Amsterdam Arena will become Johan Cruyff Arena next season

Amsterdam Arena has a date for its previously announced name change to honor Dutch hero Johan Cruyff.
Ajax announced that its home stadium will be called Johan Cruyff Arena beginning with the 2018-19 season, honoring the footballer who captured the imagination of the world in the 1970s with his creative play.
Cruyff passed away in 2016 at the age of 68.
Ajax says it will unveil the stadium’s new logo on April 25 to celebrate what would have been Cruyff’s 71st birthday. Cruyff scored 368 goals in his career, spent mostly with Ajax and Barcelona but including stops in LA, Washington, Levante, and Feyenoord. He later managed Ajax, Barcelona, and Catalonia.
The club looks set to finish second in the Eredivisie this season, currently seven points back of PSV Eindhoven and five ahead of AZ Alkmaar. Ajax does play both rivals over the season’s final weeks.
Petr Cech is between the sticks as Arsenal bids to take its next step toward the UEFA Europa League crown with a visit from CSKA Moscow for a quarterfinal first leg on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium.
Atletico Madrid is also at home, to Sporting Lisbon.
All matches kickoff at 3:05 p.m. ET.
Arsenal’s Starting XI is as follows: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Wilshere, Ramsey, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette
Arsenal vs. CSKA Moscow
Atletico Madrid vs. Sporting Lisbon
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Lazio
RB Leipzig vs. Marseille
MILAN (AP) AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso’s contract has been extended until the end of season 2020-21.
While details of the new deal were not released in Thursday’s announcement, according to media reports it is worth 2 million euros ($2.5 million) per season – a huge increase on the annual 120,000 euros that Gattuso was earning.
The former Italy and Milan midfielder was promoted from youth-team coach in November to replace the fired Vincenzo Montella and has guided his team to sixth place in Serie A.
Milan, seven-times European Cup winners, will also meet Juventus in next month’s Italian Cup final.
“I hope to continue … to do things well and bring Milan back where it’s accustomed to being,” Gattuso said.
CEO Marco Fassone said the club wants to begin a “long-term project” with Gattuso.
Everything is going to be fine, even if the 2026 World Cup does not arrive on the shores of the United States. Just remind yourself that.
Morocco will feel it has landed some shots — pun very much intended — against the tri-bid of Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. with the endorsement of CONCACAF nations Dominica and Saint Lucia.
“Dominica, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria, has a lot to learn from Morocco, which could help us become the first climate resilient country in the world,” said Dominica foreign minister Francine Baron in a release.
“Morocco has never ceased to provide assistance and expertise to farmers in my country,” said Saint Lucien minister of development and sports Edmund Estephane.
A failure to land the 2026 World Cup would be another shot at the legacy of former U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati, who has overseen much growth in the country but did not seek reelection following Bruce Arena’s failure to lead the USMNT into the 2018 World Cup.
The next man to try his hand at giving Paris Saint-Germain its long-sought UEFA Champions League success will be Thomas Tuchel, according to ESPN.
Unai Emery is considered to be a dead man walking at the Parc Des Princes despite a runaway Ligue 1 campaign, French Cup title, and not having Neymar for the UCL Round of 16 against holders Real Madrid.
The 44-year-old had been rumored as a successor to Arsene Wenger at Arsenal and was last at Borussia Dortmund. He led Mainz to Bundesliga safety and Europa League qualification before moving onto BVB, where he succeeded Jurgen Klopp and won the German Cup.
The PSG position is tenuous at best. Emery has won 79 percent of his games after Laurent Blanc lost just 16 times in 173 outings. Before him, legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti lost just nine times in 77.
PSG has won everything there is to offer domestically with the exception of last season’s Ligue 1 title (Monaco) since 2012-13, but has not advanced past the quarterfinals of the UCL.
Some will write of the risk of Tuchel, and ESPN makes the argument that the manager has never managed a colossal bunch of egos like Les Parisiens. But in the crap shoot of winning the UEFA Champions League, where a draw or injury can knock you off your pegs and only four teams have reached the final over the last four seasons, it’s hard to see any boss having a drastic effect on a side already clobbering most.