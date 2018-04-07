CONCACAF issues punishments for Toronto, Club America, Pereira

The fallout from Toronto FC and Club America’s tunnel fracas, well, it could have been worse considering Miguel Herrera’s claims.
Herrera made wild claims that police had struck his players during the midpoint of TFC’s 3-1 win over America in the CONCACAF Champions League semifinal first leg.
[ MORE: Robles finds positives for RBNY ]
Seeing that no one was arrested or detained in Canada, it’s no surprise that most of the charges will hit pocket books (assuming pocket books are active in the CONCACAF community and world at large). From MLSSoccer.com:
“After due examination of the evidence gathered during their investigation and based on the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Regulations, and the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the Committee determined that Toronto FC and Club America clearly infringed the Competition Regulations, specifically Art. 52 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code which covers team conduct. In levying the fines for general team misconduct during the halftime of Tuesday’s semifinal match in Toronto, the Committee expressed that it considers the clubs’ conduct unacceptable, as it departs from the principles of Fair Play,” the confederation explained in a release on the fines.
The other CCL semifinal, featuring Chivas Guadalajara and New York Red Bulls, has yielded a 2-match ban for Chivas’ Jair Pereira, who appeared to grab the throat of RBNY midfielder Sean Davis. Chivas will have to navigate Tuesday’s away second leg without the defender, with RBNY trailing 1-0.