De Bruyne: Man City has shown we can score four or more

Manchester City is in trouble.
The Premier League leaders are down 3-0 after one leg of its UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool, and will need an amazing turnaround come Tuesday at the Etihad Stadium.
“If we start well and maybe score an early goal, you never know,” said Kevin De Bruyne. “If they scored three in 90 minutes, we already showed a lot of times that we can score more than three goals in 90 minutes.”
City has scored four or more goals 12 times this season, and has posted four more 3-0 wins.
But what about the loss itself? De Bruyne is following Pep Guardiola‘s lead in saying Liverpool was clinical, but that chances were limited and City reacted well all things considered.
From ManCity.com:
“We started well, but they scored four chances and scored three goals so then you know it’s going to be very difficult. The way we reacted was really good. Not that we created too much but you never know it’s football. I have confidence in the way we play and our team, but if we want to go through we need something special but it’s still 90 minutes. … Obviously they are big favorites now.”
As for facing Manchester United with the chance to clinch the Premier League title, the defeat isn’t going to shake City’s resolve when it comes to Saturday’s Manchester Derby (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
“It doesn’t change anything. We already lost a couple of times this season and reacted really well.”
Tyler Adams may well be the future of the United States men’s national team’s midfield, but he was very much a 19-year-old at Estadio Akron on Wednesday.
The New York Red Bulls’ teen maestro’s mistake helped Chivas Guadalajara to a 1-0 CONCACAF Champions League semifinal first leg win on Wednesday.
Adams made a poor decision in the center of the park, and couldn’t recover well on the ensuing 2v1. Rodolfo Pizarro fed Isaac Brizuela for a 26th minute opener.
Chances were at a premium, and RBNY’s hopes of leveling the leg took a major hit when Aurelien Collin took his second yellow card with just under a quarter-hour to play.
The second leg is April 10 at Red Bull Arena.
Toronto FC took a 3-1 lead on Club America in the other semifinal first leg on Tuesday.
Things boiled over late in the match.
Sporting KC prospect Gianluca Busio made his USL debut tonight, and it went pretty, pretty, pretty well for the North Carolina teenager.
Busio subbed off in the 77th minute of Swope Park Rangers-Colorado Springs Switchbacks match after picking up an assist on Tyler Blackwood’s goal just seven minutes into the game.
He also recorded 100 percent passing accuracy (30/30) with 2 key passes and 3 crosses in the first half, according to SKC’s Kurt Austin.
Busio turns 16 on May 28, and became the second-youngest signing in MLS history — Freddy Adu — when he inked at 15 years and 89 days. Remember that for all the grief Adu’s well-traveled career has provided, the 28-year-old has earned 17 caps with two goals in his career.
PARIS (AP) France coach Didier Deschamps is calling for zero tolerance on racism and for governments to tackle the problem together as FIFA investigates racial abuse that targeted his players at a World Cup tune-up match in Russia.
Speaking Wednesday, Deschamps said his players seemed unaffected by monkey chants heard from the crowd during France’s 3-1 win against Russia in St. Petersburg on March 27.
He said: “They didn’t talk about it. I don’t even know that they noticed.”
Still, the coach said racism “cannot be tolerated” and that “it’s between governments, police services to see that it doesn’t happen.”
He blamed a minority of fans, saying: “It’s always a minority but the minorities are always those we hear most.”
FIFA is collecting evidence of the abuse. It is the third racism case this season at St. Petersburg Stadium, which will host a World Cup semifinal match. Zenit St. Petersburg has twice faced UEFA charges for racism by its fans in Europa League games.
It’s tempting to label the UEFA Champions League semifinal berths awarded, given blowouts in three of four contests and a challenging score line in the fifth.
Real Madrid thumped Juventus, Barcelona put up four on Roma, and Liverpool picked up a three-goal win without a single away goal conceded to Manchester City.
The other first leg saw Bayern Munich score twice on the road in beating Sevilla 2-1 ahead of the return leg at the Allianz Arena.
But would you be surprised to learn that City is still considered the best odds by bookmakers to flip its first leg on its ear?
Underdogs to advance:
4) AS Roma — The most lenient bookmakers are giving Roma a 20:1 chance to overturn the 4-1 advantage Barcelona built at home, probably leaning hard on Edin Dzeko‘s away goal. The most skeptical will hand out 100:1 odds.
Barca hasn’t allowed four goals since Valentine’s Day 2016 in the first leg of the UCL Round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain. We know how that turned out for PSG.
3) Juventus — Last season’s finalists have to overcome a 3-0 home loss, and hanging that sort of result on Real at the Bernabeu is pretty unusual….thought Barcelona did it in December. That was a different time for Real, but it is a glimmer of hope.
2) Sevilla — Most sites are quoting La Liga’s mainstays as 16:1 long shots to post a two-goal win or 2-1 mirror at Bayern Munich. Sevilla is a well-tested tournament team, but the way Bayern has been navigating their slate under Jupp Heynckes, it’s hard to imagine anything but a Bayern win.
- Man City (approx. 8:1) — Going down 3-0 at Anfield is certainly a mountain to climb, but City’s been one of the best teams in the world this season at both ends of the pitch. In league play, City has put up a 3-0 or four-plus goal win on 10 occasions this season, including wins over Arsenal and 10-man Liverpool.