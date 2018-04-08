More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Elisabetta Baracchi/ANSA via AP

Napoli leaves it late to keep title hopes alive

Associated PressApr 8, 2018, 12:59 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Napoli scored twice in the final two minutes for a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Chievo Verona on Sunday that kept the southern squad’s title hopes alive.

Arkadiusz Milik connected with a long pass from Lorenzo Insigne to head in the equalizer in the 89th. Amadou Diawara then quickly controlled the ball and sent a curling shot inside the far post for the winner in added time.

It was the first goal in 69 Serie A appearances for Diawara, a 20-year-old from Guinea who got a rare start in place of the suspended Jorginho.

Napoli moved back within four points of Italian leader Juventus, which won 4-2 at Benevento on Saturday.

The leaders meet in two weeks.

Mariusz Stepinski had put Chievo ahead in the 73rd after being set up by Emanuele Giaccherini, who was loaned by Napoli in January.

Earlier, Dries Mertens had a penalty blocked by Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino, who has now saved three of his last four penalties.

Also, Napoli’s Lorenzo Tonelli hit the crossbar.

Napoli is aiming for its first Serie A title since Diego Maradona led the club to its only two championships in 1987 and 1990.

SIRIGU SAVES

In the lunchtime fixture, Torino beat visiting Inter Milan 1-0 with a first-half goal from Adem Ljajic and a strong performance from goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

Inter winger Ivan Perisic lost control and then involuntarily set up Lorenzo De Silvestri, who placed the ball at the far post for Ljajic to tap in.

Inter remained fourth, one point behind Roma.

Also, relegation-threatened Crotone beat Bologna 1-0 with an early goal from Simeon “Simy” Tochukwu Nwankwo. Hellas Verona, in penultimate place, defeated Cagliari 1-0 with a penalty from Romulo.

Ronaldo, Griezmann trade goals in Madrid Derby draw (video)

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
By Nicholas MendolaApr 8, 2018, 12:08 PM EDT
The stars were on show at the Madrid Derby on Sunday.

Real Madrid had a wealth of chances but were again stymied by a Diego Simeone defense, with Atletico Madrid maintaining its hold on second place with a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu.

Atleti is 11 points back of unbeaten leaders Barcelona, while Real remains four points back of Sunday’s visitors.

The two sides drew 0-0 earlier this season, and Real is winless in three although the first was the second leg of last season’s UEFA Champions League semifinals (Real advanced).

Atleti’s Antoine Griezemann answered the combination of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, with Ronaldo scoring for the 10th straight match.

Ronaldo’s marker came in the 53rd minute when he showed trademark poise in belting Gareth Bale’s cross past Jan Oblak.

Yet the lead would only last a few minutes.

Griezmann returned from a yellow card accumulation suspension to bury a chance inside the 18, scoring his 25th goal of the season in all competitions while remaining a thorn in the side of his cross city rivals.

Oblak tipped a stoppage time free kick from Sergio Ramos over the bar to preserve the draw, as Real out-attempted Atleti 29-9 (only 8-5 on target).

Here’s the equalizer:

Watch Live: Chelsea vs. West Ham United

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 8, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
West Ham United hopes to insure its Premier League status with a London Derby against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Marko Arnautovic gets the start up top for David Moyes‘ Irons, while Chelsea will trout out a front three of Willian, Eden Hazard, and Alvaro Morata

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Hazard. Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Emerson, Bakayoko, Drinkwater, Pedro, Giroud.

West Ham United: Hart, Zabaleta, Rice, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Kouyate, Noble, Fernandes, Joao Mario, Arnautovic. Subs: Adrian, Pask, Evra, Cullen, Diangana, Hugill, Chicharito.

Arsenal 3-2 Southampton: Welbeck gets last laugh

By Nicholas MendolaApr 8, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
  • Saints take early lead
  • Gunners claim advantage by halftime
  • Southampton remains 18th

Danny Welbeck‘s brace helped Arsenal defy the efforts of desperate Southampton in a 3-2 win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Welbeck had just missed a sitter when he connected with the winner, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also scored for the Gunners.

Arsenal moves to within two points of fifth place Chelsea ahead of the Blues match with West Ham United (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Shane Long and Charlie Austin scored for Saints, who led 1-0 and drew level at 2-2 in the second half. Southampton remains three points back of safety.

Jack Stephens was sent off for Saints in stoppage time, and Mohamed Elneny was also shown a red card in the aftermath of the same scrum.

A goal line clearance came early, with James Ward-Prowse taking a feed from Shane Long and beating Petr Cech but not Calum Chambers.

And Long again threatened for pace moments later as Saints pressed for an opener.

So it was fitting when Long put Saints ahead, taking advantage of a sleeping Shkrodan Mustafi to cut to the near post and redirect a cross beyond the reach of Cech.

Arenal leveld in the 29th minute, with Aubameyang chopped the ball off the ground for a clever nutmegged finish past Alex McCarthy.

Welbeck made it 2-1 in the 38th, leaving McCarthy helpless with a deflected shot from an Alex Iwobi feed.

Both Aubameyang and Granit Xhaka forced top end saves out of McCarthy in the first three minutes of the second half.

Long looked like he had restored the deadlock and the away support had a moment’s joy only to see the flag up. The Irish striker was offside.

Wesley Hoedt then forced Cech into a flying save with a 30-yard effort which may have been destined for the post.

Austin then scored a lunchpail goal, cutting into the box within 80 seconds of subbing into the game to force 2-2. It was a deserved equalizer.

Welbeck missed a sitter when Iwobi spied Wilshere at the back post. The ex-Manchester United man couldn’t get his leg in position to get the ball over the line (with Aubameyang ready for a tap-in, unbeknownst to Welbeck).

He’d get his goal in the 81st minute, stabbing home a header at the back post from an Iwobi cross.

WATCH: USMNT’s Pulisic bags world class goal for Dortmund

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaApr 8, 2018, 10:26 AM EDT
Honest Christian (TM) will tell us if we’re wrong, but the American teen star scored one heck of a goal on Sunday and it was 100% on purpose.

Christian Pulisic bagged the opener against Stuttgart when he caught ex-Leicester keeper Ron-Robert Zieler off his line and drifted a shot into the side netting from well outside standard shooting range.

Some have asked whether the 19-year-old Pennsylvanian meant the shot and we firmly say, “Yes.”

It’s Pulisic’s fourth league goal to go with five assists this season. He has another goal in Cup play and a Europa League assist.