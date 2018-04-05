More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Russia says spy case tension won’t hit World Cup security

Associated PressApr 5, 2018, 9:10 AM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) Russia’s World Cup chief says international security cooperation for the tournament won’t be disrupted by the tense relations with other countries following the poisoning of a former spy.

More than two dozen Western allies have expelled over 150 Russian diplomats amid the fallout from the attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in England last month.

“So far we’ve seen no impact,” Alexei Sorokin, the CEO of Russia’s World Cup organizing committee, told The Associated Press. “There will be law enforcement cooperation on an international level … it’s not affected by any changes in the political situation. It’s a very specific set of actions and measures.”

Russian and foreign security forces are expected to exchange information on possible threats to the tournament ranging from terrorism to hooligans. That includes “a separate headquarters where police forces from different countries will cooperate on the same premises” to track potential troublemakers, Sorokin said.

Countries including Britain and Australia have advised their citizens to be cautious when visiting Russia due to the political tensions, but Sorokin said fans had nothing to worry about. “I see no particular logical reasons for these warnings,” he said. “This is Moscow, St. Petersburg, other cities, they are no safer, no (more) dangerous than other major European cities.”

World Cup organizers do not believe the political tensions have affected ticket sales, he added.

“This is a clear indication that there is interest and the political situation … has little or no effect on that,” he said.

Monkey chants aimed at black players during last week’s friendly between Russia and France have attracted extra attention to the problem of racism in Russian football.

Sorokin rejected criticism that Russian stewards should have done more to stop the chants during the game.

“I think stewards are receiving enough training. There are multiple hours of training and appropriate examinations,” he said. “They are of course aware of the possibility of such a situation. However, if such incidents happen very quickly and they don’t have time to respond, then it’s hard to really prosecute that on the spot.”

Sorokin suggested the chants at the game in St. Petersburg were “a provocation” and the work of individual troublemakers.

“It’s not depicting the mood of the society,” he added.

Sorokin pointed to the Russian Premier League, which has not seen any clubs charged with racism during its games this season. However, Zenit St. Petersburg has faced two UEFA charges from Europa League games, one regarding chants mocking a black Leipzig player, and one involving a banner honoring convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic.

Morocco gets two CONCACAF endorsements in 2026 World Cup hosting race

By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2018, 11:27 AM EDT
Everything is going to be fine, even if the 2026 World Cup does not arrive on the shores of the United States. Just remind yourself that.

Morocco will feel it has landed some shots — pun very much intended — against the tri-bid of Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. with the endorsement of CONCACAF nations Dominica and Saint Lucia.

“Dominica, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria, has a lot to learn from Morocco, which could help us become the first climate resilient country in the world,” said Dominica foreign minister Francine Baron in a release.

“Morocco has never ceased to provide assistance and expertise to farmers in my country,” said Saint Lucien minister of development and sports Edmund Estephane.

A failure to land the 2026 World Cup would be another shot at the legacy of former U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati, who has overseen much growth in the country but did not seek reelection following Bruce Arena’s failure to lead the USMNT into the 2018 World Cup.

Report: Tuchel to take over Paris Saint-Germain after season

By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
The next man to try his hand at giving Paris Saint-Germain its long-sought UEFA Champions League success will be Thomas Tuchel, according to ESPN.

Unai Emery is considered to be a dead man walking at the Parc Des Princes despite a runaway Ligue 1 campaign, French Cup title, and not having Neymar for the UCL Round of 16 against holders Real Madrid.

The 44-year-old had been rumored as a successor to Arsene Wenger at Arsenal and was last at Borussia Dortmund. He led Mainz to Bundesliga safety and Europa League qualification before moving onto BVB, where he succeeded Jurgen Klopp and won the German Cup.

The PSG position is tenuous at best. Emery has won 79 percent of his games after Laurent Blanc lost just 16 times in 173 outings. Before him, legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti lost just nine times in 77.

PSG has won everything there is to offer domestically with the exception of last season’s Ligue 1 title (Monaco) since 2012-13, but has not advanced past the quarterfinals of the UCL.

Some will write of the risk of Tuchel, and ESPN makes the argument that the manager has never managed a colossal bunch of egos like Les Parisiens. But in the crap shoot of winning the UEFA Champions League, where a draw or injury can knock you off your pegs and only four teams have reached the final over the last four seasons, it’s hard to see any boss having a drastic effect on a side already clobbering most.

UEFA relays charges against Liverpool after Man City bus destruction

By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2018, 10:19 AM EDT
UEFA will deal with Liverpool’s unfortunate prematch attack on the Manchester City team bus after the season.

There were some fears the Reds would face in-season punishment for Wednesday’s incidents, which led to four charges announced by UEFA on Thursday:

– Setting off of fireworks – Article 16 (2) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)

– Throwing of objects – Art. 16 (2) DR

– Acts of damage – Art. 16 (2) DR

– Crowd disturbances – Art. 16 (2) DR

The acts were widely condemned, with statements by Liverpool, Steven Gerrard, and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lambasting fans who made the City bus unable to carry the team back to Manchester after the match (A replacement was sent).

Merseyside Police match commander superintendent Paul White detailed the police intent regarding the incident, and law enforcement has set up an email address for fans and onlookers to send video footage in pursuit of the culprits.

“It is testament to our officers that they put themselves in harm’s way to protect the people on the bus and members of the public, and it is pleasing to hear that nobody else was seriously injured.

“We worked very closely with both clubs to plan for last night before agreeing the route of the buses to ensure the teams and public were safe before the match.”

Robles positive, and has reason to be, after Red Bulls loss

By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2018, 8:18 AM EDT
The New York Red Bulls are far from cooked in their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal with Chivas Guadalajara, but were one mistake and one awful referee’s decision from bringing an away goal win back to New Jersey.

Instead, RBNY is behind 1-0 after 90 minutes in Mexico.

There was a rough giveaway that led to Chivas’ goal and Bradley Wright-Phillips saw his late break saved, but plenty of focus will be on an ungiven penalty for Carlos Cisneros’ handball, which, uh, wow:

Goalkeeper and captain Luis Robles didn’t have much chance of stopping Chivas’ goal on a night the hosts didn’t have many chances. From MLSSoccer.com:

“We’ll continue to play the way we’ve been playing,” he said. “Outside of the goal, I felt like they didn’t have much. And I know that when they come to play us at our place, it’s going to be even more difficult for them to create. So for us, we’ve got to create chances, we’ve got to get some goals, but obviously continue to limit their opportunities.”

The second leg is Tuesday at Red Bull Arena, and the Red Bulls have the weekend off while Chivas hosts Veracruz late Saturday evening before skipping time zones to face New York.

There’s reason to be positive for Red Bull supporters.