Torres to leave Atletico. MLS next?

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 9, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
Fernando Torres will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the current season when his contract expires.

Torres, 34, made the announcement on Monday as he calls time on his second spell with his boyhood club.

The Spanish striker has seen his minutes diminish this season under Diego Simeone and he was an unused sub in their draw at rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, as Atletico stay on track to finish second in La Liga.

“This will be my last season at the club. As you can see I am playing very little,” said Torres. “I felt obliged to inform the supporters. It’s not been an easy decision. This is not a day for reproaches. It’s very difficult to say goodbye for the second time. My aim was to hang up my boots here. I want to keep playing for two, three or five years.”

Torres has scored 126 goals at Atletico after breaking into the team as a teenager and the club said he is a “legend” and he will always be welcome to return. He will be honored in their final home game of the season against Eibar on May 20 for his services to Atletico.

The Spaniard, who won the World Cup in 2010 as well as the European Championahips in 2008 and 2012, played for Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League, winning the Champions League with the Blues in 2012 before returning to Atletico in 2014.

What next for Torres?

He has said he wants to keep playing for at least another two seasons and with no transfer fee to acquire him, this seems like a player who could be perfect for MLS.

Yes, Torres has struggled to break through at Atletico in the past few seasons as Antoine Griezmann’s star has risen but there’s no doubting his pedigree.

That is why MLS clubs and teams for the Chinese Super League will line up to take him this summer.

And yes, MLS are trying to limit the amount of veteran stars they sign from Europe but with the recent signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the likes of David Villa ripping it up at New York City FC, there’s always room for a player of Torres’ quality.

West Brom’s safe standing plan rejected

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 9, 2018, 10:34 AM EDT
West Bromwich Albion have had their plans to introduce a safe standing area at their Hawthorns home rejected by the British government.

The Baggies applied to have space for 3,600 fans with rail seating at the Smethwick End for next season, but the pilot scheme was rejected.

West Brom are currently bottom of the Premier League table and 10 points from safety with five games to go.

There is currently no plan to change laws for all-seater stadia in the UK, with the law introduced following the Hillsborough Disaster in 1989 after 96 Liverpool fans were crushed to death.

West Brom’s main reason for trying to get the safe standing area is because of current safety concerns as fans are standing in seated areas. Several supporters groups in the UK have also campaigned for studies into safe standing.

The rail seating system is used elsewhere in Europe, including in the Bundesliga and in Scotland at Celtic’s home stadium.

 

Coin thrown at Mourinho; no charge for Herrera spit

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 9, 2018, 9:39 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho wasn’t injured but he reported a coin being thrown at him at the end of Manchester United’s dramatic 3-2 win at Manchester City on Saturday.

It is believed that Mourinho then gave the coin to a ball boy but he reported the incident to officials at the end of a thrilling Manchester Derby.

There was also plenty of animosity directed towards the bench of United as City’s fans sat right around them were seen shouting at players such as Marcos Rojo who celebrated when Chris Smalling made it 3-2 to the Red Devils to complete an incredible turnaround from 2-0 down to delay City’s Premier League title win.

In a separate incident at half time of the game, United’s Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera will not be charged for spitting on a Man City badge on the floor as he entered the tunnel.

Herrera appeared to spit right in the center of the badge as he trudged off with United 2-0 down and City’s fans in full party mode after a dominant first half display which could have seen them 5-0 up, at least.

However, it is believed Herrera will not be charged by the FA and the incident was not included in the referees match report.

Herrera also took to social media to defend himself: “I will always fight for my club’s badge, but I always respect every other club crest too.”

The fallout from one of the craziest comebacks, and Manchester derbies, in recent history continues.

Guardiola: Man City must be “almost perfect” to advance

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 9, 2018, 8:48 AM EDT
Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City players to go out and play the “perfect” game against Liverpool as they look to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg and reach the UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Following two defeats in a matter of days at Liverpool in the UCL and then a crushing 3-2 loss at home to Manchester United (after leading 2-0 at half time) in the Manchester Derby with their title party put on hold, it’s been a tough week for Guardiola’s side.

City had never previously lost back-to-back game since he took charge in the summer of 2016 but Guardiola still believes they can pull off a monumental comeback against Liverpool.

“To go through you have to make almost the perfect game,” Guardiola said. “We have 90 minutes and in football anything can happen. We will have to think about how many goals we will score. We have to score the first one. Then after that the second one… Football, like life, is a challenge. This is a new one.”

No matter what happens on Tuesday, Man City will be crowned champions of the Premier League very soon, as possibly as early as this Sunday.

And Guardiola remains proud of the way his team continues to perform and said he was “delighted” with their display even though they lost in devastating fashion to United on Saturday.

“The way they [City’s players] play all season in every single game. I know we judge on results but the performance… my team is exceptional. I will be close to them no matter what happens,” Guardiola said. “It is a joy to be manager of the team. I am so delighted to lose the way we lose against United. I don’t want to lose and we are sad for the fans, but the way we played, even after 3-2, the way we play was outstanding.”

The main message from Guardiola to his players was this: don’t give up. And with regards to their display on Saturday, you have to say they should have led by four or five goals at half time had they taken their chances. That was without Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus on the pitch. City have the ability to score early and often and, just like Liverpool, they only know one way to play: attack, attack, attack.

City’s players know that scoring the first goal is the most important on Tuesday and if that happens they have the ability to score four or five quickly.

Man City beat 10-man Liverpool 5-0 in the PL earlier this season at home, and scored three goals in their 4-3 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in January. So they know they’re capable of scoring goals against the Jurgen Klopp‘s attack-minded team.

The big question in this game is this: will Liverpool be able to sit back and defend and not play their usual game of high-pressing and forcing the issue?

Klopp’s men sitting on their three-goal advantage may just give City the inspiration they need to bounce back after a tough week and deliver the “almost perfect” display Pep craves.

Liverpool issue injury update on key players

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 9, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp will have spent most of his weekend sweating on the fitness of key players ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Manchester City on Tuesday.

Leading 3-0 from the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, Klopp and his squad are in a pretty good place. But with Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson both missing the Merseyside derby through injury at the weekend, there are injury concerns for Liverpool as they look to reach the UCL semifinals.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s clash with City, Klopp gave the following update on top scorer Salah, plus left backs Andrew Robertson and Alberto Moreno.

“With Mo, Robbo and Alberto, we have to wait a little bit but of course [we have] big hope they will be back,” Klopp said.

Asked in more detail about Salah’s injury, with the Egyptian winger left out of the clash at Everton on Saturday with a groin problem, Klopp was cautious but was quoted as saying “everybody thinks he will be ready” for the City game.

“We have to see,” Klopp said. “We have to wait for the reaction tomorrow. Then we’ll make a decision. That’s it.”

The German coach added that he was still uncertain about the fitness levels of most of his squad and would wait until later on Monday to assess them fully.

“No real clue in the moment because we have to wait a little bit. You can imagine, in this short period between games, it is quite difficult so I have to wait each minute I can and that’s what I’ll do. There’s nothing new in the moment, we will see. We will see in five hours until we train and we’ll know who is involved in that. I don’t know in the moment 100 per cent, but I am quite hopeful we will have a bigger squad than we had at Everton.”

One player who will not be fit is Emre Can as the German midfielder continues to struggle with a back injury. Klopp didn’t set a timeline for Can’s return.

“That is not in the best place. [He is receiving] treatment and we’re still hoping it will be a little bit quicker than maybe we thought in the first moment. But we cannot say anything else,” Klopp added.

As for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who all started on the bench during Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Everton in the Merseyside derby, Klopp revealed they are all in good shape and ready to roll.

So, a real mixed bag for Klopp.

The main man everyone wants to know about is Salah and at this point it seems likely he may not start against City with Liverpool 3-0 up and the likes of Sadio Mane and Firmino around.

Why would Klopp risk further damaging his star player who has scored 38 goals in all competitions this season?