Klopp okay with “absolutely deserved” Merseyside Derby draw

Jurgen Klopp‘s second choice men still controlled the Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park on Saturday, and survived Everton’s late charge to collect an away point.
The 0-0 draw may hurt Liverpool’s chances of finishing second in the Premier League, but forgive the majority of Anfield for not caring too much given an explosive and comprehensive 3-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday.
The Reds still out-chanced Everton to the tune of 10-6 shot attempts and 62 percent possession in a derby the hosts would’ve desperately wanted to win.
“A point is okay. Everton were always ready to fight but we didn’t give them the opportunity until the late stages, we stopped playing football and were a bit lucky. But that is what we have to take. I think it’s an absolutely deserved draw.
“For 75 minutes we were completely in charge. I am absolutely okay, it’s not the best day in my life but let’s carry on. Now we have to focus immediately and be ready again on Tuesday, let’s fight for the next round.”
Man, do we love that “best day in my life” quote from Klopp, who can be absolutely hilarious at times.
Klopp’s mostly second choice team started Ragnar Klavan at left back and both Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings in the front three. A point and health for Tuesday’s UCL second leg is absolutely “okay.”