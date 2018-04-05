Amsterdam Arena will become Johan Cruyff Arena next season

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Amsterdam Arena has a date for its previously announced name change to honor Dutch hero Johan Cruyff.

Ajax announced that its home stadium will be called Johan Cruyff Arena beginning with the 2018-19 season, honoring the footballer who captured the imagination of the world in the 1970s with his creative play.

Cruyff passed away in 2016 at the age of 68.

[ MORE: De Bruyne on UCL comeback bid ]

Ajax says it will unveil the stadium’s new logo on April 25 to celebrate what would have been Cruyff’s 71st birthday. Cruyff scored 368 goals in his career, spent mostly with Ajax and Barcelona but including stops in LA, Washington, Levante, and Feyenoord. He later managed Ajax, Barcelona, and Catalonia.

The club looks set to finish second in the Eredivisie this season, currently seven points back of PSV Eindhoven and five ahead of AZ Alkmaar. Ajax does play both rivals over the season’s final weeks.

Follow @NicholasMendola