Guardiola: Man City must be “almost perfect” to advance

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 9, 2018, 8:48 AM EDT
Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City players to go out and play the “perfect” game against Liverpool as they look to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg and reach the UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Following two defeats in a matter of days at Liverpool in the UCL and then a crushing 3-2 loss at home to Manchester United (after leading 2-0 at half time) in the Manchester Derby with their title party put on hold, it’s been a tough week for Guardiola’s side.

City had never previously lost back-to-back game since he took charge in the summer of 2016 but Guardiola still believes they can pull off a monumental comeback against Liverpool.

“To go through you have to make almost the perfect game,” Guardiola said. “We have 90 minutes and in football anything can happen. We will have to think about how many goals we will score. We have to score the first one. Then after that the second one… Football, like life, is a challenge. This is a new one.”

No matter what happens on Tuesday, Man City will be crowned champions of the Premier League very soon, as possibly as early as this Sunday.

And Guardiola remains proud of the way his team continues to perform and said he was “delighted” with their display even though they lost in devastating fashion to United on Saturday.

“The way they [City’s players] play all season in every single game. I know we judge on results but the performance… my team is exceptional. I will be close to them no matter what happens,” Guardiola said. “It is a joy to be manager of the team. I am so delighted to lose the way we lose against United. I don’t want to lose and we are sad for the fans, but the way we played, even after 3-2, the way we play was outstanding.”

The main message from Guardiola to his players was this: don’t give up. And with regards to their display on Saturday, you have to say they should have led by four or five goals at half time had they taken their chances. That was without Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus on the pitch. City have the ability to score early and often and, just like Liverpool, they only know one way to play: attack, attack, attack.

City’s players know that scoring the first goal is the most important on Tuesday and if that happens they have the ability to score four or five quickly.

Man City beat 10-man Liverpool 5-0 in the PL earlier this season at home, and scored three goals in their 4-3 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in January. So they know they’re capable of scoring goals against the Jurgen Klopp‘s attack-minded team.

The big question in this game is this: will Liverpool be able to sit back and defend and not play their usual game of high-pressing and forcing the issue?

Klopp’s men sitting on their three-goal advantage may just give City the inspiration they need to bounce back after a tough week and deliver the “almost perfect” display Pep craves.

Liverpool issue injury update on key players

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 9, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp will have spent most of his weekend sweating on the fitness of key players ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Manchester City on Tuesday.

Leading 3-0 from the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, Klopp and his squad are in a pretty good place. But with Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson both missing the Merseyside derby through injury at the weekend, there are injury concerns for Liverpool as they look to reach the UCL semifinals.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s clash with City, Klopp gave the following update on top scorer Salah, plus left backs Andrew Robertson and Alberto Moreno.

“With Mo, Robbo and Alberto, we have to wait a little bit but of course [we have] big hope they will be back,” Klopp said.

Asked in more detail about Salah’s injury, with the Egyptian winger left out of the clash at Everton on Saturday with a groin problem, Klopp was cautious but was quoted as saying “everybody thinks he will be ready” for the City game.

“We have to see,” Klopp said. “We have to wait for the reaction tomorrow. Then we’ll make a decision. That’s it.”

The German coach added that he was still uncertain about the fitness levels of most of his squad and would wait until later on Monday to assess them fully.

“No real clue in the moment because we have to wait a little bit. You can imagine, in this short period between games, it is quite difficult so I have to wait each minute I can and that’s what I’ll do. There’s nothing new in the moment, we will see. We will see in five hours until we train and we’ll know who is involved in that. I don’t know in the moment 100 per cent, but I am quite hopeful we will have a bigger squad than we had at Everton.”

One player who will not be fit is Emre Can as the German midfielder continues to struggle with a back injury. Klopp didn’t set a timeline for Can’s return.

“That is not in the best place. [He is receiving] treatment and we’re still hoping it will be a little bit quicker than maybe we thought in the first moment. But we cannot say anything else,” Klopp added.

As for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who all started on the bench during Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Everton in the Merseyside derby, Klopp revealed they are all in good shape and ready to roll.

So, a real mixed bag for Klopp.

The main man everyone wants to know about is Salah and at this point it seems likely he may not start against City with Liverpool 3-0 up and the likes of Sadio Mane and Firmino around.

Why would Klopp risk further damaging his star player who has scored 38 goals in all competitions this season?

ORL 3-2 POR: Lions erase 2-0 deficit in 7-minute explosion

By Andy EdwardsApr 8, 2018, 11:07 PM EDT
Orlando City SC and the Portland Timbers are undoubtedly two of the most confounding teams after the first month of the 2018 MLS season, and that statement rings even truer following the two side’s five-goal thriller at Orlando City Stadium on Sunday.

Orlando came out on top, erasing a 2-0 deficit during a seven-minute barrage inside the game’s final 10 minutes, but neither side put forth a strong enough 90-minute performance to give any indication they’re trending upward. Dom Dwyer scored the game-winning goal, his third of the young season, in the 87th minute.

Five minutes earlier, Sacha Kljestan made it 2-2 from the penalty spot after Dwyer won the penalty — in shall we say, controversial fashion — just two minutes after rookie Chris Mueller bagged his first MLS goal to halve the Lions’ deficit.

Here’s the good news for Portland: for roughly an hour, they completely dominated and controlled in a proactive manner — that’s to say, pressing and possession.

Here’s the bad news for Portland: head coach Giovanni Savarese made a pair of subs in the ensuing seven minutes that changed everything good his side had done for 60 minutes — Lawrence Olum (defensive midfielder/center back) and Dairon Asprilla (winger), for Cristhian Paredes (box-to-box midfielder) and Samuel Armenteros (forward). It was extremely negative and immediately gave away Portland’s stranglehold on the game.

Those first 60 minutes also highlighted just how badly Orlando are missing an influential midfielder capable of dictating tempo, circulating possession and driving forward. It wasn’t until Portland essentially conceding two-thirds of the field before Kljestan and Yoshi Yotun began to combine anywhere near the final third.

Uri Rosell is yet to make his debut in purple, and he should solve a lot of Orlando’s midfield problems and allow Kljestan the freedom he needs to do all of the above. Until he returns from injury, though, expect a couple-few more Jekyl-and-Hyde performances from Jason Kreis’s side.

La Liga: Madrid derby ends 1-1 in battle for 2nd; advantage Atleti

By Andy EdwardsApr 8, 2018, 10:24 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid

The race to finish as first runners-up to Barcelona came to a head on Sunday, when a pair of capital city sides entered the Madrid derby separated by just four points with eight games still to play. Atletico Madrid held the advantage on Real Madrid, meaning a victory for Los Blancos would have cut the deficit to a single point, or Los Rojiblancos could have increased their lead to seven points.

In the end, neither side gained an inch of ground on the other, though Atleti will undoubtedly be the happier side, as time is clearly on their side now. Cristiano Ronaldo put the home side ahead after 53 minutes, and the scrap for second appeared to be on. The lead lasted not even four minutes, though, as Antoine Griezmann answered right back.

Because of the points dropped, and another result elsewhere on Sunday, Real now find themselves looking up at not only two, but three sides in the league table.

Valencia 1-0 Espanyol

It’s Valencia who will spend at least one week occupying third place, thanks to their 1-0 victory over Espanyol. Rodrigo Moreno scored the game’s only goal (his 15th of the season — 7th-best in La Liga) in the 7th minute.

With 16 points standing between themselves and fifth-place Real Betis, Marcelino Garcia Toral’s men have all but secured their place in next season’s Champions League.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Real Sociedad 5-0 Girona
Levante 2-1 Las Palmas

Depay makes case for another big move in Lyon’s 5-0 rout of Metz

Associated PressApr 8, 2018, 10:06 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Brazilian defender Marcelo scored twice and forward Memphis Depay was involved in every goal as Lyon piled more misery on last-place Metz with a 5-0 win in the French league on Sunday, keeping its chances alive in the race for Champions League qualification.

With six matches left this season, the seven-time French champions cut their deficit with second-place Monaco to seven points.

Paris Saint-Germain has a 14-point lead at the top of the standings and can seal its fifth title in six years with a win against Monaco next weekend.

It was Lyon’s fourth 5-0 win of the season, and its fourth consecutive league win. The result took Lyon to third, level on points with Marseille.

Under the guidance of an excellent Depay, who delivered four assists and scored one goal, Lyon was in control throughout. Marcelo scored in the opening minute of the game at the Saint-Symphorien stadium with a header and doubled the visitors’ lead in the 21st from another corner kick.

Depay made it 3-0 in the 65th with a chipped finish before Bertrand Tarore and Mariano Diaz completed the rout.

“I can do even better with more belief in myself,” Depay said. “I delivered four assists tonight, but I could have had more and scored more goals. I like to play in that role because I’m close to the goal.”