Robles positive, and has reason to be, after Red Bulls loss

The New York Red Bulls are far from cooked in their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal with Chivas Guadalajara, but were one mistake and one awful referee’s decision from bringing an away goal win back to New Jersey.
Instead, RBNY is behind 1-0 after 90 minutes in Mexico.
[ LFC-MAN CITY: Pep peeved | Klopp raves ]
There was a rough giveaway that led to Chivas’ goal and Bradley Wright-Phillips saw his late break saved, but plenty of focus will be on an ungiven penalty for Carlos Cisneros’ handball, which, uh, wow:
Goalkeeper and captain Luis Robles didn’t have much chance of stopping Chivas’ goal on a night the hosts didn’t have many chances. From MLSSoccer.com:
“We’ll continue to play the way we’ve been playing,” he said. “Outside of the goal, I felt like they didn’t have much. And I know that when they come to play us at our place, it’s going to be even more difficult for them to create. So for us, we’ve got to create chances, we’ve got to get some goals, but obviously continue to limit their opportunities.”
The second leg is Tuesday at Red Bull Arena, and the Red Bulls have the weekend off while Chivas hosts Veracruz late Saturday evening before skipping time zones to face New York.
There’s reason to be positive for Red Bull supporters.
Manchester City is in trouble.
The Premier League leaders are down 3-0 after one leg of its UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool, and will need an amazing turnaround come Tuesday at the Etihad Stadium.
[ LFC-MAN CITY: Pep peeved | Klopp raves ]
“If we start well and maybe score an early goal, you never know,” said Kevin De Bruyne. “If they scored three in 90 minutes, we already showed a lot of times that we can score more than three goals in 90 minutes.”
City has scored four or more goals 12 times this season, and has posted four more 3-0 wins.
But what about the loss itself? De Bruyne is following Pep Guardiola‘s lead in saying Liverpool was clinical, but that chances were limited and City reacted well all things considered.
From ManCity.com:
“We started well, but they scored four chances and scored three goals so then you know it’s going to be very difficult. The way we reacted was really good. Not that we created too much but you never know it’s football. I have confidence in the way we play and our team, but if we want to go through we need something special but it’s still 90 minutes. … Obviously they are big favorites now.”
As for facing Manchester United with the chance to clinch the Premier League title, the defeat isn’t going to shake City’s resolve when it comes to Saturday’s Manchester Derby (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
“It doesn’t change anything. We already lost a couple of times this season and reacted really well.”
Tyler Adams may well be the future of the United States men’s national team’s midfield, but he was very much a 19-year-old at Estadio Akron on Wednesday.
The New York Red Bulls’ teen maestro’s mistake helped Chivas Guadalajara to a 1-0 CONCACAF Champions League semifinal first leg win on Wednesday.
[ LFC-MAN CITY: Pep peeved | Klopp raves ]
Adams made a poor decision in the center of the park, and couldn’t recover well on the ensuing 2v1. Rodolfo Pizarro fed Isaac Brizuela for a 26th minute opener.
Chances were at a premium, and RBNY’s hopes of leveling the leg took a major hit when Aurelien Collin took his second yellow card with just under a quarter-hour to play.
The second leg is April 10 at Red Bull Arena.
Toronto FC took a 3-1 lead on Club America in the other semifinal first leg on Tuesday.
Things boiled over late in the match.
Sporting KC prospect Gianluca Busio made his USL debut tonight, and it went pretty, pretty, pretty well for the North Carolina teenager.
Busio subbed off in the 77th minute of Swope Park Rangers-Colorado Springs Switchbacks match after picking up an assist on Tyler Blackwood’s goal just seven minutes into the game.
He also recorded 100 percent passing accuracy (30/30) with 2 key passes and 3 crosses in the first half, according to SKC’s Kurt Austin.
[ MORE: LFC-Man City recap | 3 things ]
Busio turns 16 on May 28, and became the second-youngest signing in MLS history — Freddy Adu — when he inked at 15 years and 89 days. Remember that for all the grief Adu’s well-traveled career has provided, the 28-year-old has earned 17 caps with two goals in his career.
PARIS (AP) France coach Didier Deschamps is calling for zero tolerance on racism and for governments to tackle the problem together as FIFA investigates racial abuse that targeted his players at a World Cup tune-up match in Russia.
Speaking Wednesday, Deschamps said his players seemed unaffected by monkey chants heard from the crowd during France’s 3-1 win against Russia in St. Petersburg on March 27.
[ MORE: LFC-Man City recap | 3 things ]
He said: “They didn’t talk about it. I don’t even know that they noticed.”
Still, the coach said racism “cannot be tolerated” and that “it’s between governments, police services to see that it doesn’t happen.”
He blamed a minority of fans, saying: “It’s always a minority but the minorities are always those we hear most.”
FIFA is collecting evidence of the abuse. It is the third racism case this season at St. Petersburg Stadium, which will host a World Cup semifinal match. Zenit St. Petersburg has twice faced UEFA charges for racism by its fans in Europa League games.