De Bruyne: Man City has shown we can score four or more

Manchester City is in trouble.

The Premier League leaders are down 3-0 after one leg of its UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool, and will need an amazing turnaround come Tuesday at the Etihad Stadium.

[ LFC-MAN CITY: Pep peeved | Klopp raves ]

“If we start well and maybe score an early goal, you never know,” said Kevin De Bruyne. “If they scored three in 90 minutes, we already showed a lot of times that we can score more than three goals in 90 minutes.”

City has scored four or more goals 12 times this season, and has posted four more 3-0 wins.

But what about the loss itself? De Bruyne is following Pep Guardiola‘s lead in saying Liverpool was clinical, but that chances were limited and City reacted well all things considered.

From ManCity.com:

“We started well, but they scored four chances and scored three goals so then you know it’s going to be very difficult. The way we reacted was really good. Not that we created too much but you never know it’s football. I have confidence in the way we play and our team, but if we want to go through we need something special but it’s still 90 minutes. … Obviously they are big favorites now.”

As for facing Manchester United with the chance to clinch the Premier League title, the defeat isn’t going to shake City’s resolve when it comes to Saturday’s Manchester Derby (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

“It doesn’t change anything. We already lost a couple of times this season and reacted really well.”

Follow @NicholasMendola