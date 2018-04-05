Report: Tuchel to take over Paris Saint-Germain after season

The next man to try his hand at giving Paris Saint-Germain its long-sought UEFA Champions League success will be Thomas Tuchel, according to ESPN.

Unai Emery is considered to be a dead man walking at the Parc Des Princes despite a runaway Ligue 1 campaign, French Cup title, and not having Neymar for the UCL Round of 16 against holders Real Madrid.

[ MORE: De Bruyne on UCL comeback bid ]

The 44-year-old had been rumored as a successor to Arsene Wenger at Arsenal and was last at Borussia Dortmund. He led Mainz to Bundesliga safety and Europa League qualification before moving onto BVB, where he succeeded Jurgen Klopp and won the German Cup.

The PSG position is tenuous at best. Emery has won 79 percent of his games after Laurent Blanc lost just 16 times in 173 outings. Before him, legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti lost just nine times in 77.

PSG has won everything there is to offer domestically with the exception of last season’s Ligue 1 title (Monaco) since 2012-13, but has not advanced past the quarterfinals of the UCL.

Some will write of the risk of Tuchel, and ESPN makes the argument that the manager has never managed a colossal bunch of egos like Les Parisiens. But in the crap shoot of winning the UEFA Champions League, where a draw or injury can knock you off your pegs and only four teams have reached the final over the last four seasons, it’s hard to see any boss having a drastic effect on a side already clobbering most.

Follow @NicholasMendola