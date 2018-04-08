More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Azpilicueta angry despite goal: “FA Cup not enough for us”

By Nicholas MendolaApr 8, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
Cesar Azpilicueta to Alvaro Morata has been the top recipe for Chelsea goals this season, and Sunday saw the pair reverse roles.

[ MORE: Match recap | Chicharito reacts ]

Morata won a ball at the back post, and Azpilicueta outmuscled a pair of would-be tacklers to poke home the opening goal of Chelsea’s 1-1 draw versus West Ham United at Stamford Bridge.

But Azpilicueta wasn’t in the mood to wax poetic about his second goal of the season, instead lamenting Chelsea’s fifth-place standing one year after winning a second Premier League title in three seasons.

Now Chelsea sits 10 points back of the Top Four, and just three clear of chasing Arsenal. From the BBC:

“To get a draw at home in another London derby is really frustrating for all of us and all of the fans. It’s becoming harder and harder every game it goes on. We are further away than ever. The FA Cup is a massive trophy but it’s not enough for us. We will try to win it but the cup will not save our season.”

Woof. Chelsea seems destined for another change at the wheel, as Azpilicueta is not sugarcoating life at Stamford Bridge.

“Sorry to Chelsea fans” – Chicharito the villain again

By Nicholas MendolaApr 8, 2018, 2:09 PM EDT
Javier Hernandez came off the bench to score against Chelsea.

That’s something the Blues have seen before, now four times in the Mexican’s fine career. It’s the first time they’ve seen it in the maroon shirt of West Ham United, but still a similar sight.

[ RECAP: Chelsea 1-1 West Ham ]

“Sorry to Chelsea fans,” Hernandez said with a laugh. “Sometimes you get things like that in football. I cannot score against one team, I keep scoring against Chelsea. We get a point, that is the important thing. It’s not a decision of mine to start or not, but I make it difficult for him now.”

The 29-year-old has eight goals this season in 1,455 Premier League minutes, including four in his last seven outings.

His goal had goalkeeper Joe Hart, himself a star on Sunday, praising the diminutive striker for his desire following an international call-up on the other side of the ocean.

“We looked dangerous in the second half,” said Hart. “It’s nice to stay in the game. ‘Chich’ has come back from the other side of the world last week. I’m so glad he got fit for us and got the decisive goal.”

Chicharito wasn’t too happy, though, saying he felt he should’ve found a winner, too.

“Definitely,” Hernandez said. “It was one cross from Marko where if I make the move I can just tap in but these type of games are very difficult. (Against Chelsea) we had to be very clever, very focused. We have our next final against Stoke next weekend.”

The Hammers are now six points clear of the drop zone.

Chelsea 1-1 West Ham United: Super sub Chicharito

By Nicholas MendolaApr 8, 2018, 1:24 PM EDT
  • Chicharito saves point
  • Azpilicueta scores
  • Hart stars for West Ham
  • Morata twice denied for offside

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored moments after subbing into the match as West Ham United came back to draw Chelsea 1-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Cesar Azpilicueta scored for Chelsea, who saw a pair of razor-thin offside calls deprive Alvaro Morata of goals. The Blues sit 10 points back of the Top Four and three ahead of sixth-place Arsenal.

West Ham is six points clear of the drop after added its point to the table.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

West Ham started on the front foot, and Marko Arnautovic won a corner kick when he dribbled into the 18 for a rip toward Thibaut Courtois.

Willian made a dazzling run at the other end, cutting across the center of the park and down the right flank for a cross that Angelo Ogbonna diverted with a terrific slide.

Alvaro Morata had the ball in the net via a nutmeg of Joe Hart, but was offside when he started his run onto Eden Hazard‘s through ball.

Chelsea was feeling its finesse with combination play, and Hart made an outstanding save on Morata only to see Azpilicueta net on the ensuing corner kick.

There were several chances to win the ball off a short corner that Morata put back into the mixer for Azpilicueta to finish.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

More Willian wizardry saw him drag a shot wide of the far corner inside the 46th minute.

The Brazilian played a cross for Morata to score, but the offside flag was raised against the Spaniard for a second time.

It was West Ham who’d find their equalizer when Chicharito darted into space to belt one past Courtois, and that led to a thrilling finish with chances at both ends.

Napoli leaves it late to keep title hopes alive

Elisabetta Baracchi/ANSA via AP
Associated PressApr 8, 2018, 12:59 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Napoli scored twice in the final two minutes for a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Chievo Verona on Sunday that kept the southern squad’s title hopes alive.

Arkadiusz Milik connected with a long pass from Lorenzo Insigne to head in the equalizer in the 89th. Amadou Diawara then quickly controlled the ball and sent a curling shot inside the far post for the winner in added time.

It was the first goal in 69 Serie A appearances for Diawara, a 20-year-old from Guinea who got a rare start in place of the suspended Jorginho.

[ VIDEO: Ronaldo, Griezmann score in derby ]

Napoli moved back within four points of Italian leader Juventus, which won 4-2 at Benevento on Saturday.

The leaders meet in two weeks.

Mariusz Stepinski had put Chievo ahead in the 73rd after being set up by Emanuele Giaccherini, who was loaned by Napoli in January.

Earlier, Dries Mertens had a penalty blocked by Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino, who has now saved three of his last four penalties.

Also, Napoli’s Lorenzo Tonelli hit the crossbar.

Napoli is aiming for its first Serie A title since Diego Maradona led the club to its only two championships in 1987 and 1990.

SIRIGU SAVES

In the lunchtime fixture, Torino beat visiting Inter Milan 1-0 with a first-half goal from Adem Ljajic and a strong performance from goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

Inter winger Ivan Perisic lost control and then involuntarily set up Lorenzo De Silvestri, who placed the ball at the far post for Ljajic to tap in.

Inter remained fourth, one point behind Roma.

Also, relegation-threatened Crotone beat Bologna 1-0 with an early goal from Simeon “Simy” Tochukwu Nwankwo. Hellas Verona, in penultimate place, defeated Cagliari 1-0 with a penalty from Romulo.

Ronaldo, Griezmann trade goals in Madrid Derby draw (video)

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
By Nicholas MendolaApr 8, 2018, 12:08 PM EDT
The stars were on show at the Madrid Derby on Sunday.

Real Madrid had a wealth of chances but were again stymied by a Diego Simeone defense, with Atletico Madrid maintaining its hold on second place with a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu.

Atleti is 11 points back of unbeaten leaders Barcelona, while Real remains four points back of Sunday’s visitors.

[ MORE: Arsenal edges Southampton ]

The two sides drew 0-0 earlier this season, and Real is winless in three although the first was the second leg of last season’s UEFA Champions League semifinals (Real advanced).

Atleti’s Antoine Griezemann answered the combination of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, with Ronaldo scoring for the 10th straight match.

Ronaldo’s marker came in the 53rd minute when he showed trademark poise in belting Gareth Bale’s cross past Jan Oblak.

Yet the lead would only last a few minutes.

Griezmann returned from a yellow card accumulation suspension to bury a chance inside the 18, scoring his 25th goal of the season in all competitions while remaining a thorn in the side of his cross city rivals.

Oblak tipped a stoppage time free kick from Sergio Ramos over the bar to preserve the draw, as Real out-attempted Atleti 29-9 (only 8-5 on target).

Here’s the equalizer: