Robles positive, and has reason to be, after Red Bulls loss

The New York Red Bulls are far from cooked in their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal with Chivas Guadalajara, but were one mistake and one awful referee’s decision from bringing an away goal win back to New Jersey.

Instead, RBNY is behind 1-0 after 90 minutes in Mexico.

[ LFC-MAN CITY: Pep peeved | Klopp raves ]

There was a rough giveaway that led to Chivas’ goal and Bradley Wright-Phillips saw his late break saved, but plenty of focus will be on an ungiven penalty for Carlos Cisneros’ handball, which, uh, wow:

Goalkeeper and captain Luis Robles didn’t have much chance of stopping Chivas’ goal on a night the hosts didn’t have many chances. From MLSSoccer.com:

“We’ll continue to play the way we’ve been playing,” he said. “Outside of the goal, I felt like they didn’t have much. And I know that when they come to play us at our place, it’s going to be even more difficult for them to create. So for us, we’ve got to create chances, we’ve got to get some goals, but obviously continue to limit their opportunities.”

The second leg is Tuesday at Red Bull Arena, and the Red Bulls have the weekend off while Chivas hosts Veracruz late Saturday evening before skipping time zones to face New York.

There’s reason to be positive for Red Bull supporters.

Follow @NicholasMendola