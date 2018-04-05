More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Report: France expected to vote against U.S. in 2026 bid

By Matt ReedApr 5, 2018, 3:20 PM EDT
What one seemed like a certainty is now once again proving to be a nightmare for the United States, as the country’s United bid took a major hit on Thursday.

L’Equipe spoke with French football president Noel Le Graet, who has stated that France will vote in favor of Morocco ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leaving the United bid of the United States, Mexico and Canada with another major setback in its plans to host the tournament.

“I don’t see myself not supporting a country that is close to us,” Le Graet said. “Africa has only had one World Cup. That’s not a lot.

“Morocco is ready, even if they don’t have the same means as their fellow contenders. France only has one vote, but perhaps we will give momentum in Europe to choose Morocco.”

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that two CONCACAF nations — Dominica and Saint Lucia — would also vote for Morocco, going against their fellow North and Central American allies.

The United bid looked a strong favorite to host in 2026 when it was first announced, particularly given the United States’ success hosting the World Cup back in 1994, however, recently the attention has shifted to Morocco, with the country receiving significant support from not only African nations but also Asia and South America, too.

In the voting process for the 2022 World Cup, the U.S. was faced with a similar task in trying to obtain hosting rights. The CONCACAF nation ultimately lost out on hosting to Qatar, despite major links to voter corruption.

Voting for the 2026 World Cup will take place in Russia on June 13, the day before this summer’s tournament takes place.

Video: Brilliant Ramsey flick has Arsenal flying

Twitter/@EuropaLeague
By Matt ReedApr 5, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
The Gunners had a little trouble early with their Russian opposition, but the Premier League side is cruising now heading into halftime.

Aaron Ramsey‘s first-half brace, coupled with a double from Alexandre Lacazette, has Arsenal leading 4-1 at the break, but it was the Welshman’s second goal that brought the crowd to its feet at the Emirates Stadium.

A wonderful floated ball in from Mesut Ozil found the path of Ramsey, who rose confidently and back-heeled his shot over oncoming goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev.

LIVE – Arsenal, Atletico Madrid in Europa League action

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2018, 2:10 PM EDT
Petr Cech is between the sticks as Arsenal bids to take its next step toward the UEFA Europa League crown with a visit from CSKA Moscow for a quarterfinal first leg on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium.

Atletico Madrid is also at home, to Sporting Lisbon.

All matches kickoff at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Arsenal’s Starting XI is as follows: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Wilshere, Ramsey, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette

Arsenal vs. CSKA Moscow
Atletico Madrid vs. Sporting Lisbon
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Lazio
RB Leipzig vs. Marseille

Amsterdam Arena will become Johan Cruyff Arena next season

Werner Baum +++(c) dpa - Report+++
By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2018, 1:28 PM EDT
Amsterdam Arena has a date for its previously announced name change to honor Dutch hero Johan Cruyff.

Ajax announced that its home stadium will be called Johan Cruyff Arena beginning with the 2018-19 season, honoring the footballer who captured the imagination of the world in the 1970s with his creative play.

Cruyff passed away in 2016 at the age of 68.

Ajax says it will unveil the stadium’s new logo on April 25 to celebrate what would have been Cruyff’s 71st birthday. Cruyff scored 368 goals in his career, spent mostly with Ajax and Barcelona but including stops in LA, Washington, Levante, and Feyenoord. He later managed Ajax, Barcelona, and Catalonia.

The club looks set to finish second in the Eredivisie this season, currently seven points back of PSV Eindhoven and five ahead of AZ Alkmaar. Ajax does play both rivals over the season’s final weeks.

AC Milan extends Gattuso’s contract until 2021

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 5, 2018, 12:49 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso’s contract has been extended until the end of season 2020-21.

While details of the new deal were not released in Thursday’s announcement, according to media reports it is worth 2 million euros ($2.5 million) per season – a huge increase on the annual 120,000 euros that Gattuso was earning.

The former Italy and Milan midfielder was promoted from youth-team coach in November to replace the fired Vincenzo Montella and has guided his team to sixth place in Serie A.

Milan, seven-times European Cup winners, will also meet Juventus in next month’s Italian Cup final.

“I hope to continue … to do things well and bring Milan back where it’s accustomed to being,” Gattuso said.

CEO Marco Fassone said the club wants to begin a “long-term project” with Gattuso.