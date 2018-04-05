MLS at Week 6: LA FC aims for rebound against Atlanta, Galaxy host SKC

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A number of teams won’t take the pitch this weekend in Major League Soccer, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see our fair share of tasty matchups.

Last season, Atlanta United was the talk of the MLS not only with its star-studded roster and its ability to play attractive soccer, but also by backing it up with results.

Three matches have come and gone, and Los Angeles FC is quickly becoming the 2018 version of Atlanta, with a mixture of stars in their own right and an extremely potent attack led by Designated Players Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi.

The two sides will meet on Saturday, with LAFC aiming to rebound from its heartbreaking 4-3 defeat to rivals LA Galaxy last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy are riding a hot start at home, and will take on Western Conference-leading Sporting KC the following evening at StubHub Center.

Superstar goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, fresh off his two-goal effort last weekend, could be in line to make his first MLS start for the Galaxy after coming off the bench against LAFC.

Below is the full schedule of the weekend’s MLS fixtures.

Friday

New England Revolution vs. Montreal Impact — 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday

Atlanta United vs. Los Angeles FC — 5 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Union vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 7 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids — 8 p.m. ET

Chicago Fire vs. Columbus Crew — 8:30 p.m. ET

Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday

Portland Timbers vs. Orlando City — 4 p.m. ET

LA Galaxy vs. Sporting KC — 9 p.m. ET