APOEL doctor hurt after objects hurled at bench

Giuseppe Rossi’s playing career has been often derailed by injuries, but the Italian-American has intentions to remain in Europe for as long as possible.

The 31-year-old striker currently plays in Italy with Serie A side Genoa, however, the veteran has left the option open of returning to the United States — his place of birth — before calling a quits on his playing career.

Rossi, who left to compete in Europe back in 2004 upon signing with English giants Manchester United, however, the New Jersey-native has been linked with moves to MLS in the past.

The player’s agent — Andrea Pastorello — says Rossi will likely see out his contract with Genoa for the next two years, before considering a move to the U.S.

“Giuseppe wants to continue playing in European football for at least another two years,” Pastorello told TuttoMercatoWeb. “As I’ve said already, Genoa — where he has been made to feel really welcome — have the priority, then we could consider other situations, but he still intends to stay in Europe.”

Rossi’s agent did open up the door for a potential move away from Genoa at the end of the 2017/18 season, though.

“This is how the situation is: at the end of the season, we will analyse the situation with the club to understand what the options are,” Pastorello said. “It was Genoa who asked for the option for another year to be put into his contract and we were delighted to insert it. It was an important show of faith.”

This season, Rossi has appeared in just three matches for Genoa, none of which he started.