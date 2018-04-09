Mohamed Salah back in training with Liverpool

Liverpool fans everywhere will be delighted to see this.
Mohamed Salah trained with Jurgen Klopp‘s team on Monday ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg at Manchester City on Tuesday.
Salah, 25, suffered a groin injury in the second half of Liverpool’s 3-0 first leg win against City at Anfield last week and wasn’t fit enough to take part in the 0-0 draw at Everton in the Merseyside Derby at the weekend.
Still, the sight of Salah taking part in training as normal at Melwood will leave Liverpool’s fans hopeful that their leading goalscorer (he has 38 goals in all competitions this season as well as 29 in the Premier League to lead the way) can start at the Etihad Stadium.
Speaking earlier on Monday, before Salah trained, Klopp had this to say about his chances of playing.
“With Mo, Robbo and Alberto, we have to wait a little bit but of course [we have] big hope they will be back,” Klopp said. “We have to see. We have to wait for the reaction tomorrow. Then we’ll make a decision. That’s it.”
Here is some footage of Salah and his teammates going through their paces ahead of a massive encounter as Klopp’s men have one foot in the UCL semifinal.