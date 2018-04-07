More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Mario Taddeo/ANSA via AP

Serie A: Dybala’s hat trick sends Juve 7 points clear in title race

Associated PressApr 7, 2018, 7:23 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Serie A leader Juventus overcame a series of defensive lapses to beat last-place Benevento 4-2 and move seven points clear on Saturday.

Cheick Diabate scored twice for Benevento before Paulo Dybala converted the second of his two penalties in the 74th minute to finally put Juventus ahead for good and complete a hat trick.

Coming off a debilitating 3-0 loss at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals, and ahead of next week’s second leg, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri rested several regular starters.

The two goals Juventus conceded matched the number the Bianconeri allowed over their previous 17 Serie A games.

“We’ve got to reorganize ourselves and improve, because right now we’re conceding too many shots,” Allegri said. “But moments like these happen over the course of a season, otherwise we would never allow any goals.”

Dybala opened the scoring with a shot from the edge of the area into the far corner midway through the first half.

Diabete, a Mali forward, notched his first from close range after he was left unmarked following a rebound off goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who played in place of Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon.

Just before the break, the VAR awarded Juventus a penalty that Dybala converted for contact between Berat Djimsiti and Miralem Pjanic.

Diabate rose above defender Medhi Benatia to head in another equalizer in the 51st for his fifth goal in four matches since arriving on loan from Turkish club Osmanlispor.

Ten minutes after he was sent on, Gonzalo Higuain earned a penalty and Dybala again was perfect from the spot, giving him a personal-best 21 goals in the league.

Douglas Costa, another substitute, sealed the victory with a long-range goal in the 82nd.

“I’m happy for the goals because these haven’t been easy days,” Dybala said. “We won a complicated match and played well.”

Dybala had two penalties saved earlier this season.

“Missing them happens. Goalkeepers train at stopping them,” Dybala said.

Dybala was optimistic for Wednesday’s second leg in Madrid.

“We believe in our Champions League chances. My teammates are men that never give up,” Dybala said. “We’re convinced we can get the result, otherwise we wouldn’t even go.”

The 2 Robbies: Man United, Party Poopers Extraordinaire

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Andy EdwardsApr 7, 2018, 7:55 PM EDT
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe go big on Manchester United delaying the Manchester City party in a classic derby match (00:30) and how Manchester City missed a chance to make history (11:20), Also, how Everton failed to capitalize against a Liverpool team without their star men (19:10) and looked ahead to a crucial Sunday in the Premier League (29:00).

PL Sunday preview: Chelsea, Arsenal wandering no man’s land

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Andy EdwardsApr 7, 2018, 6:31 PM EDT
The Premier League’s top-four is all but confirmed this season, which means perennial Champions League sides Chelsea and Arsenal have little to nothing to play for in their final seven games; the same can’t be said for either of their opponents on Sunday…

Arsenal vs. Southampton — 9:15 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Arsenal’s quest for a top-four-five-six finish in the PL continues on Sunday, when the Gunners welcome relegation-battling Southampton to the Emirates Stadium, a day after seventh-place Burnley closed the gap to just two points with a 2-1 win over Watford. Form has improved, marginally, in recent weeks (back-to-back league wins, plus three single-leg victories to reach the brink of the Europa League semifinals), but 16 points is the current margin between themselves and fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur. This year’s un-St. Totteringham’s Day could come as soon as next weekend.

18th-place Southampton, meanwhile, face a three-point deficit which represents the difference between the PL and Championship come August. Having lost two straight in the league, and won none in their last five outings, Mark Hughes‘ men are flirting with a return to the second division after five seasons in England’s top flight (and successive finishes of 8th, 7th, 6th and 8th the last four seasons). Last weekend’s 3-0 loss to fellow relegation battlers West Ham United is the season’s low point thus far, though tougher times still appear on the horizon, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City still to come on Saints’ remaining schedule. Finally, Southampton haven’t won in any of their last 22 trips to Arsenal (November 1987).

INJURIES: Arsenal — OUT: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (knee), David Ospina (ankle), Santi Cazorla (achilles) | Southampton — OUT: None

Chelsea vs. West Ham United — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Much like Arsenal, the final stretch of Chelsea’s season is almost entirely a non-starter — only without the possibility of qualifying for next season’s Champions League by wining the Europa League. Last weekend’s 3-1 loss to Tottenham, the Blues’ first defeat to Spurs at Stamford Bridge in 28 years, all but sealed their place in Europe’s “other” club competition right on the heels of last season’s PL title. Antonio Conte is widely expected to depart in the summer — whether by his choice, or that of Roman Abramovich — and land in any number of high-profile jobs across Europe.

West Ham, on the other hand, enter Sunday’s London derby at Stamford Bridge full of confidence for the first time in months (they lost their three games prior to the win over Southampton, by a combined score of 11-2), and a full five points clear of the relegation zone. Like Saints, though, the Hammers have been woeful in recent years against Sunday’s foe: 11 games without a win at the Bridge (outscored 22-6).

INJURIES: Chelsea — OUT: Ross Barkley (fitness), David Luiz (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: Pedro (knock) | West Ham — OUT: Micahil Antonio (hamstring), Winston Reid (knee), Sam Byram (ankle), Andy Carroll (ankle), Pedro Obiang (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Manuel Lanzini (knee), James Collins (hamstring)

La Liga: Messi’s hat trick; Barca tie record of 38 games unbeaten

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Associated PressApr 7, 2018, 5:42 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Lionel Messi scored a hat trick and ensured Barcelona equaled a Spanish league record of 38 matches without a loss after beating Leganes 3-1 on Saturday.

Barcelona matched Real Sociedad’s milestone set in 1979-80 by remaining undefeated through 31 rounds this season after finishing the last campaign without a loss over the final seven games. The runaway leader hasn’t lost in La Liga in a year.

Ernesto Valverde’s side can establish a new unbeaten record if it doesn’t lose to Valencia next weekend. It will then have another six rounds left in its quest to finish the entire campaign without a defeat.

“This is one of those records that goes down in history,” Valverde said. “I am excited to have matched it because of what it means, and what it meant at that time for Real (Sociedad). Over time you realize its importance.”

Reaching the mark set by Sociedad underscores the exceptional job Valverde is doing in his first year with the team. Despite having Messi and other top players, Barcelona entered the season reeling from the unwanted departure of star striker Neymar and back-to-back losses to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

Eight months later and Barcelona is marching toward the recovery of the Liga title from Madrid. It opened a 12-point lead over second-place Atletico Madrid before it faces third-place Madrid in a derby on Sunday.

Messi scored from a free kick for the seventh time this season before completing his third league hat trick in 2017-18.

The Argentina forward earned a foul from Leganes defender Dimitrios Siovas a few meters outside the top of the area, to the right. It was a perfect spot for him to curl a left-footed strike high beyond the reach of diving goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar.

Messi followed up on his 27th-minute opener with a second goal five minutes later, slotting a low strike in after Coutinho met his run into the box.

Barcelona paid for its complacency in the second half when Leganes forward Nabil El Zhar stuck on a counterattack in the 68th, after his shot grazed Sergi Roberto beat goalie Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Messi flipped his third goal over Cuellar after receiving a pass from Ousmane Dembele in the 87th.

The treble took Messi’s league-leading tally to 29.

Roberto, who has already shown his versatility playing as a midfielder, right back, or forward, added to his repertoire by playing his first match at left back for Barcelona. That let Jordi Alba rest until he went on as a late substitute along with Andres Iniesta.

Sergio Busquets and Samuel Umtiti also rested ahead of Barcelona’s return-leg Champions League quarterfinal at Roma on Tuesday. Barcelona won the first leg 4-1.

Mourinho praises Pogba; talks Pep, Raiola spat

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 7, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
MANCHESTER — Jose Mourinho and Manchester United spoiled Manchester City’s party on Saturday and Paul Pogba was the main party pooper in the astonishing 3-2 comeback win.

With Man City needing a win in the Manchester Derby to seal the earliest title win in top-flight history, things were going swimmingly for Pep Guardiola as the runaway league leaders were 2-0 up at half time and it could have been more.

Then Pogba took over.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned

United’s club-record signing scored twice in the space of three minutes to turn the game on its head in what has been a testing week for him off the pitch. Guardiola claimed on Friday that Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, offered the French midfielder to Man City in January along with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, suggesting Mourinho and United were ready to offload their $130 million star a few months ago.

Asked about Pogba’s reaction to Guardiola’s comments, here’s what Mourinho told reporters after the game.

“I was impressed but I don’t know because I didn’t even speak with him about what Pep said or what Raiola said. I didn’t speak. I’m not interested if it was Pep or Mino was right. I am not interested in that,” Mourinho said. “I know that Paul played well against Swansea and Paul had a very good week of work, especially Tuesday and Wednesday, he had two fantastic training sessions. This game comes in that segment. Of course, two goals, for a midfield player, especially in a big match like this one, stays in the memory of the people. Especially for the fans. It stays and he needs that confidence because he knows, I know, everybody knows, he had some performances not at the level of expectations we have from Paul. But he’s improving. Against Swansea I was happy and today he, Matic and Herrera, I think they were phenomenal for 90 minutes.”

Pogba was struggling, like all of United’s players, in the first half as an under strength City (Pep rested Kyle Walker, Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and others with one eye on the UCL quarterfinal second leg against Liverpool on Tuesday) turned on the class and tore them to shreds. Raheem Sterling missed two sitters when City lead 2-0 and they should have been out of sight by half time.

Yet the way Pogba helped United get back into the game with his forward runs and clinical finishing, plus grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck with his powerful tackling and aggression, proved he still has plenty left in the tank. Maybe Pep’s words were the final kick up the backside Pogba needed after talk of a rift with Mourinho and being benched several times since the turn of the year for lackluster performances had threatened to derail his United return.

This was the Pogba who turned it on for Juventus in the Champions League at City in the past to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win for Juve. This was the Pogba United paid all of that money for and were supposed to build their team around.

So, what sparked his second half resurgence?

Mourinho was asked what he told his players at half time to inspire such an incredible turnaround.

“I told my midfield players that they didn’t need to improve because they were playing very well, even in the first half. All of them. I think it is very difficult to be a midfield player against Manchester City,” Mourinho said. “Paul, Ander [Herrera] and [Nemanja] Matic were playing really well but I needed more from [Jesse] Lingard and Alexis [Sanchez]. I need them to connect our good football in midfield and especially I need my defenders to be a little more confident. With just a little bit of pressure from City they were kicking the ball, they were nervous, they were not bringing the ball with quality to my midfielders.”

With the win United cut the gap to PL leaders Man City to 13 points and although they aren’t going to catch them and stop City winning the title, they did at least stop them on Saturday.

City’s fans dreamed of winning the title on their home patch against their bitter rivals and rubbing Mourinho face in it.

That didn’t happen as United’s players, led by Pogba, stood tall just when City threatened to embarrass them.