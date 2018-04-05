More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Bruno Gonzalez

Chivas edges RBNY in CCL semi first leg (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2018, 12:01 AM EDT
Tyler Adams may well be the future of the United States men’s national team’s midfield, but he was very much a 19-year-old at Estadio Akron on Wednesday.

The New York Red Bulls’ teen maestro’s mistake helped Chivas Guadalajara to a 1-0 CONCACAF Champions League semifinal first leg win on Wednesday.

Adams made a poor decision in the center of the park, and couldn’t recover well on the ensuing 2v1. Rodolfo Pizarro fed Isaac Brizuela for a 26th minute opener.

Chances were at a premium, and RBNY’s hopes of leveling the leg took a major hit when Aurelien Collin took his second yellow card with just under a quarter-hour to play.

The second leg is April 10 at Red Bull Arena.

Toronto FC took a 3-1 lead on Club America in the other semifinal first leg on Tuesday.

Things boiled over late in the match.

Second youngest MLS signing in history nabs assist in USL debut (video)

@kaustin01
By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2018, 10:23 PM EDT
Sporting KC prospect Gianluca Busio made his USL debut tonight, and it went pretty, pretty, pretty well for the North Carolina teenager.

Busio subbed off in the 77th minute of Swope Park Rangers-Colorado Springs Switchbacks match after picking up an assist on Tyler Blackwood’s goal just seven minutes into the game.

He also recorded 100 percent passing accuracy (30/30) with 2 key passes and 3 crosses in the first half, according to SKC’s Kurt Austin.

Busio turns 16 on May 28, and became the second-youngest signing in MLS history — Freddy Adu — when he inked at 15 years and 89 days. Remember that for all the grief Adu’s well-traveled career has provided, the 28-year-old has earned 17 caps with two goals in his career.

France coach calls for government action against racism

Photo by Handout/UEFA via Getty Images
Associated PressApr 4, 2018, 9:07 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) France coach Didier Deschamps is calling for zero tolerance on racism and for governments to tackle the problem together as FIFA investigates racial abuse that targeted his players at a World Cup tune-up match in Russia.

Speaking Wednesday, Deschamps said his players seemed unaffected by monkey chants heard from the crowd during France’s 3-1 win against Russia in St. Petersburg on March 27.

He said: “They didn’t talk about it. I don’t even know that they noticed.”

Still, the coach said racism “cannot be tolerated” and that “it’s between governments, police services to see that it doesn’t happen.”

He blamed a minority of fans, saying: “It’s always a minority but the minorities are always those we hear most.”

FIFA is collecting evidence of the abuse. It is the third racism case this season at St. Petersburg Stadium, which will host a World Cup semifinal match. Zenit St. Petersburg has twice faced UEFA charges for racism by its fans in Europa League games.

Which losing side has the best chance of flipping the UCL script?

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
It’s tempting to label the UEFA Champions League semifinal berths awarded, given blowouts in three of four contests and a challenging score line in the fifth.

Real Madrid thumped Juventus, Barcelona put up four on Roma, and Liverpool picked up a three-goal win without a single away goal conceded to Manchester City.

The other first leg saw Bayern Munich score twice on the road in beating Sevilla 2-1 ahead of the return leg at the Allianz Arena.

But would you be surprised to learn that City is still considered the best odds by bookmakers to flip its first leg on its ear?

Underdogs to advance:

4) AS Roma — The most lenient bookmakers are giving Roma a 20:1 chance to overturn the 4-1 advantage Barcelona built at home, probably leaning hard on Edin Dzeko‘s away goal. The most skeptical will hand out 100:1 odds.

Barca hasn’t allowed four goals since Valentine’s Day 2016 in the first leg of the UCL Round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain. We know how that turned out for PSG.

3) Juventus — Last season’s finalists have to overcome a 3-0 home loss, and hanging that sort of result on Real at the Bernabeu is pretty unusual….thought Barcelona did it in December. That was a different time for Real, but it is a glimmer of hope.

2) Sevilla — Most sites are quoting La Liga’s mainstays as 16:1 long shots to post a two-goal win or 2-1 mirror at Bayern Munich. Sevilla is a well-tested tournament team, but the way Bayern has been navigating their slate under Jupp Heynckes, it’s hard to imagine anything but a Bayern win.

  1. Man City (approx. 8:1) — Going down 3-0 at Anfield is certainly a mountain to climb, but City’s been one of the best teams in the world this season at both ends of the pitch. In league play, City has put up a 3-0 or four-plus goal win on 10 occasions this season, including wins over Arsenal and 10-man Liverpool.

Europa League Preview: Arsenal, Atleti the favorites

Victoria Jones/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2018, 7:27 PM EDT
Here we go!

Arsenal is bidding to win the UEFA Europa League to ensure a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League, and there’s precious little hope of it happening any other way.

Standing directly in its way is CSKA Moscow, and defeating the Russians would mean more trouble from an unusually strong field that features Atletico Madrid, Lyon, Sporting Lisbon, Marseille, RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, and Lazio.

Here are the pertinent details of the remaining teams in the tournament, and their quarterfinal ties.

Arsenal vs. CSKA Moscow

Arsene Wenger is keeping his lineup close to the vest, including goalkeepers Petr Cech and David Ospina. He says Alexandre Lacazette is fit to start but wouldn’t commit to selecting him.

Domestically speaking: Arsenal’s 51 points are five points behind fifth place Chelsea and five ahead of seventh place Burnley in the Premier League. CSKA is three points behind Spartak Moscow and five back of Lokomotiv Moscow in the race for the Russian Premier League.

Head-to-head: The two sides met in the 2005-06 UEFA Champions League, with CSKA winning 1-0 in Russia on top of a scoreless draw at the Emirates Stadium during its first season as Arsenal’s ground.

Atletico Madrid vs. Sporting Lisbon

Domestically speaking: Atleti is nine points behind leaders Barcelona and four ahead of city rivals Real Madrid with the Madrid Derby looming this weekend. Sporting is five points shy of Porto and six behind Benfica in the Primeira Liga.

Head-to-head: A pair of Europa League dates in 2010 saw Sporting Lisbon advance by scoring the only away goals in 2-2 and 0-0 draws.

RB Leipzig vs. Marseille

Domestically speaking: Marseille is third in Ligue 1, five points back of Monaco and two ahead of Lyon. RBL is fourth in the Bundesliga, two points behind Borussia Dortmund and one clear of Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Head-to-head: This is the first meeting between the German whiz kids and the French mainstays.

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Lazio

Domestically speaking: Salzburg has an 8-point lead on SK Sturm Graz in the race for the Austrian Bundesliga crown, while Lazio’s 57 points are two back of fourth place Inter Milan in Seriea.

Head-to-head: Salzburg beat Lazio 2-1 home and away in the group stage of the 2009-10 Europa League.