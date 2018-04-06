More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Tottenham issue Harry Kane fitness update

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 6, 2018, 7:54 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur have issued a fitness update on Harry Kane and it is looking good for his return to the starting lineup this weekend.

Spurs head to Stoke City on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) and after Kane recovered quicker than expected from ankle ligament damage and played the final 20 minutes in the win at Chelsea last Sunday, it appears he is contention to start at the bet 365 Stadium.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, his manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that Kane is training well but they need to continue to monitor him in training.

“He’s okay after playing nearly 20 minutes against Chelsea. This week was good, working hard. Yes, he’s going to arrive, okay we need to see him one training session more today after the press conference,” Pochettino said. “He’s doing very good and of course the expectation is to score goals and you know him, he’s so determined to help the team to achieve all that they want. Of course, he’s hungry to score.”

There’s no doubt that Kane will be eager to get back to starting games as soon as possible as he has seven PL games left to try and catch, and overtake, Mohamed Salah in the race for the PL’s Golden Boot.

Salah scored five goals in the two games Kane was out of the starting lineup and is now on 29 for the season, with Kane seeing his chances of winning a third-straight PL Golden Boot slipping away as he remains on 24.

But in all seriousness, Spurs won’t take a risk with their main man. They will want to wrap him in cotton wool and make sure he is ready for the FA Cup semifinal against Manchester United at Wembley on Apr. 21.

With a top four spot all but secured this season, there’s no need to risk Kane.

That said, the supreme goalscorer will be doing everything he can to prove to Pochettino and his staff that he’s ready to start and back to full fitness.

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 6, 2018, 9:43 AM EDT
[ MORE: Power Rankings archive ]

Stars from Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham are in particularly dazzling form, while Manchester United and Arsenal also have their star man delivering.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Even
  2. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Even
  3. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Up 2
  4. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – New entry
  5. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – New entry
  6. David Silva (Man City) – New entry
  7. Willian (Chelsea) – Down 4
  8. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Down 1
  9. David De Gea (Man United) – Down 3
  10. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Even
  11. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) – Down 7
  12. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – Even
  13. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Down 2
  14. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – New entry
  15. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) – New entry
  16. Mark Arnautovic (West Ham) – New entry
  17. Leroy Sane (Man City) – New entry)
  18. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) – New entry
  19. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – New entry
  20. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) – New entry

Preview: Man City v. Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 6, 2018, 8:47 AM EDT
  • City win the PL title with a win
  • United in 2nd place, 16 points behind City
  • 176th Manchester Derby (United lead 72-52-51 all-time)
  • If City clinch the title it will be fastest-ever title win in top-flight history
  • United have lost 8 of their last 13 Manchester derbies

The equation is simple for Manchester City: beat bitter rivals Manchester United in the Manchester Derby and the win the 2017/18 Premier League title.

City host United on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) at the Etihad Stadium with a massive party planned if Pep Guardiola‘s men seal the win they need to secure the PL crown.

It will be intriguing to see if Guardiola rests plenty of players as they prepare for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool on Tuesday trailing 3-0 from the first leg at Anfield.

As for United, Jose Mourinho would love nothing more than to delay City’s title-winning party for at least another week and United’s players and fans will loathe to see Guardiola and Co. celebrating the earliest ever English top-flight title win in history.

In team news Sergio Aguero could remain out for Man City as he is nursed back to full fitness for the UCL second leg against Liverpool, while Man United will be without Sergio Romero and Daley Blind through injury.

What they’re saying

Pep Guardiola on City improving on a record season: “In football you can always do better, no doubt about that. It’s not the manager’s job to help 11 players to be better, it’s to help 19 or 20 players. We have made mistakes and the nice thing is we can do better when that has happened. We will try.”

 Jose Mourinho defends his Man United side in second place: “We deserved to finish second in spite of what you can say, the criticism you make. You say third, fourth, fifth, sixth are better than us but they are not because we have more points than them. We are going to fight every match. Seven matches to go, we are going to fight to finish second. I think we have 10 more points than last season, something like that. We have more goals scored, we have less goals conceded, we finish sixth, we’re going to try to finish second, so the season is not as bad as you try to make it.”

Prediction

This is going to be a tight, tense encounter and probably a lot closer than it should be had City not had UCL last eight clashes sandwiched either side of the Derby. United will be fired up to stop them winning the title, but even if Pep rotates his squad City will have too much for United’s defense to handle. 2-1 win for City and they’ll be crowned champs.

APOEL doctor hurt after objects hurled at bench

ulian Finney/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 5, 2018, 10:11 PM EDT
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) Cypriot police say an APOEL team doctor was taken to the hospital after opposing soccer fans hurled objects toward the Nicosia club’s bench.

Police say the 62-year-old doctor collapsed on the field and broke into convulsions at the end of Wednesday’s match against Anorthosis Famagusta.

A stadium physician found that the doctor’s tongue had blocked his airway. The doctor, who also had bruising on his left ear and face, was treated in the hospital and released.

Police also say three cars belonging to Anorthosis fans parked outside their stadium sustained deep gouges.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw. APOEL, which is trying to win a record sixth-consecutive league title, is two points behind Apollonas Limassol with four matches remaining.

Packages of bullets sent to Italian referees association

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 5, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
ROME (AP) The Italian referees association says it has been sent packages filled with bullets amid fan protests over the video assistant referee.

AIA president Marcello Nicchi said on Thursday the parcels were sent to him, the vice president, and to referee selector Nicola Rizzoli.

VAR has been introduced in Serie A this season to mixed results.

Nicchi also denounced a journalist who suggested fans “should shoot the referees.” He added the police and the Interior Ministry are investigating the incidents.

Nicchi also criticized a complaint lodged by a consumer association over a Serie A referee’s decisions in a Lazio-Torino match that will result in the referee appearing in court.

“Can you imagine (Cristiano) Ronaldo or (Lionel) Messi, or any other player, ending up in court for having made a mistake or presumed error?” Nicchi asked.

Last month, an estimated 1,000 Lazio fans showed up outside the Italian football federation’s offices to protest decisions by VAR, which will be used at the World Cup in Russia.

In January, AC Milan beat Lazio 2-1 with a goal from Patrick Cutrone in which VAR failed to spot the ball came off the striker’s arm.

Earlier, in a 0-0 draw with Inter Milan, Lazio was awarded a penalty but VAR revoked the decision as Ciro Immobile’s cross hit Milan Skriniar’s leg before bouncing up onto his arm so the handball was declared involuntary.

“My appraisal of VAR is completely negative because it takes emotions out of football. Now you don’t even celebrate after a goal,” Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi said at the time. “We would have had an extra seven points this season without VAR.”

More AP Serie A coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/SerieA