Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Lackluster derby at Goodison

Match snaps to life late

No Salah for Liverpool

Tosun, Walcott lively

Liverpool and Everton provided few chances of merit in the 231st Merseyside Derby, a scoreless draw at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton’s Europa League dreams probably die with the draw, as the disappointing Toffees are five points back of seventh place Burnley having played two more matches than Sean Dyche‘s Clarets.

Liverpool moves a point back of Manchester United having played two less than the Red Devils.

Danny Ings‘ start was his first in the Premier League since Oct. 2015.

The first proper chance of the game came when James Milner clipped a ball toward the penalty spot, with Dominic Solanke heading wide of the far post.

Jordan Pickford would stop a harder strike from Solanke around the quarter hour mark.

For Everton, Cenk Tosun had a penalty shot denied and Loris Karius got his flying fingers to a Yannick Bolasie rip from the outskirts of the 18.

Pickford stopped Milner with a fine leap at the other end as the game hit the 30th minute.

The second half’s first half-hour was more about battles than highlights, as several players went head-to-head including Danny Ings and Seamus Coleman.

Substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain snapped a shot high of the frame in the 70th minute.

The hosts finally began a series of threatening moves in the final 15 minutes, and Tosun was a foot from sliding a goal home for Everton.

Theo Walcott‘s cross was nearly headed into the far corner by a slipping Tosun, and Coleman almost found the rebound at the near post.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin flubbed an 88th minute chance which almost certainly should’ve been a winner for the beleagured Allardyce.

916 – Danny Ings is making his first Premier League start in 916 days, since playing against Everton at Goodison Park – scoring the opener in a 1-1 draw. Return. pic.twitter.com/ecfoLFNwLk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 7, 2018

