Tottenham issue Harry Kane fitness update

Tottenham Hotspur have issued a fitness update on Harry Kane and it is looking good for his return to the starting lineup this weekend.

Spurs head to Stoke City on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) and after Kane recovered quicker than expected from ankle ligament damage and played the final 20 minutes in the win at Chelsea last Sunday, it appears he is contention to start at the bet 365 Stadium.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, his manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that Kane is training well but they need to continue to monitor him in training.

“He’s okay after playing nearly 20 minutes against Chelsea. This week was good, working hard. Yes, he’s going to arrive, okay we need to see him one training session more today after the press conference,” Pochettino said. “He’s doing very good and of course the expectation is to score goals and you know him, he’s so determined to help the team to achieve all that they want. Of course, he’s hungry to score.”

There’s no doubt that Kane will be eager to get back to starting games as soon as possible as he has seven PL games left to try and catch, and overtake, Mohamed Salah in the race for the PL’s Golden Boot.

Salah scored five goals in the two games Kane was out of the starting lineup and is now on 29 for the season, with Kane seeing his chances of winning a third-straight PL Golden Boot slipping away as he remains on 24.

But in all seriousness, Spurs won’t take a risk with their main man. They will want to wrap him in cotton wool and make sure he is ready for the FA Cup semifinal against Manchester United at Wembley on Apr. 21.

With a top four spot all but secured this season, there’s no need to risk Kane.

That said, the supreme goalscorer will be doing everything he can to prove to Pochettino and his staff that he’s ready to start and back to full fitness.

