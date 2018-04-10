Does Marcus Rashford have a future at Man United?

Marcus Rashford is reportedly thinking about a move away from Manchester United this summer.

The 20-year-old forward came on as a late substitute in the dramatic 3-2 comeback win at Manchester City on Saturday and has started five of United’s 16 games.

Rashford has made 43 appearances for United this season but just 22 have been starts as the England international is said be frustrated with his role as a substitute.

Should Rashford really think about moving away from United?

Right now it’s tough to see his situation changing for the next two or three seasons. Rashford is the back-up for Romelu Lukaku as the central forward, while Alexis Sanchez’s arrival has seen the Chilean make the left wing spot his own. With Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard often favored in the other wide spot to give Mourinho balance, Rashford has increasingly found himself the odd man out.

A loan move could be the best option for him next season but it seems like Rashford shouldn’t leave United that soon, just two years since breaking into the first team as a teenager under Louis Van Gaal amid a spate of injuries to forwards.

This season has been his most productive yet with 12 goals in all competitions and he seems to have a knack of popping up with goals in big games, including a double in United’s 2-1 win over bitter rivals Liverpool in March. And let’s not forget, Rashford came third in the voting for the 2017 Golden Boy Award. But a key fact in all of this could be Rashford losing his spot in the English national team if he isn’t playing regularly.

If he does seriously want to leave United, then clubs across Europe will be queuing up to sign him.

Rashford joined United as a seven-year-old and has made his way through the academy, winning three major trophies during his short spell at the club. His situation may not change anytime soon due to Lukaku being 24 years old and Sanchez United’s highest-earner but the way he could play regularly is if Sanchez starts in-behind Lukaku and he then starts on the left. That would require a change in formation from Mourinho and we all know how he loathes to move from his 4-3-3 system.

If Mourinho remains at Old Trafford then Rashford will have a big decision to make. Does he want to be a squad player for his hometown club and challenge for trophies? Or does he want to be the main man elsewhere, as he’s clearly capable of carrying a team on his back?

