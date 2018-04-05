Chivas edges RBNY in CCL semi first leg (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Tyler Adams may well be the future of the United States men’s national team’s midfield, but he was very much a 19-year-old at Estadio Akron on Wednesday.

The New York Red Bulls’ teen maestro’s mistake helped Chivas Guadalajara to a 1-0 CONCACAF Champions League semifinal first leg win on Wednesday.

Adams made a poor decision in the center of the park, and couldn’t recover well on the ensuing 2v1. Rodolfo Pizarro fed Isaac Brizuela for a 26th minute opener.

Chances were at a premium, and RBNY’s hopes of leveling the leg took a major hit when Aurelien Collin took his second yellow card with just under a quarter-hour to play.

.@RocketLeague Replay: 26' Brizuela gives @Chivas the lead after a clinical counter attack by the Mexican side #SCCL2018 pic.twitter.com/KdhvtadHhh — THE CHAMPIONS (@TheChampions) April 5, 2018

The second leg is April 10 at Red Bull Arena.

Toronto FC took a 3-1 lead on Club America in the other semifinal first leg on Tuesday.

Things boiled over late in the match.

Big scuffle between the two sides, started by Adams shoving Pizarro after getting fouled. In the confrontation, it looked like Pereira grabbed Davis by the throat. But Pizarro was the only player given a yellow card. Peak #CCL tonight! #RBNY #Chivas #GDLvRBNY #SCCL2018 #CCLFever pic.twitter.com/fXmcqeWJLr — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) April 5, 2018

