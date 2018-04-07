More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Report: Real Madrid wants Salah swap for Isco, money

By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2018, 8:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Mohamed Salah is having a magical season, and there’s every reason to believe he’s capable of performing at a similar level for several years.

This has led to reports of a wild $280 million price tag and also to Real Madrid and other rich clubs thinking of plying him from Liverpool (We’ve made the argument that the Egyptian is “unsellable” given Liverpool’s goals under Jurgen Klopp).

[ MORE: Salah injury update ]

Diario Gol says that Real knows that Liverpool wouldn’t dream of selling Salah for less than Barcelona paid for Philippe Coutinho (and that’s quite reasonable, considering that Coutinho’s best season is nowhere near Salah’s 2017-18 and not even really his 2016-17 at AS Roma).

So the thought is that Real will offer Spanish playmaker Isco and $62 million for Salah. The reasoning behind the move actually has some merit from a footballing perspective, with Isco very much a Klopp type and Zinedine Zidane wanting more of a defensive effort from the 25-year-old.

That said, there is no way that monetary figure cuts muster for the Reds. But if it’s an opening salvo in the gossip games, we rate it as decent enough to warrant a mention.

Watch Live: Manchester City vs. Manchester United

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City will win the Premier League with a win over visiting derby rivals Manchester United on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Bernardo Silva and Danilo are among the non-regulars to get starts for Man City, while the visitors trot out the usual suspects. Ander Herrera gets the nod over Scott McTominay and Juan Mata.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Danilo, Kompany, Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo, David Silva, Sane, Sterling, Subs. Bravo, Walker, Agüero, Laporte, De Bruyne, Jesus, Yaya Touré

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Young, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Lukaku, Alexis. Subs: Pereira, Lindelof, Rojo, McTominay, Mata, Martial, Rashford.

Klopp okay with “absolutely deserved” Merseyside Derby draw

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp‘s second choice men still controlled the Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park on Saturday, and survived Everton’s late charge to collect an away point.

[ MORE: Allardyce fails derby test ]

The 0-0 draw may hurt Liverpool’s chances of finishing second in the Premier League, but forgive the majority of Anfield for not caring too much given an explosive and comprehensive 3-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Match recap | 3 things ]

The Reds still out-chanced Everton to the tune of 10-6 shot attempts and 62 percent possession in a derby the hosts would’ve desperately wanted to win.

“A point is okay. Everton were always ready to fight but we didn’t give them the opportunity until the late stages, we stopped playing football and were a bit lucky. But that is what we have to take. I think it’s an absolutely deserved draw.

“For 75 minutes we were completely in charge. I am absolutely okay, it’s not the best day in my life but let’s carry on. Now we have to focus immediately and be ready again on Tuesday, let’s fight for the next round.”

Man, do we love that “best day in my life” quote from Klopp, who can be absolutely hilarious at times.

Klopp’s mostly second choice team started Ragnar Klavan at left back and both Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings in the front three. A point and health for Tuesday’s UCL second leg is absolutely “okay.”

Sad scoreless derby draw is Allardyce’s Everton death knell

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2018, 9:48 AM EDT
1 Comment

Everton’s failure to find any semblance of offense against the largely second team version of their Merseyside Derby rivals should serve as the death knell for Sam Allardyce at Goodison Park.

The Toffees accomplished nothing Saturday despite their point gained against Liverpool, who were away from home and coasting toward Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League second leg at Manchester City.

[ MORE: Match recap | 3 things ]

We mean, Ragnar Klavan started at left back!!

No, the Toffees did not have prime playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson, but that shouldn’t have mattered given the Reds plans for the Merseyside Derby.

Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings started with Sadio Mane. Klavan was at left back. The bench had a majority of kids.

Allardyce opened the match with a cautious approach. Why did urgency only arrive in the final 15 minutes? Was Allardyce’s Everton afraid to lose to second-choice rivals? Or was he playing for a point in a match which only carried merit in terms of bragging rights?

Yes, Everton was still in a race for the 7th place spot which seems destined to reward with Europa League play. But they aren’t any more, five points and behind Burnley having played two more matches.

But they’ve spent big to firm up their status as a should-be Top Six contender. Arsenal’s poor season opened that door; Ronald Koeman put the club in a hole in terms of reaching that status, but no club — not Burnley, not Leicester City, not Arsenal — has done enough to make coming back an impossibility.

Everton is now under .500 during Allardyce’s reign, falling to 7W-4D-8L. That’s 1.3 points per game, and would have them with two more projected points than they stand with Koeman’s total included.

The fact that Cenk Tosun, a player who Allardyce reportedly didn’t want, was Everton’s best threat on the day also says something (Theo Walcott was also lively, as the manager continued to “save teams” via the transfer market). Everton was always going to rise above the drop zone, and those who bought into the fear of its legitimacy can be forgiven but not held up as bastions of perspective.

West Ham United has seen this before, and it should come as some comfort to Everton’s hierarchy that they were bamboozled by a man who has bamboozled so many others. Even the English national team fell for his act.

It’s not that he’s useless, rather it’s the reputation he’s cultivated as a man who’s going to do anything for your club more than Tony Pulis or Mark Hughes or any of the other brigade of “next tier” managers underneath the top bosses in world football. Yes, he led Bolton to Europe. So did Alan Pardew at Newcastle, and Slaven Bilic as Allardyce’s replacement at West Ham.

This cannot be your man, Everton, not if you want to be anywhere near your Merseyside rivals at any time soon.

Watch Live: Six Premier League games at 10am ET

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 7, 2018, 9:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Six Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

The schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Huddersfield Town – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM