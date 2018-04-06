More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

PL Preview: Merseyside Derby a chance for Liverpool to build momentum

By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2018, 6:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Everton has not beaten Liverpool in a PL derby since 2010
  • Liverpool is 16 games unbeaten vs. Everton across all competitions
  • Sadio Mane has a goal in each of his last 2 visits to Goodison Park

Everton’s run-in to the season seems to be a formality, but for Liverpool, there’s plenty to play for. Then, of course, we remember that this is a derby, so there’s plenty to play for on either side.

Liverpool has the opportunity to jump Manchester United into second place with a game in hand should they earn all three points at Goodison Park on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET. However, a loss or draw would open the door for Tottenham to pull level or even go ahead.

[ WATCH LIVE: Everton vs. Liverpool live on NBCSports.com ]

If you needed proof the Reds are looking to keep the momentum rocking from the 3-0 win over Manchester City in Champions League, they are looking to push Mohamed Salah towards availability despite a groin injury before halftime of the big midweek victory. Salah needs just one more goal to become the first African to reach the 30-goal mark in the history of the Premier League, and the Reds are one of the most electric teams in the English top-flight with Salah on the pitch.

For Everton, their best motivation might be the long drought of victory against their Premier League neighbors. The Toffees have not downed Liverpool in Premier League play since October of 2010, a run of 14 games, while they have gone 16 across all competitions without a win. It is the longest unbeaten streak for Liverpool in club history against Everton.

INJURIES

Everton: Probable – Gueye (hamstring). Out – Eliaquim Mangala (knee), James McCarthy (broken leg), Mason Holgate (ankle), Gylfi Sigurdsson (knee).

Liverpool: Questionable – Mohamed Salah (groin). Out – Emre Can (back), Adam Lallana (thigh), Joel Matip (thigh), Joe Gomez (ankle).

What they’re saying

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah’s availability: “We’ve tried everything to make him available. There are 23 hours to go so let’s see what happens.”

Everton manager Sam Allardyce on timing of the game: “It’s a good time to play a derby for us in between the two Champions League games [for Liverpool]. But Jurgen [Klopp] has a very strong squad and they haven’t let him down all season. If he changes his squad it will still be strong and fresh. We have to stand on the front foot, be brave and be clinical if we get an opportunity.”

Prediction

It’s a derby, and these players know what’s at stake, but it’s just hard to imagine that Everton can match Liverpool’s motivation for a result in this match. Even with the midweek match, the Reds will keep focused and be fresh enough, and if the game is tight, Salah might be available off the bench to provide a late spark. Liverpool takes it 2-1 in a hard-fought match.

Race for Premier League promotion beginning to heat up

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2018, 5:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The race for promotion to the Premier League has taken a wild and unexpected turn.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have all but secured the title with a nine point lead and five matches remaining. However, directly below them is where things have suddenly become hairy.

Cardiff City seemed to have second place done and dusted, with a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2013 almost ensured as they sat on a seven-match winning streak and without a loss since New Year’s Day, holding a seven-point lead plus a game in hand as March wound down. Now, just a week later, things could potentially be falling apart as the race heats up.

Following a draw to 9th placed Sheffield United, Cardiff hosted leaders Wolves on Friday in a top-of-the-table meeting, and chaos ensued. Wolves held nearly 2/3 of the possession and went ahead 1-0 past the hour mark as Ruben Neves bagged a beautiful free-kick goal, looping his close-range effort over the wall and tucking it inside the left post.

As the game wound down, Cardiff began to push forward as they looked for a late equalizer. They earned a penalty as stoppage time began, and Gary Madine stepped up to take it hoping for his 11th goal of the year. Instead, former Norwich City goalkeeper John Ruddy dove to his left and acrobatically kept the effort out, preserving the lead as a big celebration ensued. But the fireworks weren’t over.

Six minutes later, as Cardiff continued to press forward in desperation, Wolves’ Ivan Cavaleiro chopped down Aron Gunnarsson on the edge of the box, and the linesman flagged for a foul. That brought a second stoppage-time penalty opportunity for Cardiff still trailing by a goal. This time, former QPR winger Junior Hoilett stepped up to the spot, but his effort clanged the underside of the bar and came back out, and Cardiff could not capitalize on the ensuing scrum.

The loss means Cardiff has wasted its game in hand, suddenly dropping five points in the last two matches, sitting now five points above Fulham in third. The Whites are in spectacular form, unbeaten in a club-record 18 straight matches and leading the Championship form table. Fulham still has memories of playoff failure from last season, and would love to secure automatic promotion with a late-season charge, playing stunningly beautiful possession-based soccer under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Meanwhile, Cardiff next faces fourth-placed Aston Villa, who also remains in contention for promotion just two points back of Fulham. The pressure seems to be getting to Cardiff manager Neil Warnock, who refused to shake the hand of Wolves manager Nuno after the loss on Friday, instead firing some flowery language in his direction for his post-match celebration while applauding the home fans. He chastised Nuno after the game, telling Sky Sports in his post-match interview “in the British game you need to have manners and a bit of class.”

The remaining playoff places are currently occupied by Derby County and Middlesbrough who sit 15 and 17 points back of Cardiff City in 2nd, but that battle is raging as well. Just off the pace sits Bristol City, Millwall, and Sheffield United all at 62 points, just one behind Middlesbrough’s final playoff spot. Preston is another two back of that on 60 points, while Brentford is two behind them at 58.

Guardiola’s tactical flexibility has allowed him to succeed in multiple leagues

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2018, 3:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the wake of his brutal defeat to Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup, plenty has been written about Pep Guardiola‘s tactics and selection. The Spaniard has failed to hoist the Champions League trophy since 2011 with Barcelona, and hasn’t even brought a team to the finals since departing La Liga.

But despite his European ups and downs, there is no contesting Guardiola’s league success. Since signing on to lead Barcelona in 2008, he will secure a seventh league title in his 10 years in charge in La Liga, the Bundesliga, and the Premier League. That is a mind-bogglingly dominant run.

His squad tinkering has taken flak in European play when margins are slim, but across a full season of league play, Guardiola’s ability to not just boost his squad depth but use it to perfection is spectacular. However, most importantly, Guardiola’s tactical flexibility has seen him deploy his players in various roles while still putting them in good positions to utilize their best qualities and minimize their weaknesses.

[ MORE: How does this MCFC team compare to Guardiola’s past? ]

Starting at Barcelona, Guardiola popularized the tiki-taka style of play, dominating possession and forcing the opponent to take risks or be slowly choked to death. Still today, there are elements of that in his tactical setup at Manchester City, but his stop at Bayern forced him to change his style, the beginning of his flexibility.

In Germany, Guardiola tweaked his Barcelona tiki-taka tactics that featured bombing full-backs and a single holding midfielder in Sergio Busquets. The Spanish team filtered the ball out wide and then pinched back in with inverted wingers, a formula many fans now know well. However, in his first year at Bayern, that changed over the course of his first Bundesliga campaign, with his full-backs instead pinching early and often acting as quasi-midfielders. This often saw his wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery alone on the touchline, sacrificing width but controlling the center of the field, a new way to choke out opponents.

[ STREAM: Man City v Man United ] 

A central switch was particularly useful when midfield players like Thiago Alcantara and Bastian Schweinsteiger missed significant time due to injury, but it also allowed players like Thomas Muller and Mario Gotze to focus less on retaining possession in the final third and more on deadlier off-ball movement, something the top German attackers have perfected in the last decade.

Over the years at Bayern, he continued to deploy this strategy successfully thanks in part to the versatility of Philip Lahm and David Alaba. Now at Manchester City, things have again adapted to his squad. While he has returned to overlapping full-backs and a single holding midfielder, he has often asked his #8 (Kevin De Bruyne or Ilkay Gundogan) to drop significantly deeper, especially against pressing teams. While this ultimately failed against Liverpool in the Champions League a few days ago, it had seen success against Liverpool earlier in the season in the 5-0 win, plus the 4-1 victory over Tottenham where they suffocated Spurs.

To help break a press, City has gone to a vertical passing strategy not seen in the Guardiola tiki-taka style of old. For example, in the Tottenham win, Sergio Aguero was seen often receiving passes up the middle near the midway line (or even before it) where he then would lay back off to a central midfielder or winger. Seven of Aguero’s 10 completed passes in that game went backwards or square into the middle third of the pitch. This can cause havoc in the central areas, seemingly bypassing the midfield, creating space for the CM to then burst forward on the ball, ultimately forcing the opposing center-backs to stop the push and allowing the striker to sneak in behind.

This stop-start method of squeezing through the center of the pitch proves Pep’s ability to adapt in league play. While it still has yet to translate to European play – with Pep’s confidence in his squad depth potentially detrimental in a tournament with small space for error – it has led him to league success unlike any other manager over the last decade. With Manchester City on the cusp of one of the most dominant runs in Premier League history, his mastery of the competitive English top flight in such a short time is truly impressive.

Dirk Kuyt unretires to help boyhood club battle for promotion

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dirk Kuyt has one more run-in left in the tank.

The Dutch superstar has returned to the field to help his boyhood club Quick Boys earn promotion from the Derde Divisie, the Dutch fourth tier. Quick Boys sits second in the Derde Divisie table, five points back of leaders SV Spakenburg. The top spot earns automatic promotion, with the next four places qualifying for the playoff.

[ MORE: Pep Guardiola claims Pogba’s superagent offered midfielder to Man City ]

Kuyt first joined Quick Boys as a six-year-old in 1986, working his way through the club’s youth system and earning his professional debut in 1998 before moving to FC Utrecht as an 18-year-old. Now at 37 years old, Kuyt retired this past summer after winning the Eredivisie title with Feyenoord.

Kuyt was already an assistant with Quick Boys, and has made his mark. The club dismissed a striker after the two argued in a league match back in mid-March, in which the striker bailed on the game at halftime.

The news comes less than 24 hours after Kuyt was unveiled as the U-19 manager in Feyenoord’s youth system.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 6, 2018, 2:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It is that time of the week again, folks. Prediction time!

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for. 

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

West Brom 0-2 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Chelsea 3-1 West Ham – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) –  [STREAM]

Arsenal 2-0 Southampton – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]  

Tottenham 3-0 Stoke City –  (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Watford 1-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 2-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

Leicester City 2-2 Newcastle United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

Brighton 2-1 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Everton 2-2 Liverpool – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]  