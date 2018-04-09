Fabio Capello announces his retirement from coaching

ROME (AP) Fabio Capello has announced his retirement from coaching.
The former AC Milan, Real Madrid, Roma and Juventus coach tells RAI state radio that he’s not interested in the open job with Italy’s national team.
The 71-year-old Capello left as coach of Chinese club Jiangsu Suning last month just three matches into the season
“I’ve already had experiences with the England and Russia national teams,” Capello said. “I wanted to coach a club once more and Jiangsu was my last football job. I did everything that I wanted to. I’m pleased with what I did and now I’ll enjoy being an analyst. You always win in that role.”
Capello was most successful at Milan, guiding the Rossoneri to four Serie A titles and the 1994 Champions League trophy.
PARIS (AP) The French football league is continuing its expansion in China after signing a four-year deal with the China Central Television group.
The LFP said in a statement its top-flight matches will be accessible to more than one billion people following the agreement with beIN Sports and CCTV. BeIN Sport has a partnership for the international media rights to French league games.
The deal covers four seasons, until 2021. From next season, two games will be broadcast live each match day on CCTV channels. Magazines produced by beIN Sports will also be aired, as well as match summaries.
Financial details were not disclosed.
Didier Quillot, the LFP executive director, said “one year after the opening of our Beijing office, this major breakthrough demonstrates the new-found attractiveness of our league internationally.”
There’s no underestimated the power of eSports, particularly FIFA, who has become one of the most popular games on the market regardless of whether or not you’re a soccer fan.
This past weekend marked the first-ever eMLS Cup, which featured 19 representatives from MLS clubs, and one victor emerged on Sunday.
Guillermo ‘Memo’ Treviño (aka Kid M3Mito) helped the Houston Dynamo take home the inaugural trophy, with a 6-4 win on aggregate in the two-legged final against the Montreal Impact.
Treviño, along with Impact eMLS player Lyes Ould-Ramoul, will each take part in the EA Sports FIFA 18 Global Series Playoffs this summer, which concludes with the eMLS World Cup in August.
NYCFC representative Christopher Holly — who became the first eMLS player in 2017 when he signed with the Eastern Conference side — will also take part in the Global Series Playoffs.
We’ve seen Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s introduction into MLS with an absolute scorcher from distance, but this Atlanta United talent may have the veteran superstar beat.
Atlanta academy forward James Brighton unleashed a violent strike from nearly midfield during Sunday’s 5-1 win over Kendall SC, while also completing a brace in the match.
Brighton took a single touch around the halfway line, before picking his head up and launching a lofted shot from over 50 yards out.
This is the same academy that has quickly seen talents like Andrew Carlton, George Bello and Chris Goslin break out with Atlanta’s senior and USL sides, as well as on the international level with the U.S. youth national teams.
Perhaps if Brighton keeps this up, he’ll be included in the list of next generation successes for the club.
The next two World Cups have their destinations in place, but the voting process for 2026 and 2030 are in full effect.
While the United States prepares for its fate along with its United bid partners, Mexico and Canada, for the 2026 edition of the tournament, Argentina has thrown its name into the ring for the 2030 Centennial World Cup.
On Monday, Argentina, along with South American nations Paraguay and Uruguay, announced their intentions to co-host the 2030 World Cup.
All three countries have agreed to a structure for their hosting bid, with Argentina being granted eight host cities, while Paraguay and Uruguay will each be given two apiece.
Although the United bid and Morocco will battle for the rights to 2026 this June when the voting process begins, bidding for 2030 won’t commence for another four years.
The tournament is expected to expand to 48 teams by the time 2026 comes around, thus allowing more joint bids to take place.
Uruguay hosted the first edition of the World Cup back in 1930, which the CONMEBOL nation won. It was the country’s first of two World Cup victories, while Argentina has also won twice.