VIDEO: PSG slumps to lucky draw after Cavani misses sitter

Paris Saint-Germain has very, very little to play for. They’re waltzing to the Ligue 1 title, already 17 points clear with seven matches left. They’re out of the Champions League, have already lifted the Coupe de la Ligue, and are into the semifinals of the Coupe de France.
So, it’s understandable that occasionally they’ll slip up, and they did that on Friday in predictable fashion. St. Etienne scored 17 minutes in after the PSG back line was beaten horribly by a simple cross. 22-year-old central defender Presnel Kimpembe picked up a pair of yellow cards in an 11-minute span before halftime, leaving PSG with 10 men. And even when down and looking to draw level, PSG was matched note for note by the home side at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.
The worst moment of the game came in the 76th minute as Edinson Cavani returned to his roots by missing an absolute sitter. On the break, a brilliant pass threaded Angel Di Maria through behind the St. Etienne defense. He laid off to Cavani streaking beside him on the two-on-one, and Cavani had a wide open goal to shoot at…
Oh Edinson. Never change.
PSG eventually secured a draw thanks to an absolutely tragic stoppage-time own-goal by Mathieu Debuchy, who appeared to suffer a glitch in the system as a cross came in from Thomas Munier and met the head of Kylian Mbappe. His flick missed, but it clattered the chest of a frozen Debuchy, and deflected straight into the back of the net.
PSG players might want to get their act together, for no other reason than the World Cup is approaching, and club form is always a major factor in determining international squads and helping players enter the competition on a roll.