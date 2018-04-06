Preview: Man City v. Man United

City win the PL title with a win

United in 2nd place, 16 points behind City

176th Manchester Derby (United lead 72-52-51 all-time)

If City clinch the title it will be fastest-ever title win in top-flight history

United have lost 8 of their last 13 Manchester derbies

The equation is simple for Manchester City: beat bitter rivals Manchester United in the Manchester Derby and the win the 2017/18 Premier League title.

City host United on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) at the Etihad Stadium with a massive party planned if Pep Guardiola‘s men seal the win they need to secure the PL crown.

It will be intriguing to see if Guardiola rests plenty of players as they prepare for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool on Tuesday trailing 3-0 from the first leg at Anfield.

As for United, Jose Mourinho would love nothing more than to delay City’s title-winning party for at least another week and United’s players and fans will loathe to see Guardiola and Co. celebrating the earliest ever English top-flight title win in history.

In team news Sergio Aguero could remain out for Man City as he is nursed back to full fitness for the UCL second leg against Liverpool, while Man United will be without Sergio Romero and Daley Blind through injury.

What they’re saying

Pep Guardiola on City improving on a record season: “In football you can always do better, no doubt about that. It’s not the manager’s job to help 11 players to be better, it’s to help 19 or 20 players. We have made mistakes and the nice thing is we can do better when that has happened. We will try.”

Jose Mourinho defends his Man United side in second place : “We deserved to finish second in spite of what you can say, the criticism you make. You say third, fourth, fifth, sixth are better than us but they are not because we have more points than them. We are going to fight every match. Seven matches to go, we are going to fight to finish second. I think we have 10 more points than last season, something like that. We have more goals scored, we have less goals conceded, we finish sixth, we’re going to try to finish second, so the season is not as bad as you try to make it.”

Prediction

This is going to be a tight, tense encounter and probably a lot closer than it should be had City not had UCL last eight clashes sandwiched either side of the Derby. United will be fired up to stop them winning the title, but even if Pep rotates his squad City will have too much for United’s defense to handle. 2-1 win for City and they’ll be crowned champs.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports