joachim Loew’s World Cup team.
Leverkusen is fifth in the Bundesliga and fighting for Champions League qualification with six games remaining.
Imagine a scenario with a young Cristiano Ronaldo and a young Arjen Robben bombing down the wings, floating in crosses or cutting inside to unleash powerful strikes on goal.
That scenario nearly came true.
[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]
According to an interview in FourFourTwo magazine, Robben nearly joined Manchester United in 2004 after a positive conversation over dinner with then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson and a tour of the club’s training grounds.
But for whatever reason, nothing came of it. Soon, Chelsea snapped up the Flying Dutchman and the rest is history.
“I had a very good conversation with [Ferguson] over dinner in Manchester and we spoke about football and life,” Robben said. “I also went and had a good look around the training ground and everything was good.
“I had a very good conversation with Ferguson over dinner and we spoke about football and life. Had Manchester United offered me a deal straight after I met them, I would have signed. But after I went back to PSV nothing happened. There was no real contact and the deal didn’t happen. PSV were also negotiating with Chelsea at that time, so maybe they offered PSV more money? I don’t really know.”
Robben helped lead Chelsea to back to back Premier League titles, a pair of League Cup titles and an FA Cup crown before leaving for Real Madrid in 2007.
Man United won the Premier League title in Robben’s final year at Chelsea but only won a League Cup title in that span, as Chelsea were the dominant team in English football.
It’s fun to think though about what could have been, had Robben wound up at Man United, with two of the most exciting wingers in the world playing for the same club.