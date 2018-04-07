Watch Live: Everton v. Liverpool

The Merseyside Derby takes center stage to kick off the Premier League weekend as Everton host Liverpool (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in the 231st meeting between the two teams.
This clash at Goodison Park will be an intriguing one as Everton sit pretty in midtable with nothing to lose, while Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will still be feeling confident after their 3-0 shellacking of Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in midweek.
Despite some people dubbing this the “Friendly Derby” there is no love lost on the pitch as more red cards have been dished out in meetings between these two teams than any other PL encounter. Everton haven’t beat Liverpool since 2010 and haven’t won any of their last 16 derbies.
In team news Everton make one change as Tom Davies comes in for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Liverpool make a host of changes as Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings start up top, Mohamed Salah isn’t in the squad and Roberto Firmino is on the bench. Nathaniel Clyne makes his first start after returning from injury, while Andrew Robertson has been given the weekend off.
LINEUPS
Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Jagielka, Keane, Baines, Rooney, Schneiderlin, Davies, Walcott, Tosun, Bolasie. Subs: Martina, Gueye, Niasse, Funes Mori, Calvert-Lewin, Robles, Baningime
Liverpool: Karius, Clyne, Lovren, van Dijk, Klavan, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner, Ings, Solanke, Mane. Subs: Firmino, Moreno, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mignolet, Masterson, Alexander-Arnold, Jones.