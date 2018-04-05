More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
APOEL doctor hurt after objects hurled at bench

Associated PressApr 5, 2018, 10:11 PM EDT
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) Cypriot police say an APOEL team doctor was taken to the hospital after opposing soccer fans hurled objects toward the Nicosia club’s bench.

Police say the 62-year-old doctor collapsed on the field and broke into convulsions at the end of Wednesday’s match against Anorthosis Famagusta.

A stadium physician found that the doctor’s tongue had blocked his airway. The doctor, who also had bruising on his left ear and face, was treated in the hospital and released.

Police also say three cars belonging to Anorthosis fans parked outside their stadium sustained deep gouges.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw. APOEL, which is trying to win a record sixth-consecutive league title, is two points behind Apollonas Limassol with four matches remaining.

Packages of bullets sent to Italian referees association

Associated PressApr 5, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
ROME (AP) The Italian referees association says it has been sent packages filled with bullets amid fan protests over the video assistant referee.

AIA president Marcello Nicchi said on Thursday the parcels were sent to him, the vice president, and to referee selector Nicola Rizzoli.

VAR has been introduced in Serie A this season to mixed results.

Nicchi also denounced a journalist who suggested fans “should shoot the referees.” He added the police and the Interior Ministry are investigating the incidents.

Nicchi also criticized a complaint lodged by a consumer association over a Serie A referee’s decisions in a Lazio-Torino match that will result in the referee appearing in court.

“Can you imagine (Cristiano) Ronaldo or (Lionel) Messi, or any other player, ending up in court for having made a mistake or presumed error?” Nicchi asked.

Last month, an estimated 1,000 Lazio fans showed up outside the Italian football federation’s offices to protest decisions by VAR, which will be used at the World Cup in Russia.

In January, AC Milan beat Lazio 2-1 with a goal from Patrick Cutrone in which VAR failed to spot the ball came off the striker’s arm.

Earlier, in a 0-0 draw with Inter Milan, Lazio was awarded a penalty but VAR revoked the decision as Ciro Immobile’s cross hit Milan Skriniar’s leg before bouncing up onto his arm so the handball was declared involuntary.

“My appraisal of VAR is completely negative because it takes emotions out of football. Now you don’t even celebrate after a goal,” Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi said at the time. “We would have had an extra seven points this season without VAR.”

More AP Serie A coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/SerieA

Agent: Giuseppe Rossi could seek MLS move after two years

By Matt ReedApr 5, 2018, 7:35 PM EDT
Giuseppe Rossi’s playing career has been often derailed by injuries, but the Italian-American has intentions to remain in Europe for as long as possible.

The 31-year-old striker currently plays in Italy with Serie A side Genoa, however, the veteran has left the option open of returning to the United States — his place of birth — before calling a quits on his playing career.

Rossi, who left to compete in Europe back in 2004 upon signing with English giants Manchester United, however, the New Jersey-native has been linked with moves to MLS in the past.

The player’s agent — Andrea Pastorello — says Rossi will likely see out his contract with Genoa for the next two years, before considering a move to the U.S.

“Giuseppe wants to continue playing in European football for at least another two years,” Pastorello told TuttoMercatoWeb. “As I’ve said already, Genoa — where he has been made to feel really welcome — have the priority, then we could consider other situations, but he still intends to stay in Europe.”

Rossi’s agent did open up the door for a potential move away from Genoa at the end of the 2017/18 season, though.

“This is how the situation is: at the end of the season, we will analyse the situation with the club to understand what the options are,” Pastorello said. “It was Genoa who asked for the option for another year to be put into his contract and we were delighted to insert it. It was an important show of faith.”

This season, Rossi has appeared in just three matches for Genoa, none of which he started.

Europa League wrap: Arsenal romps CSKA behind Ramsey magic

By Matt ReedApr 5, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Everything is left to play for in next week’s UEFA Europa League quarterfinals second leg, but Thursday’s action put a few teams in prime position to advance to the final four.

Premier League side Arsenal put four on Russian giants CSKA Moscow behind braces from Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette.

Ramsey’s second — a superb back-heel finish in the first half — helped put the Gunners ahead 3-1, before Lacazette’s second goal extended the home tie to 4-1 just minutes later.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid and Lazio each earned comfortable home wins, setting the Spanish and Italian sides, respectively, up to advance next week.

Atleti took the lead in the first minute of action when Koke gave the La Liga side the advantage, before Antoine Griezmann doubled the lead prior to halftime.

The closest finish on the afternoon came in Germany, where Red Bull Leipzig pulled off a 1-0 win over Marseille behind Timo Werner’s first-half stoppage time goal.

Thursday’s scores

Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Sporting Lisbon
Lazio 4-2 Red Bull Salzburg
Red Bull Leipzig 1-0 Marseille

MLS at Week 6: LA FC aims for rebound against Atlanta, Galaxy host SKC

By Matt ReedApr 5, 2018, 6:20 PM EDT
A number of teams won’t take the pitch this weekend in Major League Soccer, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see our fair share of tasty matchups.

Last season, Atlanta United was the talk of the MLS not only with its star-studded roster and its ability to play attractive soccer, but also by backing it up with results.

Three matches have come and gone, and Los Angeles FC is quickly becoming the 2018 version of Atlanta, with a mixture of stars in their own right and an extremely potent attack led by Designated Players Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi.

The two sides will meet on Saturday, with LAFC aiming to rebound from its heartbreaking 4-3 defeat to rivals LA Galaxy last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy are riding a hot start at home, and will take on Western Conference-leading Sporting KC the following evening at StubHub Center.

Superstar goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, fresh off his two-goal effort last weekend, could be in line to make his first MLS start for the Galaxy after coming off the bench against LAFC.

Below is the full schedule of the weekend’s MLS fixtures.

Friday

New England Revolution vs. Montreal Impact — 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday

Atlanta United vs. Los Angeles FC — 5 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Union vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 7 p.m.
FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids — 8 p.m. ET
Chicago Fire vs. Columbus Crew — 8:30 p.m. ET
Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday

Portland Timbers vs. Orlando City — 4 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. Sporting KC — 9 p.m. ET