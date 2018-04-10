Biggest comebacks in UCL history

Ahead of Manchester City’s monster clash with Liverpool on Tuesday in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League, we thought City’s fans may need a little bit of inspiration as to how on earth their team can overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg at Anfield last week.
Teams have been in a worse position than Pep Guardiola and Co. going into the second leg of a UCL knockout game and still advance… but it hasn’t happened often.
In fact, it has happened just twice in the history of the Champions League in its current format.
Barcelona v. PSG (2017)
It’s quite difficult to forget this incredible comeback as it was just last season. This will probably go down as the greatest comeback in Champions League, if not soccer, history. Trailing 4-0 from the first leg in Paris, nobody gave even this great Barca side a chance. Barcelona led 3-0 at the Nou Camp in the second leg but then Edinson Cavani scored with 28 minutes to go. That meant Barcelona would need three more goals and to win 6-1 on the night. They did it with goals from Neymar and Sergi Roberto as they led 3-1 with just two minutes of normal time remaining. Truly epic.
Deportivo La Coruna v. AC Milan (2004)
Remember those rainy European encounters at the Riazor being commonplace well over a decade ago? Deportivo had plenty of fine players (Diego Tristan and Juan Carlos Valeron to name a few) but after losing the first leg at the San Siro 4-1 with Kaka, Andrea Pirlo and Andrei Shevchenko doing the damage, it was a huge task facing the La Liga outfit. Tucked away in the far north of Spain, a fantastic atmosphere was created for the second leg and Depor were soon 3-0 up with Fran netting a late fourth to complete the epic comeback. Milan were stunned.
Marcus Rashford is reportedly thinking about a move away from Manchester United this summer.
The 20-year-old forward came on as a late substitute in the dramatic 3-2 comeback win at Manchester City on Saturday and has started five of United’s 16 games.
Rashford has made 43 appearances for United this season but just 22 have been starts as the England international is said be frustrated with his role as a substitute.
Should Rashford really think about moving away from United?
Right now it’s tough to see his situation changing for the next two or three seasons. Rashford is the back-up for Romelu Lukaku as the central forward, while Alexis Sanchez’s arrival has seen the Chilean make the left wing spot his own. With Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard often favored in the other wide spot to give Mourinho balance, Rashford has increasingly found himself the odd man out.
A loan move could be the best option for him next season but it seems like Rashford shouldn’t leave United that soon, just two years since breaking into the first team as a teenager under Louis Van Gaal amid a spate of injuries to forwards.
This season has been his most productive yet with 12 goals in all competitions and he seems to have a knack of popping up with goals in big games, including a double in United’s 2-1 win over bitter rivals Liverpool in March. And let’s not forget, Rashford came third in the voting for the 2017 Golden Boy Award. But a key fact in all of this could be Rashford losing his spot in the English national team if he isn’t playing regularly.
If he does seriously want to leave United, then clubs across Europe will be queuing up to sign him.
Rashford joined United as a seven-year-old and has made his way through the academy, winning three major trophies during his short spell at the club. His situation may not change anytime soon due to Lukaku being 24 years old and Sanchez United’s highest-earner but the way he could play regularly is if Sanchez starts in-behind Lukaku and he then starts on the left. That would require a change in formation from Mourinho and we all know how he loathes to move from his 4-3-3 system.
If Mourinho remains at Old Trafford then Rashford will have a big decision to make. Does he want to be a squad player for his hometown club and challenge for trophies? Or does he want to be the main man elsewhere, as he’s clearly capable of carrying a team on his back?
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez seems to be keen on leaving West Ham United this summer.
Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer, 29, jumped off the bench to score the equalizer at Chelsea on Sunday as the Hammers grabbed a vital point as they continue to climb clear of the relegation zone.
However, Hernandez spoke after the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge and it seems like he would prefer to be elsewhere next season.
“I am looking to play 90 minutes every game. I want to give a headache to the manager like he has all over the squad. Some players are injured and coming back. We all want to play more than 20 minutes. Everybody wants to give everything to be in the team,” Hernandez said. “I say thank you to the fans. Since my first day here, they have supported me well. They shout my name and sing my songs. It was a good weekend for us because they were singing my name, then I scored and I could celebrate with them. It was a very good point. We are all very happy.”
Earlier this season the predatory striker said something similar as injuries and Moyes’ arrival impacted his minutes significantly.
That said, Hernandez has scored eight goals in the Premier League this season and has four in limited minutes since Moyes took charge in November. The El Tri star started his first 11 games at West Ham and scored four times and since then he has started just five times in his last 14 appearances, also scoring four times in that stretch with two off the bench.
Hernandez has played in 1,455 minutes this season and has four goals in his last seven games.
Whatever way you slice it up, Marko Arnautovic is the main striker at West Ham and Moyes prefers to play with just one central striker. The fact that Moyes benched Hernandez often when he was in charge of Man United in the past is irrelevant as the attacking talent at his disposal back then was far superior to his options at West Ham.
Should Hernandez play more at West Ham? Probably. Will he? Probably not.
Hernandez needs to find a team where he will be the main central striker or one of two up front and play regularly. He left Bayer Leverkusen to come back to the PL and it will be intriguing to see where he wants to go in the summer after the World Cup with Mexico. It seems like plenty of Premier League clubs will want to snap him up and despite limited minutes at West Ham this season his stock hasn’t dropped.
ZURICH (AP) Grasshoppers says it has fired coach Murat Yakin as the 27-time Swiss champions fight against relegation.
The former Basel and Spartak Moscow coach will leave the club along with Hakan Yakin, his brother and a former Switzerland teammate.
Grasshoppers says in a statement it regrets firing Yakin, who was appointed only seven months ago.
The Zurich club has won two of nine games since the midseason break. While still sixth in the 10-team Swiss league, it is only four points clear of last place.
Grasshoppers, which won its most recent league title 15 seasons ago, says sporting director Mattias Walther will lead an interim team of coaches.
ROME (AP) Fabio Capello has announced his retirement from coaching.
The former AC Milan, Real Madrid, Roma and Juventus coach tells RAI state radio that he’s not interested in the open job with Italy’s national team.
The 71-year-old Capello left as coach of Chinese club Jiangsu Suning last month just three matches into the season
“I’ve already had experiences with the England and Russia national teams,” Capello said. “I wanted to coach a club once more and Jiangsu was my last football job. I did everything that I wanted to. I’m pleased with what I did and now I’ll enjoy being an analyst. You always win in that role.”
Capello was most successful at Milan, guiding the Rossoneri to four Serie A titles and the 1994 Champions League trophy.