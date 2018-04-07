Liverpool issue Mohamed Salah injury update

Mohamed Salah wasn’t in Liverpool’s squad for the Merseyside Derby at Everton on Saturday, as the Egyptian winger continues to recover from the groin injury he suffered against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
Salah, the Premier League’s top scorer with 29 goals this season, came off in the second half of Liverpool’s 3-0 win in the UCL first leg but his injury doesn’t appear to be too serious.
Speaking ahead of the clash at Everton, Salah’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, gave the following update on the man who has scored 38 goals in all competitions this season.
“Mo [Salah], he’s injured. I don’t think it is really serious and he can be available for Tuesday but for today he wasn’t available,” Klopp said.
So, that’s positive news for Liverpool and Klopp.
The groin problem was one Salah detected right away and he walked off on his own against City. He was likely left out against Everton so he could rest for the second leg at Man City, where a 3-0 advantage doesn’t mean anything given City’s firepower and the fact Liverpool already lost 5-0 at Man City earlier this season.
With Liverpool’s spot in the top four all but secured for next season, Klopp can now start to prioritize the Champions League. That’s likely why Salah wasn’t risked at Everton.