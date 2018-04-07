More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Liverpool issue Mohamed Salah injury update

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 7, 2018, 7:58 AM EDT
Mohamed Salah wasn’t in Liverpool’s squad for the Merseyside Derby at Everton on Saturday, as the Egyptian winger continues to recover from the groin injury he suffered against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Salah, the Premier League’s top scorer with 29 goals this season, came off in the second half of Liverpool’s 3-0 win in the UCL first leg but his injury doesn’t appear to be too serious.

Speaking ahead of the clash at Everton, Salah’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, gave the following update on the man who has scored 38 goals in all competitions this season.

“Mo [Salah], he’s injured. I don’t think it is really serious and he can be available for Tuesday but for today he wasn’t available,” Klopp said.

So, that’s positive news for Liverpool and Klopp.

The groin problem was one Salah detected right away and he walked off on his own against City. He was likely left out against Everton so he could rest for the second leg at Man City, where a 3-0 advantage doesn’t mean anything given City’s firepower and the fact Liverpool already lost 5-0 at Man City earlier this season.

With Liverpool’s spot in the top four all but secured for next season, Klopp can now start to prioritize the Champions League. That’s likely why Salah wasn’t risked at Everton.

Le Havre teenager Diop dies

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 7, 2018, 8:21 AM EDT
Le Havre are mourning the loss of a teenager player who died on Friday.

The second-tier French club said that 18-year-old defender Samba Diop died of unknown causes.

Diop, 18, played for Le Havre’s reserve team who compete in the fourth-tier of French soccer.

The teenager was from the city of Le Havre and in a statement the club said the following.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our player Samba Diop. This is an extremely difficult time for all of us. The entire HAC club extends its deepest condolences to the Samba family.”

Le Havre’s Ligue 2 game against Reims on Saturday has been postponed and the French league have said a “moment of silence” will be held before games across the top two tiers of French soccer on Saturday.

Watch Live: Everton v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 7, 2018, 7:19 AM EDT
The Merseyside Derby takes center stage to kick off the Premier League weekend as Everton host Liverpool (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in the 231st meeting between the two teams.

This clash at Goodison Park will be an intriguing one as Everton sit pretty in midtable with nothing to lose, while Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will still be feeling confident after their 3-0 shellacking of Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in midweek.

Despite some people dubbing this the “Friendly Derby” there is no love lost on the pitch as more red cards have been dished out in meetings between these two teams than any other PL encounter. Everton haven’t beat Liverpool since 2010 and haven’t won any of their last 16 derbies.

In team news Everton make one change as Tom Davies comes in for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Liverpool make a host of changes as Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings start up top, Mohamed Salah isn’t in the squad and Roberto Firmino is on the bench. Nathaniel Clyne makes his first start after returning from injury, while Andrew Robertson has been given the weekend off.

LINEUPS

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Jagielka, Keane, Baines, Rooney, Schneiderlin, Davies, Walcott, Tosun, Bolasie. Subs: Martina, Gueye, Niasse, Funes Mori, Calvert-Lewin, Robles, Baningime

Liverpool: Karius, Clyne, Lovren, van Dijk, Klavan, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner, Ings, Solanke, Mane. Subs: Firmino, Moreno, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mignolet, Masterson, Alexander-Arnold, Jones.

Pochettino insists Alderweireld not playing due to form of starting defenders

By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Toby Alderweireld‘s absence from the Tottenham squad of late is down to player selection, not any personal reasons and not contract related.

The towering Belgian defender has been a rock at the back for Spurs since signing from Atletico Madrid in 2015, but this season he has hardly featured. Most of that is down to a serious hamstring suffered in October, but he has fully recovered from the tear, and yet has not played since returning to fitness.

Many have speculated as to why Alderweireld has been left out of the squad, and those with more mischievous thoughts have postulated that his contract situation may have something to do with it. While injured, talks of a contract extension reportedly broke down, and with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2019, questions have been asked of Pochettino, which he has deflected.

“My decision is always about football,” Pochettino said. “It is not personal and not because of a contract problem. I don’t care about that. Always my decision is about what is best for the team and the best for the club.”

Instead, the Spurs manager insisted, it is because those who have played in his place are in good form. “I am so sorry because Toby was an important player for us in the last two seasons. Then he got the injury and players like Davinson [Sanchez] and [Jan] Vertonghen stepped up — and you have got to deserve to play.”

Pochettino then gave Alderweireld an ultimatum, saying he will play when he deserves to. “If we are happy with the players who are playing, you need to wait. That does not mean he is not going to play again. But now he needs to keep pushing and try to show me he can play better than the others.”

Unfortunately, while a coach can challenge a player publicly, if that’s Pochettino’s true feeling then it’s unlikely Alderweireld will make it back into the team unless a player in the lineup is either injured or dips in form. Tottenham has conceded 26 goals this season, third-fewest in the Premier League behind the two Manchester clubs sitting in first and second place in the table, so with the way things stand, it’s hard to argue with Pochettino’s reasoning even if deep down fans don’t believe him.

VIDEO: PSG slumps to lucky draw after Cavani misses sitter

By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2018, 9:21 PM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain has very, very little to play for. They’re waltzing to the Ligue 1 title, already 17 points clear with seven matches left. They’re out of the Champions League, have already lifted the Coupe de la Ligue, and are into the semifinals of the Coupe de France.

So, it’s understandable that occasionally they’ll slip up, and they did that on Friday in predictable fashion. St. Etienne scored 17 minutes in after the PSG back line was beaten horribly by a simple cross. 22-year-old central defender Presnel Kimpembe picked up a pair of yellow cards in an 11-minute span before halftime, leaving PSG with 10 men. And even when down and looking to draw level, PSG was matched note for note by the home side at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

The worst moment of the game came in the 76th minute as Edinson Cavani returned to his roots by missing an absolute sitter. On the break, a brilliant pass threaded Angel Di Maria through behind the St. Etienne defense. He laid off to Cavani streaking beside him on the two-on-one, and Cavani had a wide open goal to shoot at…

Oh Edinson. Never change.

PSG eventually secured a draw thanks to an absolutely tragic stoppage-time own-goal by Mathieu Debuchy, who appeared to suffer a glitch in the system as a cross came in from Thomas Munier and met the head of Kylian Mbappe. His flick missed, but it clattered the chest of a frozen Debuchy, and deflected straight into the back of the net.

PSG players might want to get their act together, for no other reason than the World Cup is approaching, and club form is always a major factor in determining international squads and helping players enter the competition on a roll.