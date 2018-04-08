More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
FOLLOW LIVE: Zlatan, Galaxy host West’s best Sporting KC

By Andy EdwardsApr 8, 2018, 8:36 PM EDT
Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s MLS debut quickly became the most viral moment in league history last Saturday, when he scored an equalizing goal from a 40-yard side-volley and followed that up with the game-winning goal a few minutes later.

Fast-forward eight days, and the LA Galaxy are in action again on Sunday, hosting the Western Conference leaders, Sporting Kansas City, who have won three of their last four games and are unbeaten during that same stretch. LA, on the other hand, have won just one of their last three, but that win was the big one — 4-3 over Los Angeles FC in the first-ever El Trafico.

Hit the link above to follow along this evening, and, as always, check back to PST for full coverage after the game.

The Galaxy have dealt with a number of injuries to players expected to be key contributors already this season, but Romain Alessandrini (13 goals, 12 assists last season) returns to the starting lineup for the first time since opening day, as does Jonathan dos Santos (two games missed). Ibrahimovic, as well as Sebastian Lletget (broken foot to end 2017; started the last three games), are available off the bench.

Guardiola struggles to explain UCL collapses at Man City, Bayern

Associated PressApr 8, 2018, 8:01 PM EDT
MANCHESTER, England (AP) It has become an alarming trait for Pep Guardiola in his post-Barcelona coaching career.

His teams keep on imploding on the big occasion. And the Manchester City manager knows it.

“I drop a lot of Champions League games in (the space of) 10 to 15 minutes, and I think about that many times,” he said, candidly. “It happened many times. Maybe it’s my fault.”

Guardiola was speaking soon after his City side conceded three goals in 16 minutes on Saturday to lose the Manchester derby 3-2 against United. It denied City the chance to wrap up the Premier League title in record time.

Three days earlier, City conceded three goals in 19 minutes to lose 3-0 at Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup.

Guardiola, it seems, is struggling to get that collapse at Anfield out of his head. He constantly referred to it in news conferences before and after the United loss.

It might be because he has previous experience at Bayern Munich, the team he left after three seasons to join City and where he failed to win the Champions League in three attempts.

In the 2014 semifinals, Bayern conceded three goals in 18 minutes on the way to losing 4-0 at home to Real Madrid in the second leg and 5-0 on aggregate.

A year later, the German team was drawing 0-0 after 77 minutes at Barcelona in the first leg of the semifinals. Then Lionel Messi scored twice and Neymar added an injury-time third as Barcelona won 3-0.

Even in his first season at City last year, Monaco scored twice in the opening 30 minutes on its way to a 3-1 win in the second leg and a victory via the away-goals rule.

“When you play against Liverpool in Europe or against United, when you have momentum, you have to close the door,” Guardiola said. “We didn’t close it. When it’s time to defend, you have to defend.”

Still, Guardiola doesn’t think he needs to change his attacking, possession-based approach that has brought him plenty of trophies – and admirers – throughout his career, even if his two Champions League titles were at a Messi-inspired Barcelona in 2009 and ’11.

City is set to clinch a Premier League-League Cup double this season, playing some of the best football the English game has ever seen.

“I have to think about it, but I feel when you dominate and you create chances, you are closer to winning the games,” he said. “I think this season showed that. The numbers we have shown in terms of goals … not just the goals but when the team is stable, the chances we concede, I think we are the best with these type of players.”

Carli Lloyd’s 100th goal leads USWNT past Mexico, 6-2 (video)

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 8, 2018, 6:36 PM EDT
HOUSTON (AP) Carli Lloyd became the sixth American to score 100 international goals, putting the United States ahead as it rallied for a 6-2 win over Mexico in an exhibition Sunday.

Alex Morgan scored twice for the second straight game as the Americans played another prep match ahead of World Cup qualifying in October. Megan Rapinoe chipped the goalkeeper to score from 35 yards and had four assists, one short of the U.S. record.

Lloyd, a two-time FIFA Player of the Year, scored in the 34th minute. Rapinoe’s cross went all the way across the field, and Lindsey Horan kicked the ball back into the penalty area, where it was deflected by goalkeeper Cecilia Santiago. Mallory Pugh’s volley ricocheted off the crossbar and Lloyd headed the ball into the open net from at the goal line.

The 35-year-old midfielder became the 16th woman to reach the century mark, joining fellow Americans Abby Wambach (184), Mia Hamm (158), Kristine Lilly (130), Michelle Akers (105) and Tiffeny Milbrett (100). Wambach holds the women’s world record.

CONCACAF announced Sunday that World Cup qualifying will take place in October, with group stage matches in Cary, North Carolina, and Edinberg, Texas. The semifinals and final will be in Frisco, Texas from Oct. 14-17.

Wearing the captain’s armband, Lloyd made her 252nd appearance with the national team. She scored three goals in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final.

“It’s obviously a great milestone, but I’ve got a lot of things I still want to accomplish left in my career,” Lloyd said. “To look back on where I started in 2005 to the player I’ve become, you don’t very often get to sit back and reflect because you’re always waiting for that next big thing.”

Lloyd also scored in the first match of the exhibition series against Mexico, a 4-1 victory Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida. Lloyd’s goal was the third in four minutes at the start of the second half. Morgan scored twice in the span, including a successful penalty kick.

Playing in her home stadium, goalkeeper Jane Campbell made her first international start.

Pugh beat goalkeeper Cecilia Santiago to put the U.S. ahead in the third minute, her fifth international goal this year and 11th overall for the 19-year-old. She also scored in the opening match against Mexico.

Mexico went ahead when Monica Ocampo scored in the 16th minute and Kiana Palacios in the 24th, her first international goal. Horan tied the score for the US in the 25th.

Morgan scored in the 43rd and 68th minutes. Rapinoe got her goal in the 64th when she chipped Santiago after running onto a sliding clearance by the goalkeeper.

The 2 Robbies: Danny Welbeck rescues Arsenal; Chelsea falter

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 8, 2018, 4:18 PM EDT
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe wrap-up a dramatic weekend in the Premier League discussing how Danny Welbeck sunk the Saints (01:20), West Ham impressed against Chelsea (13:30) and also look ahead to the season-defining Champions League second leg between Man City and Liverpool (26:00).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

Azpilicueta angry despite goal: “FA Cup not enough for us”

By Nicholas MendolaApr 8, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
Cesar Azpilicueta to Alvaro Morata has been the top recipe for Chelsea goals this season, and Sunday saw the pair reverse roles.

[ MORE: Match recap | Chicharito reacts ]

Morata won a ball at the back post, and Azpilicueta outmuscled a pair of would-be tacklers to poke home the opening goal of Chelsea’s 1-1 draw versus West Ham United at Stamford Bridge.

But Azpilicueta wasn’t in the mood to wax poetic about his second goal of the season, instead lamenting Chelsea’s fifth-place standing one year after winning a second Premier League title in three seasons.

Now Chelsea sits 10 points back of the Top Four, and just three clear of chasing Arsenal. From the BBC:

“To get a draw at home in another London derby is really frustrating for all of us and all of the fans. It’s becoming harder and harder every game it goes on. We are further away than ever. The FA Cup is a massive trophy but it’s not enough for us. We will try to win it but the cup will not save our season.”

Woof. Chelsea seems destined for another change at the wheel, as Azpilicueta is not sugarcoating life at Stamford Bridge.