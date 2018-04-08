More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo credit: Orlando City SC / @OrlandoCitySC

ORL 3-2 POR: Lions erase 2-0 deficit in 7-minute explosion

By Andy EdwardsApr 8, 2018, 11:07 PM EDT
Orlando City SC and the Portland Timbers are undoubtedly two of the most confounding teams after the first month of the 2018 MLS season, and that statement rings even truer following the two side’s five-goal thriller at Orlando City Stadium on Sunday.

Orlando came out on top, erasing a 2-0 deficit during a seven-minute barrage inside the game’s final 10 minutes, but neither side put forth a strong enough 90-minute performance to give any indication they’re trending upward. Dom Dwyer scored the game-winning goal, his third of the young season, in the 87th minute.

Five minutes earlier, Sacha Kljestan made it 2-2 from the penalty spot after Dwyer won the penalty — in shall we say, controversial fashion — just two minutes after rookie Chris Mueller bagged his first MLS goal to halve the Lions’ deficit.

Here’s the good news for Portland: for roughly an hour, they completely dominated and controlled in a proactive manner — that’s to say, pressing and possession.

Here’s the bad news for Portland: head coach Giovanni Savarese made a pair of subs in the ensuing seven minutes that changed everything good his side had done for 60 minutes — Lawrence Olum (defensive midfielder/center back) and Dairon Asprilla (winger), for Cristhian Paredes (box-to-box midfielder) and Samuel Armenteros (forward). It was extremely negative and immediately gave away Portland’s stranglehold on the game.

Those first 60 minutes also highlighted just how badly Orlando are missing an influential midfielder capable of dictating tempo, circulating possession and driving forward. It wasn’t until Portland essentially conceding two-thirds of the field before Kljestan and Yoshi Yotun began to combine anywhere near the final third.

Uri Rosell is yet to make his debut in purple, and he should solve a lot of Orlando’s midfield problems and allow Kljestan the freedom he needs to do all of the above. Until he returns from injury, though, expect a couple-few more Jekyl-and-Hyde performances from Jason Kreis’s side.

La Liga: Madrid derby ends 1-1 in battle for 2nd; advantage Atleti

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 8, 2018, 10:24 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid

The race to finish as first runners-up to Barcelona came to a head on Sunday, when a pair of capital city sides entered the Madrid derby separated by just four points with eight games still to play. Atletico Madrid held the advantage on Real Madrid, meaning a victory for Los Blancos would have cut the deficit to a single point, or Los Rojiblancos could have increased their lead to seven points.

In the end, neither side gained an inch of ground on the other, though Atleti will undoubtedly be the happier side, as time is clearly on their side now. Cristiano Ronaldo put the home side ahead after 53 minutes, and the scrap for second appeared to be on. The lead lasted not even four minutes, though, as Antoine Griezmann answered right back.

Because of the points dropped, and another result elsewhere on Sunday, Real now find themselves looking up at not only two, but three sides in the league table.

Valencia 1-0 Espanyol

It’s Valencia who will spend at least one week occupying third place, thanks to their 1-0 victory over Espanyol. Rodrigo Moreno scored the game’s only goal (his 15th of the season — 7th-best in La Liga) in the 7th minute.

With 16 points standing between themselves and fifth-place Real Betis, Marcelino Garcia Toral’s men have all but secured their place in next season’s Champions League.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Real Sociedad 5-0 Girona
Levante 2-1 Las Palmas

Depay makes case for another big move in Lyon’s 5-0 rout of Metz

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 8, 2018, 10:06 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Brazilian defender Marcelo scored twice and forward Memphis Depay was involved in every goal as Lyon piled more misery on last-place Metz with a 5-0 win in the French league on Sunday, keeping its chances alive in the race for Champions League qualification.

With six matches left this season, the seven-time French champions cut their deficit with second-place Monaco to seven points.

Paris Saint-Germain has a 14-point lead at the top of the standings and can seal its fifth title in six years with a win against Monaco next weekend.

It was Lyon’s fourth 5-0 win of the season, and its fourth consecutive league win. The result took Lyon to third, level on points with Marseille.

Under the guidance of an excellent Depay, who delivered four assists and scored one goal, Lyon was in control throughout. Marcelo scored in the opening minute of the game at the Saint-Symphorien stadium with a header and doubled the visitors’ lead in the 21st from another corner kick.

Depay made it 3-0 in the 65th with a chipped finish before Bertrand Tarore and Mariano Diaz completed the rout.

“I can do even better with more belief in myself,” Depay said. “I delivered four assists tonight, but I could have had more and scored more goals. I like to play in that role because I’m close to the goal.”

FOLLOW LIVE: Zlatan, Galaxy host West’s best Sporting KC

Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 8, 2018, 8:36 PM EDT
Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s MLS debut quickly became the most viral moment in league history last Saturday, when he scored an equalizing goal from a 40-yard side-volley and followed that up with the game-winning goal a few minutes later.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: LA Galaxy vs. Sporting KC ]

Fast-forward eight days, and the LA Galaxy are in action again on Sunday, hosting the Western Conference leaders, Sporting Kansas City, who have won three of their last four games and are unbeaten during that same stretch. LA, on the other hand, have won just one of their last three, but that win was the big one — 4-3 over Los Angeles FC in the first-ever El Trafico.

Hit the link above to follow along this evening, and, as always, check back to PST for full coverage after the game.

The Galaxy have dealt with a number of injuries to players expected to be key contributors already this season, but Romain Alessandrini (13 goals, 12 assists last season) returns to the starting lineup for the first time since opening day, as does Jonathan dos Santos (two games missed). Ibrahimovic, as well as Sebastian Lletget (broken foot to end 2017; started the last three games), are available off the bench.

Guardiola struggles to explain UCL collapses at Man City, Bayern

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 8, 2018, 8:01 PM EDT
MANCHESTER, England (AP) It has become an alarming trait for Pep Guardiola in his post-Barcelona coaching career.

His teams keep on imploding on the big occasion. And the Manchester City manager knows it.

“I drop a lot of Champions League games in (the space of) 10 to 15 minutes, and I think about that many times,” he said, candidly. “It happened many times. Maybe it’s my fault.”

Guardiola was speaking soon after his City side conceded three goals in 16 minutes on Saturday to lose the Manchester derby 3-2 against United. It denied City the chance to wrap up the Premier League title in record time.

Three days earlier, City conceded three goals in 19 minutes to lose 3-0 at Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup.

Guardiola, it seems, is struggling to get that collapse at Anfield out of his head. He constantly referred to it in news conferences before and after the United loss.

It might be because he has previous experience at Bayern Munich, the team he left after three seasons to join City and where he failed to win the Champions League in three attempts.

In the 2014 semifinals, Bayern conceded three goals in 18 minutes on the way to losing 4-0 at home to Real Madrid in the second leg and 5-0 on aggregate.

A year later, the German team was drawing 0-0 after 77 minutes at Barcelona in the first leg of the semifinals. Then Lionel Messi scored twice and Neymar added an injury-time third as Barcelona won 3-0.

Even in his first season at City last year, Monaco scored twice in the opening 30 minutes on its way to a 3-1 win in the second leg and a victory via the away-goals rule.

“When you play against Liverpool in Europe or against United, when you have momentum, you have to close the door,” Guardiola said. “We didn’t close it. When it’s time to defend, you have to defend.”

Still, Guardiola doesn’t think he needs to change his attacking, possession-based approach that has brought him plenty of trophies – and admirers – throughout his career, even if his two Champions League titles were at a Messi-inspired Barcelona in 2009 and ’11.

City is set to clinch a Premier League-League Cup double this season, playing some of the best football the English game has ever seen.

“I have to think about it, but I feel when you dominate and you create chances, you are closer to winning the games,” he said. “I think this season showed that. The numbers we have shown in terms of goals … not just the goals but when the team is stable, the chances we concede, I think we are the best with these type of players.”