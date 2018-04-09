More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Credit: MLSSoccer.com

Houston Dynamo win inaugural eMLS Cup, topping Impact in final

By Matt ReedApr 9, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s no underestimated the power of eSports, particularly FIFA, who has become one of the most popular games on the market regardless of whether or not you’re a soccer fan.

[ MORE: How will Man City, Liverpool line up on Tuesday? ]

This past weekend marked the first-ever eMLS Cup, which featured 19 representatives from MLS clubs, and one victor emerged on Sunday.

Guillermo ‘Memo’ Treviño (aka Kid M3Mito) helped the Houston Dynamo take home the inaugural trophy, with a 6-4 win on aggregate in the two-legged final against the Montreal Impact.

Treviño, along with Impact eMLS player Lyes Ould-Ramoul, will each take part in the EA Sports FIFA 18 Global Series Playoffs this summer, which concludes with the eMLS World Cup in August.

NYCFC representative Christopher Holly — who became the first eMLS player in 2017 when he signed with the Eastern Conference side — will also take part in the Global Series Playoffs.

Video: Golazo alert from an Atlanta United academy stud

Twitter/@AcademyATLUTD
By Matt ReedApr 9, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We’ve seen Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s introduction into MLS with an absolute scorcher from distance, but this Atlanta United talent may have the veteran superstar beat.

Atlanta academy forward James Brighton unleashed a violent strike from nearly midfield during Sunday’s 5-1 win over Kendall SC, while also completing a brace in the match.

Brighton took a single touch around the halfway line, before picking his head up and launching a lofted shot from over 50 yards out.

This is the same academy that has quickly seen talents like Andrew Carlton, George Bello and Chris Goslin break out with Atlanta’s senior and USL sides, as well as on the international level with the U.S. youth national teams.

Perhaps if Brighton keeps this up, he’ll be included in the list of next generation successes for the club.

World Cup 2030: Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay confirm joint bid

Epsilon/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 9, 2018, 6:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The next two World Cups have their destinations in place, but the voting process for 2026 and 2030 are in full effect.

While the United States prepares for its fate along with its United bid partners, Mexico and Canada, for the 2026 edition of the tournament, Argentina has thrown its name into the ring for the 2030 Centennial World Cup.

On Monday, Argentina, along with South American nations Paraguay and Uruguay, announced their intentions to co-host the 2030 World Cup.

All three countries have agreed to a structure for their hosting bid, with Argentina being granted eight host cities, while Paraguay and Uruguay will each be given two apiece.

Although the United bid and Morocco will battle for the rights to 2026 this June when the voting process begins, bidding for 2030 won’t commence for another four years.

The tournament is expected to expand to 48 teams by the time 2026 comes around, thus allowing more joint bids to take place.

Uruguay hosted the first edition of the World Cup back in 1930, which the CONMEBOL nation won. It was the country’s first of two World Cup victories, while Argentina has also won twice.

Could a Neymar return to Barcelona be in the cards?

Dave Winter/Icon Sport
By Matt ReedApr 9, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It sounds crazy in theory, but when you really dig down and think about it players return to their former clubs all the time.

Chalk it up to sentimental values, simply being familiar with a club or in some cases knowing that you’ll be a part of a winning team. Whichever the case may be though, an interesting turn of events has taken place in the “What’s next for Neymar?” game.

[ MORE: A look ahead to UCL action, including Man City-Liverpool Pt 2 ]

We’re less than 12 months removed from the Brazilian’s sensational switch to Ligue 1, one that not only caused a worldwide media frenzy, but also generated the richest transfer evaluation in global soccer history.

In Neymar’s time with Paris Saint-Germain, the 26-year-old has dazzled at the Parc des Princes, racking up 28 goals in all competitions. That number would be significantly higher too, had an injury not derailed the Brazilian’s season.

However, PSG’s inability to compete in big games was again on display in the UEFA Champions League, as the Parisians crashed out of the competition behind a beatdown by champions Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

That’s where this Twitter post (below) comes in handy.

In translation, Neymar says: “When me and my friend #LeoMessi get together great things happen! I’ll be telling you more very soon, stay tuned!”

It’s not exactly an expression of certainty that Neymar will be coming back to Barcelona this summer, or at all for that matter, but let’s think about this logically.

Commercials could be in the works. A charity match of some sort could be in the process of being organization. Or maybe, just maybe, the Brazilian is reconsidering his current situation in the French capital.

Ligue 1 is far inferior to La Liga, and it’s really not close. As it stands, PSG holds a massive lead over Monaco at the top of the French first division, and that has to matter to Neymar.

The former Santos attacker has embraced playing in big matches his entire career, whether that be in his native country for both club and country, or at Barcelona in countless Clasicos and UCL matches.

The fact of the matter is that there have been very few “big” matches this season for PSG, and the ones that counted the most — against Real — were massive failures for the club.

Then, there’s the emotional value of Barcelona. It’s evident that Messi and many other Barca players are still close with Neymar. That includes the recently-signed Philippe Coutinho — who just so happens to a close friend and plays for the Brazil national team.

Things didn’t end well last August between Neymar and Barca, and perhaps a lot of that had to do with the money that PSG was willing to offer the player, but there’s no doubt that this star shone his brightest while in Spain.

[ MORE: Tottenham launches appeal over Harry Kane goal ]

Again, this is a slightly crazy proposition, but if LeBron James could go back to Cleveland, why can’t Neymar go back to Barcelona?

CCL: TFC holds leads against America, Red Bulls seeking turnaround

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
By Matt ReedApr 9, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tuesday night could prove to be a historic one for MLS, but the two clubs representing the league need to finish their business.

The storylines have been drawn out. The task is simple for both Toronto FC and the New York Red Bulls. Earn a victory (or in TFC’s case a draw or 1-0 defeat) and the two sides will be on a collision course in the CONCACAF Champions League final.

[ MORE: How will Man City, Liverpool line up on Tuesday? ]

TFC played its first match against Club America brilliantly, and Greg Vanney and his team came away with a 3-1 win that has the reigning MLS Cup champions in the perfect situation as they head to Mexico for the return leg.

Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore continue to play at a high level in the tournament, with the attacking duo having combined for five goals in as many CCL matches.

Meanwhile, the Red Bulls have a bit more challenging task, although far from impossible, as they aim to overcome a 1-0 defeat last week to Chivas in Guadalajara.

Jesse Marsch’s Red Bulls have conceded just three goals in five CCL matches this season, giving the home side on Tuesday a distinct advantage when coupling its defensive prowess with the fact that they boast one of the best goalscorers in the competition with Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Also, Chivas will be at a disadvantage after captain Jair Pereira was suspended by CONCACAF over the weekend for violent misconduct late in the first leg.