Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay agree on 2030 World Cup bid

Bidding is not due to open for another four years but leaders of all three national bodies say they want to make a joint bid.
The South American nations are expected to face tough competition for the hosting rights of a tournament that will likely feature 48 teams.
Uruguay staged the first World Cup in 1930 and has long been expected to seek hosting rights with Argentina. Paraguay later joined the initiative.
Argentine soccer officials said they met with national captain Lionel Messi during a recent trip to Spain.
“At all times we found (Messi) willing to help us spread the word about the possibility that the three countries organize the World Cup,” Argentina’s Sport Secretary Carlos Mac Allister said. “It’s very important for us to feel that we have the support of players and that it is completely unattached from any political connotation.”
Messi and Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez have already publicly backed the plan. During a recent Argentina-Spain friendly, Messi was expected to wear a bracelet that read “2030 together,” but he was sidelined due to an injury. The bracelet was worn instead by Javier Mascherano.
So far, the co-organizers have not said how much the tournament would cost if they were to win the bid.
“Today, we can’t say what the final costs will be to each of our countries, but it cannot be measured only in the building of infrastructure,” Uruguay Sports Secretary Fernando Caceres said.
“There’s an intangible measure, which is how much a country earns in coexistence, in integration, identity, and the construction of citizenship by hosting an event of this magnitude.”
Klopp magnanimous after Liverpool overruns Man City
That statement would’ve seemed farfetched a couple of months ago, and the score line is an eye-rubber even after witnessing the tie.
Did Klopp salute his team for gorgeous football or “the way the game is supposed to look?” Not this time, perhaps to his credit, even lauding rival boss Pep Guardiola for the chances he took in formation and personnel.
“He (Pep Guardiola) took all the risks and it was his decision and it could’ve been the absolute right one, it’s easy to say afterwards. They could’ve scored two or three goals in the first half but it was 100 percent clear that if we win the ball we’d have an opportunity.
“The last situation in the first half was how you do the counter-attack and that’s how we scored the two goals. It’s not about perfection it’s about the result, the character, the mentality, really fighting for the result. We defended well, it’s not our best game but we deserved it at the end.”
Fine margins. Liverpool was scrappy and unquestionably deserved their win, but Man City’s finishing was off in both contests. The Reds advanced having been out-attempted 31-14, converting five times against one of the best defenses in the world this season. Klopped!
Guardiola had already been critical of Felix Brych’s job as HR in the first leg, and it’s safe to say he’s not a fan of Lahoz’s from their time together in Spain.
Pep Guardiola less than impressed with the officiating v Liverpool.
Among his complaints: Leroy Sane’s goal in second leg being disallowed & Gabriel Jesus’ in the first leg, Mo Salah’s goal being offside in first leg & a penalty kick missed for Raheem Sterling in the first leg
Guardiola said Lahoz gave him his marching orders for simple criticism that was not insulting, though it’s a long bridge to cross to take him at his word (even if Lahoz clearly was comfortable being a big part of the leg).
“I said it was a goal when the ball was passed to Leroy Sane. That’s why he sent me off. It would have been different to go in 2-0. It’s different when Salah’s goal at Anfield is offside. It’s different when Gabriel Jesus‘ goal at Anfield is offside.
“In this competition the teams are so equal and the influence of refereeing decisions is so important. We’ll go again next season. Big congratulations to Liverpool, Hopefully they can represent England well in the semi-final.”
Salah’s “offside” just past the halfway line on the opening goal of the first leg was razor thin if off, but Jesus’ goal surely seemed a wrongful denial. The Sane goal looked onside today, but Guardiola is correct that City didn’t finish well enough to reverse an awful first leg which was most crucially lacking an own goal.
It feels a tad insane to call a four-goal margin of victory over two legs scrappy, but there was nothing simple nor easy about Liverpool’s stunning and complete defeat of the Premier League leaders Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp‘s men were lethal against Pep Guardiola‘s bunch. If you were given the following stat lines before the tie, would you think it ends Liverpool 5-1?
Game 1: Man City 11-9 in shot attempts, 66 percent possession, 8-0 in corners
Game 2: Man City 20-5 in shot attempts, 68 percent possession, 9-2 in corners
Total corners, of course, is an incomplete stat, but there was simply no denying the Reds. They were compact, gritty, and scored on five of 14 shots. That’s bonkers, and it’s why we watch the games.
Momentous loss
Manchester City losing this tie at all would’ve altered the discussion on their legacy, but losing it 5-1 to drop three in-a-row in all competitions is brutal and raises legitimate questions about the legacy of this season.
Yes, they’ll still win the Premier League in dominant fashion, but Pep Guardiola’s men went from arguably conducting the finest season in the history of English top flight soccer to being unquestionably behind Arsenal’s Invincibles while losing three times to one English club and failing in a bid to clinch the title against their crosstown rivals in historic fashion.
Yeah, not good.
There’s still no question that Man City’s style of play and Guardiola’s success in utilizing it to build a champion with it is terrific, but “Could they win the quadruple?” became a double with the weakest jewel of the quartet included in the spoils.
It’s crazy to type this considering there’s still a deserved coronation for one of the best Premier League seasons in history but… maybe next year?
Different tourney, but Salah makes his POY case
His goal early in the second half was one of the easier ones he’ll bag this season, but the red-hot Red continues to make a case to be Premier League Player of the Year (even if the UEFA Champions League shouldn’t really count for voters).
Aided by Fernandinho‘s surprising decision not to get up after hitting the deck in his own box, Salah followed the ball and bagged his 39th goal of the season in the win.
50 – Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 50 goals in all competitions this season (39 goals, 11 assists), 11 more than any other Premier League player. Relentless. pic.twitter.com/gdrkWBHKnA
Heads whipped up to the clock. It read just over two minutes, and Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus had just shaped a shot around the splayed Loris Karius to make the tie’s score line read 3-1 on aggregate.
Liverpool then packed it in for the rest of the half.
This was going to be headline image after 45 minutes of play, before we learned Pep Guardiola had been sent to the stands for arguing a ref and before Jurgen Klopp flipped his game plan on its ear.
From the moment Gabriel Jesus gave Man City its second minute lead, Klopp’s Reds were penned into their own half.
There was a sense that City needed a second goal before halftime, where Klopp could change his battle stations. And whether by design or instinct, the Reds were able to better high press the ball at the start of the second half.
We won’t know how long the tactic would’ve lasted thanks to the Mohamed Salah goal that changed everything.
No one wants to see Antonio Mateu Lahoz referee again any time soon
It’s a sad thing to be talking about the referee after a match of this magnitude, and the *good* news is he was pretty much universally awful for both sides.
Antonio Mateu Lahoz handed out five yellow cards in the first half. Depending on your vantage point, he missed a foul on Raheem Sterling in the build-up to Man City’s opener, and then looked to have gotten an offside call wrong that would’ve led to a second City goal.
Even though those were canceled out, Lahoz wasn’t done. He sent Guardiola to the stands for the second half and missed a potential Liverpool penalty moments before Mohamed Salah scored. Again, it wouldn’t have changed anything about the outcome.
Daniele De Rossi was already a Roma legend; After a goal and assist in a monumental comeback win over Barcelona, i Lupi’s captain is gonna get himself a statue
Edin Dzeko and Kosta Manolas and AS Roma also scored in the 3-0 win over Barcelona, turning the tie on its ear by advancing via its first leg away goal in a 4-4 draw over two legs in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.
Dzeko scored the goal in the first leg.
Barcelona loses a monumental lead one year after its glorious comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.
Roma nabbed a quick lead, with De Rossi opening up the top of the Barcelona back line and Dzeko delivering a sixth minute goal.
And the roles were reversed, in a sense, when Dzeko earned a penalty out of Gerard Pique and De Rossi converted his chance to make it 4-3 on aggregate. Another goal without answer would put Roma through on away markers.
Manolas then flicked a header home off a corner kick to send the Stadio Olimpico into ecstasy. It would need to hold Barca scoreless for eight more minutes.