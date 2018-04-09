More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Mohamed Salah back in training with Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 9, 2018, 1:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool fans everywhere will be delighted to see this.

Mohamed Salah trained with Jurgen Klopp‘s team on Monday ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg at Manchester City on Tuesday.

Salah, 25, suffered a groin injury in the second half of Liverpool’s 3-0 first leg win against City at Anfield last week and wasn’t fit enough to take part in the 0-0 draw at Everton in the Merseyside Derby at the weekend.

Still, the sight of Salah taking part in training as normal at Melwood will leave Liverpool’s fans hopeful that their leading goalscorer (he has 38 goals in all competitions this season as well as 29 in the Premier League to lead the way) can start at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking earlier on Monday, before Salah trained, Klopp had this to say about his chances of playing.

“With Mo, Robbo and Alberto, we have to wait a little bit but of course [we have] big hope they will be back,” Klopp said. “We have to see. We have to wait for the reaction tomorrow. Then we’ll make a decision. That’s it.”

Here is some footage of Salah and his teammates going through their paces ahead of a massive encounter as Klopp’s men have one foot in the UCL semifinal.

How will Man City, Liverpool line up?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 9, 2018, 12:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City host Liverpool on Tuesday in their eagerly anticipated UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men have a 3-0 advantage from the first leg at Anfield following their stunning first half display, while City and Pep Guardiola will be reeling from two-straight defeats as they lost 3-2 to Manchester United at the weekend after leading 2-0 at half time as they looked set to seal the Premier League title.

Both Klopp and Guardiola rested several key players for their games at the weekend with Tuesday in mind, and it will be intriguing to see how Liverpool set up and if they alter their attack-minded, high-pressing philosophy which has served them so well.

Here’s a look at how both teams could line up for the huge clash at the Etihad.

Manchester City

—– Ederson —–

—- Walker —- Kompany —- Otamendi —- Laporte —-

—– Fernandinho —–

—- Sterling —- De Bruyne —- Silva —- Sane —-

—– Aguero —–

Analysis
Guardiola has to go for it from the start and that could mean Kyle Walker either playing as a right-sided center back or even as a right-wing back in a 3-4-3 formation. Leaving three defenders on three Liverpool attackers would be a bold move, even for Guardiola. We should expect the usual suspects in attack for City with Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva and Sane in support of Aguero. City will look to score early and often against Liverpool. Simple, right?

Liverpool

—– Karius —–

—- Alexander-Arnold —- Van Dijk —- Lovren —- Robertson —-

—- Wijnaldum —- Milner —-  Oxlade-Chamberlain —- 

—- Salah —- Firmino —- Mane —-

Analysis
This is without doubt one of the toughest team selections for Klopp. He is hamstrung by plenty of injury problems but it appears he may well risk playing Mohamed Salah who hobbled off with a groin problem in the win over City last Wednesday. In defense he will likely start with Lovren and Van Dijk in the center (Matip and Gomez are out injured) and will be hoping Robertson is back from injury at left back. With Jordan Henderson out through suspension and both Adam Lallana and Emre Can out with injuries, his options in midfield are limited with the Ox, Wijnaldum and Milner near certainties to start. The formation will likely stay the same as always, 4-3-3, but don’t be surprised if Trent Alexander-Arnold or Nathaniel Clyne are deployed slightly further forward in a more defensive setup. Clyne made his first start of the season at Everton at the weekend and it may be a lot to ask him to play another full 90 on Tuesday, but Liverpool are down to the bare bones in certain positions. It would be a big call to start Danny Ings or Dominic Solanke out wide after a grueling 90 minutes for the back-up strikers against Everton, but maybe Ings’ extra experience (over Solanke) could see him get the nod out wide if Salah isn’t fit enough to start?

Torres to leave Atletico. MLS next?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 9, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Fernando Torres will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the current season when his contract expires.

Torres, 34, made the announcement on Monday as he calls time on his second spell with his boyhood club.

The Spanish striker has seen his minutes diminish this season under Diego Simeone and he was an unused sub in their draw at rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, as Atletico stay on track to finish second in La Liga.

“This will be my last season at the club. As you can see I am playing very little,” said Torres. “I felt obliged to inform the supporters. It’s not been an easy decision. This is not a day for reproaches. It’s very difficult to say goodbye for the second time. My aim was to hang up my boots here. I want to keep playing for two, three or five years.”

Torres has scored 126 goals at Atletico after breaking into the team as a teenager and the club said he is a “legend” and he will always be welcome to return. He will be honored in their final home game of the season against Eibar on May 20 for his services to Atletico.

The Spaniard, who won the World Cup in 2010 as well as the European Championahips in 2008 and 2012, played for Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League, winning the Champions League with the Blues in 2012 before returning to Atletico in 2014.

What next for Torres?

He has said he wants to keep playing for at least another two seasons and with no transfer fee to acquire him, this seems like a player who could be perfect for MLS.

Yes, Torres has struggled to break through at Atletico in the past few seasons as Antoine Griezmann’s star has risen but there’s no doubting his pedigree.

That is why MLS clubs and teams for the Chinese Super League will line up to take him this summer.

And yes, MLS are trying to limit the amount of veteran stars they sign from Europe but with the recent signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the likes of David Villa ripping it up at New York City FC, there’s always room for a player of Torres’ quality.

West Brom’s safe standing plan rejected

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 9, 2018, 10:34 AM EDT
1 Comment

West Bromwich Albion have had their plans to introduce a safe standing area at their Hawthorns home rejected by the British government.

The Baggies applied to have space for 3,600 fans with rail seating at the Smethwick End for next season, but the pilot scheme was rejected.

West Brom are currently bottom of the Premier League table and 10 points from safety with five games to go.

There is currently no plan to change laws for all-seater stadia in the UK, with the law introduced following the Hillsborough Disaster in 1989 after 96 Liverpool fans were crushed to death.

West Brom’s main reason for trying to get the safe standing area is because of current safety concerns as fans are standing in seated areas. Several supporters groups in the UK have also campaigned for studies into safe standing.

The rail seating system is used elsewhere in Europe, including in the Bundesliga and in Scotland at Celtic’s home stadium.

 

Coin thrown at Mourinho; no charge for Herrera spit

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 9, 2018, 9:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jose Mourinho wasn’t injured but he reported a coin being thrown at him at the end of Manchester United’s dramatic 3-2 win at Manchester City on Saturday.

It is believed that Mourinho then gave the coin to a ball boy but he reported the incident to officials at the end of a thrilling Manchester Derby.

There was also plenty of animosity directed towards the bench of United as City’s fans sat right around them were seen shouting at players such as Marcos Rojo who celebrated when Chris Smalling made it 3-2 to the Red Devils to complete an incredible turnaround from 2-0 down to delay City’s Premier League title win.

In a separate incident at half time of the game, United’s Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera will not be charged for spitting on a Man City badge on the floor as he entered the tunnel.

Herrera appeared to spit right in the center of the badge as he trudged off with United 2-0 down and City’s fans in full party mode after a dominant first half display which could have seen them 5-0 up, at least.

However, it is believed Herrera will not be charged by the FA and the incident was not included in the referees match report.

Herrera also took to social media to defend himself: “I will always fight for my club’s badge, but I always respect every other club crest too.”

The fallout from one of the craziest comebacks, and Manchester derbies, in recent history continues.