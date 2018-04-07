Leicester City 1-2 Newcastle United: Magpies nearly safe

- Newcastle moves into top half
- Shelvey dummies to open scoring
- Perez with goal, assist
Jonjo Shelvey and Ayoze Perez scored on either side of halftime to give Newcastle United another three points with a 2-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.
Jamie Vardy scored late for Leicester, who remains eighth with 43 points.
The Magpies are 10th, ahead of Bournemouth on goal differential and 10 points clear of the drop zone.
The visitors looked good from the start, with Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel needed to stop Ayoze Perez and Dwight Gayle in the first 10 minutes.
The Magpies went ahead through Shelvey, who took a pass from Perez and cooked Harry Maguire en route to the right corner of the goal (with a small turn off a Leicester defender’s arm).
Maguire hit Gayle in the face moments later, but was saved with only a yellow card.
Leicester had a shout for a penalty when Paul Dummett‘s sliding tackle of Riyad Mahrez in the box caused the Algerian to hit the deck, but no whistle arrived for the Foxes.
DeAndre Yedlin was injured making a 72nd minute tackle on Fousseni Diabate.
Perez made it 2-0 with a classy and audacious finish, with Maguire and Wes Morgan allowing Florian Lejeune‘s clearance to hit the turf, and Perez chipping Schmeichel from 30 yards with the outside of his boot. Gorgeous stuff.
Vardy tapped in a Shinji Okazaki knockdown of a delightful Demarai Gray cross with seven minutes to play to make it game on at the King Power.
