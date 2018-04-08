“Sorry to Chelsea fans” – Chicharito the villain again

Javier Hernandez came off the bench to score against Chelsea.

That’s something the Blues have seen before, now four times in the Mexican’s fine career. It’s the first time they’ve seen it in the maroon shirt of West Ham United, but still a similar sight.

“Sorry to Chelsea fans,” Hernandez said with a laugh. “Sometimes you get things like that in football. I cannot score against one team, I keep scoring against Chelsea. We get a point, that is the important thing. It’s not a decision of mine to start or not, but I make it difficult for him now.”

The 29-year-old has eight goals this season in 1,455 Premier League minutes, including four in his last seven outings.

His goal had goalkeeper Joe Hart, himself a star on Sunday, praising the diminutive striker for his desire following an international call-up on the other side of the ocean.

“We looked dangerous in the second half,” said Hart. “It’s nice to stay in the game. ‘Chich’ has come back from the other side of the world last week. I’m so glad he got fit for us and got the decisive goal.”

Chicharito wasn’t too happy, though, saying he felt he should’ve found a winner, too.

“Definitely,” Hernandez said. “It was one cross from Marko where if I make the move I can just tap in but these type of games are very difficult. (Against Chelsea) we had to be very clever, very focused. We have our next final against Stoke next weekend.”

The Hammers are now six points clear of the drop zone.

