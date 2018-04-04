UCL, LIVE: Liverpool v. Man City; Barcelona v. Roma

A huge afternoon of UEFA Champions League action is coming up as Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield in an all-Premier League clash for a spot in the last four of Europe’s elite club competition, while Barcelona host AS Roma at the Nou Camp.

Both games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Liverpool and Man City collide at Anfield in the first leg of their quarterfinal with runaway PL leaders City the favorites but a famous Anfield atmosphere awaits with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp to both set up their teams to attack, as always.

Barca are the heavy favorites to get past Roma but the Italian side have already beaten Chelsea in the group stages and got past a pesky Shakhtar Donetsk side in the Round of 16. As for Barca, well, Lionel Messi took over to steer them past Chelsea and into the last eight and Ernesto Valverde’s men are on the verge of securing the La Liga title as Luis Suarez is having another fine season.

Click on the link above to follow all the action, while here at Pro Soccer Talk will we have reaction and analysis from both games.

