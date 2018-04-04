Report: Chelsea considering AS Monaco’s Jardim as new manager

It’s looking more likely every passing day that Antonio Conte will be departing Chelsea at the end of the season.
Even though Conte’s contract runs through 2019, Chelsea has reportedly already begun searching for a replacement, with the latest report linking the Blues with AS Monaco’s Leonardo Jardim.
Jardim has rebuilt Monaco into a top club in France’s Ligue 1 over his four-year tenure, including a shock league title last year and a semifinal place in the UEFA Champions League.
At the same time, the Venezuelan-born, Portugal raised manager has a strong record of working with young players and with Chelsea’s squad potentially in transition, it may be a great signing for the club to help bring in some of the club’s top young players into the first team. Conte has been loathe to play most young players this season, sticking to his favored starting XI for most of the past two years.
In the past, Jardim said he wouldn’t leave Monaco unless for a bigger club, leading to speculation he could take the Paris Saint-Germain job this summer. However, Jardim shot that down last week.
A huge afternoon of UEFA Champions League action is coming up as Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield in an all-Premier League clash for a spot in the last four of Europe’s elite club competition, while Barcelona host AS Roma at the Nou Camp.
Both games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET.
Liverpool and Man City collide at Anfield in the first leg of their quarterfinal with runaway PL leaders City the favorites but a famous Anfield atmosphere awaits with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp to both set up their teams to attack, as always.
Barca are the heavy favorites to get past Roma but the Italian side have already beaten Chelsea in the group stages and got past a pesky Shakhtar Donetsk side in the Round of 16. As for Barca, well, Lionel Messi took over to steer them past Chelsea and into the last eight and Ernesto Valverde’s men are on the verge of securing the La Liga title as Luis Suarez is having another fine season.
Click on the link above to follow all the action, while here at Pro Soccer Talk will we have reaction and analysis from both games.
Call it keeping his team grounded or suppressing expectations, but Arsene Wenger is refusing to consider Arsenal favorites heading into its UEFA Europa League quarterfinal matchup against CSKA Moscow.
As the last Premier League club left in the competition, Arsenal are currently the favorites in England to take the title, but Wenger didn’t want his players to get ahead of themselves.
“We don’t live in dreamland, we are in a quarter-final and we have to be very realistic and go step by step and give everything to go through in the quarter-final,” Wenger said
. “Then we’ll see.”
To say it’s been a tough season for Arsenal and its fans is an understatement.
The club are set to finish outside the top-four in the Premier League for the second consecutive season and the club has won just four Premier League games this calendar year (out of ten). Fans are staying away from the Emirates Stadium in droves to protest the current state of the club, which seems to be on the brink of crisis after every defeat.
Considering the context, perhaps this wasn’t the best time for Wenger to lower expectations on what has already been a disappointing season by Arsenal’s old standards. You can forgive fans for dreaming of silverware in Europe, something that has eluded Arsenal during its years in the European Cup and Europa League.
Arsenal faces CSKA Moscow on Thursday’s first leg at the Emirates Stadium, and we’ll see if Arsenal can get off to a great start like it did against AC Milan in the Round of 16.
It’s the latest Men in Blazers podcast! Rog and Davo relive MLS’s Zlatan debut, Tottenham’s first win at Stamford Bridge in more than a quarter century and City moving within a win of the title.
Former Chelsea and England captain Ray Wilkins passed away on Wednesday at the age of 61.
Wilkins had been fighting for his life after suffering a cardiac arrest last week. Chelsea announced the news Wednesday morning.
Wilkins most recently served as an assistant coach at Aston Villa following a stint as the head coach of the Jordanian National Team.
He was an assistant on two occasions for Chelsea, serving as caretaker manager in 2009 for the club after the sacking of Luis Felipe Scolari.
As a player, Wilkins came up with Chelsea and made more than 175 appearances for the club before moving north to Manchester United. After four seasons at Old Trafford, Wilkins moved to AC Milan, and from there he bounced around Europe, featuring for Paris Saint-Germain, Queens Park Rangers, Glasgow Rangers, and a few other clubs in England and Scotland.
Clubs and players around the world have sent messages of sadness and support to Wilkins and his family following his early passing.