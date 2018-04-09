More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

CCL: TFC holds leads against America, Red Bulls seeking turnaround

By Matt ReedApr 9, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Tuesday night could prove to be a historic one for MLS, but the two clubs representing the league need to finish their business.

The storylines have been drawn out. The task is simple for both Toronto FC and the New York Red Bulls. Earn a victory (or in TFC’s case a draw or 1-0 defeat) and the two sides will be on a collision course in the CONCACAF Champions League final.

TFC played its first match against Club America brilliantly, and Greg Vanney and his team came away with a 3-1 win that has the reigning MLS Cup champions in the perfect situation as they head to Mexico for the return leg.

Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore continue to play at a high level in the tournament, with the attacking duo having combined for five goals in as many CCL matches.

Meanwhile, the Red Bulls have a bit more challenging task, although far from impossible, as they aim to overcome a 1-0 defeat last week to Chivas in Guadalajara.

Jesse Marsch’s Red Bulls have conceded just three goals in five CCL matches this season, giving the home side on Tuesday a distinct advantage when coupling its defensive prowess with the fact that they boast one of the best goalscorers in the competition with Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Also, Chivas will be at a disadvantage after captain Jair Pereira was suspended by CONCACAF over the weekend for violent misconduct late in the first leg.

Could a Neymar return to Barcelona be in the cards?

Dave Winter/Icon Sport
By Matt ReedApr 9, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
It sounds crazy in theory, but when you really dig down and think about it players return to their former clubs all the time.

Chalk it up to sentimental values, simply being familiar with a club or in some cases knowing that you’ll be a part of a winning team. Whichever the case may be though, an interesting turn of events has taken place in the “What’s next for Neymar?” game.

We’re less than 12 months removed from the Brazilian’s sensational switch to Ligue 1, one that not only caused a worldwide media frenzy, but also generated the richest transfer evaluation in global soccer history.

In Neymar’s time with Paris Saint-Germain, the 26-year-old has dazzled at the Parc des Princes, racking up 28 goals in all competitions. That number would be significantly higher too, had an injury not derailed the Brazilian’s season.

However, PSG’s inability to compete in big games was again on display in the UEFA Champions League, as the Parisians crashed out of the competition behind a beatdown by champions Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

That’s where this Twitter post (below) comes in handy.

In translation, Neymar says: “When me and my friend #LeoMessi get together great things happen! I’ll be telling you more very soon, stay tuned!”

It’s not exactly an expression of certainty that Neymar will be coming back to Barcelona this summer, or at all for that matter, but let’s think about this logically.

Commercials could be in the works. A charity match of some sort could be in the process of being organization. Or maybe, just maybe, the Brazilian is reconsidering his current situation in the French capital.

Ligue 1 is far inferior to La Liga, and it’s really not close. As it stands, PSG holds a massive lead over Monaco at the top of the French first division, and that has to matter to Neymar.

The former Santos attacker has embraced playing in big matches his entire career, whether that be in his native country for both club and country, or at Barcelona in countless Clasicos and UCL matches.

The fact of the matter is that there have been very few “big” matches this season for PSG, and the ones that counted the most — against Real — were massive failures for the club.

Then, there’s the emotional value of Barcelona. It’s evident that Messi and many other Barca players are still close with Neymar. That includes the recently-signed Philippe Coutinho — who just so happens to a close friend and plays for the Brazil national team.

Things didn’t end well last August between Neymar and Barca, and perhaps a lot of that had to do with the money that PSG was willing to offer the player, but there’s no doubt that this star shone his brightest while in Spain.

Again, this is a slightly crazy proposition, but if LeBron James could go back to Cleveland, why can’t Neymar go back to Barcelona?

SUM president Kathy Carter leaving position

Daniel Smith/Getty Images for Soccerex
By Matt ReedApr 9, 2018, 4:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

There was a time where it looked like Soccer United Marketing president Kathy Carter was on track to become the next U.S. Soccer Federation president, however, she will be seeking a new challenge starting soon.

On Monday, Major League Soccer released an announcement stating that Carter will no longer serve in her current capacity as SUM president, a position she has held since 2010.

Carter’s attentions had been taken elsewhere recently, as she was one of eight candidates that were named on the USSF presidential ballot in March. Current president Carlos Cordeiro ultimately won the election, though, succeeding Sunil Gulati.

“My time with Soccer United Marketing and Major League Soccer has been deeply meaningful – building and expanding the game has been my profession and my passion,” said Carter. “I’m grateful for the life-long friendships I’ve made and the support I’ve received from the Commissioner, MLS Business Ventures President Gary Stevenson and all of my colleagues at the league, and look forward to seeing MLS continue its incredible growth. I will remain a huge supporter of MLS and U.S. Soccer and will be cheering loudly from the stands for our clubs and players.”

MLS commissioner and SUM CEO Don Garber also chimed in on Carter’s departure.

“I would like to thank Kathy on behalf of our owners, clubs and staff for the significant contributions she has made to the sport of soccer in the U.S. and Canada while at SUM and MLS,” said Garber. “Kathy played a critical role in the development of our league and the growth of soccer in North America for many years.  Her energy, leadership and strong relationships helped establish SUM as one of the leading commercial soccer companies in the world.  We wish her the best of luck in the next chapter in her career.”

Tuesday UCL preview: Man City, Roma aim to complete big comebacks

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Matt ReedApr 9, 2018, 3:10 PM EDT
Three-goal leads for Liverpool and Barcelona have the English and Spanish giants, respectively, in comfortable positions in their UEFA Champions League matchups, but the work is far from complete.

The Reds will head to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday in their UCL quarterfinals second leg fixture against Manchester City, who trails 3-0 after a receiving a thumping at Anfield six days ago.

Meanwhile, Barca will meet Roma in the Italian capital after picking up a 4-1 home victory at the Camp Nou last week.

The task for both Man City and Roma will be challenging ones, particularly because neither side can afford to concede a goal at home if they want to have a chance at reaching the final four.

Much of Pep Guardiola and his club’s chances bank on the availability of Mohamed Salah for Liverpool. The Premier League leader in goals scored remains a game-time decision for the Reds, although the Egypt international trained with the club on Monday.

City is coming off of two massive defeats back-to-back, with the Reds running wild last Wednesday before Guardiola’s group conceded three against rivals Manchester United in Saturday’s derby.

Roma’s attempt at a comeback may be even more unlikely than City’s though, with Barcelona having lost just once (yes, once) all season in all competitions.

In nine UCL matches this season, Barca has conceded just three times and posted six shutouts against their opponents. Needless to say, Roma has a long uphill battle to climb in order to turn around the tie.

The lone positive for the Serie A side is that 20-year-old sensation Cengiz Under could be available to play, after missing time due to an injury. The Turkish winger has scored six goals in all competitions in 2017/18 during his first season at Roma.

Competitive games finally return to Iraq

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 9, 2018, 2:45 PM EDT
Competitive international soccer returns to Iraq on Tuesday less than a month after FIFA lifted a near three-decade-long ban.

In the group stage of the 2018 AFC Cup, Asia’s second tier club competition, Lebanon’s Al Ahed will travel to the central Iraqi city of Karbala, located about 100 kilometers (62 miles) southwest of Baghdad, to take on Al Zawraa.

Soccer’s world governing body imposed the ban in 1990 after the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. It was temporarily lifted in 2011 for a World Cup qualifier between Iraq and Jordan in the northern city of Irbil, but quickly reimposed after power outages.

With Iraq declaring victory over militant group Islamic State in December after more than three years of fighting, the Iraq Football Association and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) stepped up efforts to persuade FIFA to lift the ban. This was helped by a successful Feb. 28 exhibition match between Iraq and Saudi Arabia in the southern city of Basra that was attended by 60,000 fans.

On March 16 FIFA agreed to lift the ban in Karbala and Basra as well as Irbil, three cities seen as the safest in the country.

“This was a decision that the AFC actively supported and welcomes,” Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said in a statement on Monday.

ï¿½”I visited Basra in February for the 4-1 win against Saudi Arabia and I said then that the time had come for the lifting of the ban.” added Salman. “Now we have another considerable milestone with the return of AFC Cup matches to the country in the next few days.”

In earlier games in the tournament, Al Zawraa had played its home games in Qatar, a country that has played host, along with Jordan, to numerous Iraqi club and national teams over the years.

Al Zawraa is a Baghdad club but will have to wait to return to the capital. The city still witnesses militant attacks and is not yet deemed safe enough by FIFA to stage international games though the organization said it will continue to monitor the situation.

Al Zawraa could go top of Group B with a win. In Group A on April 17, Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya will host Malkiya of Bahrain, also in Karbala.