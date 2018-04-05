Europa League wrap: Arsenal romps CSKA behind Ramsey magic

Everything is left to play for in next week’s UEFA Europa League quarterfinals second leg, but Thursday’s action put a few teams in prime position to advance to the final four.
Premier League side Arsenal put four on Russian giants CSKA Moscow behind braces from Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette.
Ramsey’s second — a superb back-heel finish in the first half — helped put the Gunners ahead 3-1, before Lacazette’s second goal extended the home tie to 4-1 just minutes later.
Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid and Lazio each earned comfortable home wins, setting the Spanish and Italian sides, respectively, up to advance next week.
Atleti took the lead in the first minute of action when Koke gave the La Liga side the advantage, before Antoine Griezmann doubled the lead prior to halftime.
The closest finish on the afternoon came in Germany, where Red Bull Leipzig pulled off a 1-0 win over Marseille behind Timo Werner’s first-half stoppage time goal.
Thursday’s scores
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Sporting Lisbon
Lazio 4-2 Red Bull Salzburg
Red Bull Leipzig 1-0 Marseille
Giuseppe Rossi’s playing career has been often derailed by injuries, but the Italian-American has intentions to remain in Europe for as long as possible.
The 31-year-old striker currently plays in Italy with Serie A side Genoa, however, the veteran has left the option open of returning to the United States — his place of birth — before calling a quits on his playing career.
Rossi, who left to compete in Europe back in 2004 upon signing with English giants Manchester United, however, the New Jersey-native has been linked with moves to MLS in the past.
The player’s agent — Andrea Pastorello — says Rossi will likely see out his contract with Genoa for the next two years, before considering a move to the U.S.
“Giuseppe wants to continue playing in European football for at least another two years,” Pastorello told TuttoMercatoWeb. “As I’ve said already, Genoa — where he has been made to feel really welcome — have the priority, then we could consider other situations, but he still intends to stay in Europe.”
Rossi’s agent did open up the door for a potential move away from Genoa at the end of the 2017/18 season, though.
“This is how the situation is: at the end of the season, we will analyse the situation with the club to understand what the options are,” Pastorello said. “It was Genoa who asked for the option for another year to be put into his contract and we were delighted to insert it. It was an important show of faith.”
This season, Rossi has appeared in just three matches for Genoa, none of which he started.
A number of teams won’t take the pitch this weekend in Major League Soccer, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see our fair share of tasty matchups.
Last season, Atlanta United was the talk of the MLS not only with its star-studded roster and its ability to play attractive soccer, but also by backing it up with results.
Three matches have come and gone, and Los Angeles FC is quickly becoming the 2018 version of Atlanta, with a mixture of stars in their own right and an extremely potent attack led by Designated Players Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi.
The two sides will meet on Saturday, with LAFC aiming to rebound from its heartbreaking 4-3 defeat to rivals LA Galaxy last weekend.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy are riding a hot start at home, and will take on Western Conference-leading Sporting KC the following evening at StubHub Center.
Superstar goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, fresh off his two-goal effort last weekend, could be in line to make his first MLS start for the Galaxy after coming off the bench against LAFC.
Below is the full schedule of the weekend’s MLS fixtures.
Friday
New England Revolution vs. Montreal Impact — 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday
Atlanta United vs. Los Angeles FC — 5 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Union vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 7 p.m.
FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids — 8 p.m. ET
Chicago Fire vs. Columbus Crew — 8:30 p.m. ET
Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 9:30 p.m. ET
Sunday
Portland Timbers vs. Orlando City — 4 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. Sporting KC — 9 p.m. ET
The Gunners had a little trouble early with their Russian opposition, but the Premier League side is cruising now heading into halftime.
Aaron Ramsey‘s first-half brace, coupled with a double from Alexandre Lacazette, has Arsenal leading 4-1 at the break, but it was the Welshman’s second goal that brought the crowd to its feet at the Emirates Stadium.
A wonderful floated ball in from Mesut Ozil found the path of Ramsey, who rose confidently and back-heeled his shot over oncoming goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev.
What one seemed like a certainty is now once again proving to be a nightmare for the United States, as the country’s United bid took a major hit on Thursday.
L’Equipe spoke with French football president Noel Le Graet, who has stated that France will vote in favor of Morocco ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leaving the United bid of the United States, Mexico and Canada with another major setback in its plans to host the tournament.
“I don’t see myself not supporting a country that is close to us,” Le Graet said. “Africa has only had one World Cup. That’s not a lot.
“Morocco is ready, even if they don’t have the same means as their fellow contenders. France only has one vote, but perhaps we will give momentum in Europe to choose Morocco.”
Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that two CONCACAF nations — Dominica and Saint Lucia — would also vote for Morocco, going against their fellow North and Central American allies.
The United bid looked a strong favorite to host in 2026 when it was first announced, particularly given the United States’ success hosting the World Cup back in 1994, however, recently the attention has shifted to Morocco, with the country receiving significant support from not only African nations but also Asia and South America, too.
In the voting process for the 2022 World Cup, the U.S. was faced with a similar task in trying to obtain hosting rights. The CONCACAF nation ultimately lost out on hosting to Qatar, despite major links to voter corruption.
Voting for the 2026 World Cup will take place in Russia on June 13, the day before this summer’s tournament takes place.